wearegreenbay.com
Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin's fall forecast leans mild, not cold
We are officially a few weeks into fall in Wisconsin, but will our pleasant temperatures and calm weather pattern continue for the rest of the season?. Temperatures are expected to be above average across Wisconsin for October. Milder-than-average temperatures may persist through December. Drier-than-normal conditions are likely for the next...
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers, DOT award total $900,000 to two Wrightstown businesses
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Wrightstown businesses will receive a total $900,000 in state grants that will expand rail lines and help create and retain jobs. Gov. Tony Evers’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants Thursday. A $400,000 grant will help...
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
Parts for aircraft carriers, submarines made in northeast Wisconsin
There's a sense of mission at Fox Valley Metal-Tech in Ashwaubenon, a company where the work includes defense manufacturing.
cwbradio.com
Killing Frost Ends Wisconsin Growing Season
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A killing frost has quickly brought green plants to a standstill, while turning the leaves on many trees into bright colors across the northern two-thirds of Wisconsin last week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the latest crop/weather summary from the state's agriculture department said farmers had...
WBAY Green Bay
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
A Swinging Bridge Suspended by Cable in Wisconsin Will Have You Tossing Cookies
October is all about the spooky and scary, but here's one that takes the cake...and pukes it back up. Here's a cable suspension bridge in Wisconsin that will have you puking your guts out...good luck! ONLYSTATE. Up in Marathon, Wisconsin you will find something that is pretty rare these days,...
wwisradio.com
Only 3 States Have Seen A Bigger Jump In Gas Prices Than Wisconsin
Triple-A reports only three states have seen a bigger jump in gas prices than Wisconsin. The average price in the Badger State stands at three-dollars, 93-cents a gallon – up 20 cents from last Thursday. Gas prices are rising nationwide. As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gas ranges between 3-78 and 3-80 per gallon. Mississippi has the lowest average price at just over 3-05, while California tops the list at 6-38 a gallon.
UPMATTERS
Driver in Wisconsin blames her phone for cruising at triple-digit speeds
(WFRV) – After getting pulled over for driving 100 mph, one driver told a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper that her phone was covering the speedometer. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook about a recent traffic stop in Columbia County. A vehicle was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
$10 million in ARPA money opens up for well owners
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for a new well compensation and well abandonment program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Applications will be accepted until the $10 million fund runs out. The new programs will assist well owners in tackling contamination and award grants...
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Tony Evers, WisDOT celebrate WIS 23 improvements in Fond du Lac, Sheboygan County
GLENBEULAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was joined by officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to celebrate the improvements to Wisconsin Highway 23 (WIS 23) in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan County. Greeted by community members at the Greenbush Town Hall in the Village of...
WBAY Green Bay
Fishing guide: Walleye tournament cheating scandal is “a black eye”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two anglers are busted for cheating during a fishing tournament late last week on Lake Erie in Ohio. Video of the incident has gone viral, and a Green Bay fishing guide is hoping it will raise awareness. “I’m invested in it just because I like...
WJFW-TV
Northwoods Art Tour includes vintage-made socks
Some of Northern Wisconsin's finest artists and crafters are showing off their work this weekend. The Fall Northwoods Art Tours kicks off Friday - where people can visit different studios and see art, pottery, and, in one case, socks. Jenny Gibson spins socks using her array of century-old machines. "They...
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
spectrumnews1.com
Top 8 finalists announced in 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
MADISON, Wis. — The race is on to find the coolest thing made in the Badger State. On Wednesday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced the Top 8 products moving on in the seventh annual “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest. These eight Wisconsin-made products each won a head-to-head match-up in the Top 16 bracket-style tournament, known as Manufacturing Madness.
wtmj.com
Michaels supports reforming Wisconsin unemployment system, reducing benefits
MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels tells WTMJ’s Jeff Wagner that he would support cutting back the 26 weeks of allowed unemployment benefits for recipients. Republican state lawmakers have pushed for legislation which would cut back on the length of unemployment depending on the state’s jobless rate....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Red Circle Inn, Wisconsin's oldest restaurant, new ownership
NASHOTAH, Wis. - Carrying on a tradition as old as the state itself, the Red Circle Inn, Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, is under new ownership. "You can’t get more historic in the state of Wisconsin than this restaurant," said Dennis Fenrick, Geronimo Hospitality Group. The Red Circle Inn has...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
Culvers Is Offering The Most ‘Wisconsin’ Burger Ever For A Limited Time Only
What started out as an April Fool's joke on Culver's social media page last year turned into a reality for one day only after Culver's fans petitioned for it. 20% of its restaurants set a single-day sales record. Wow, you would think they would always have that on the menu if it is that popular.
