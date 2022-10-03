ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin's fall forecast leans mild, not cold

We are officially a few weeks into fall in Wisconsin, but will our pleasant temperatures and calm weather pattern continue for the rest of the season?. Temperatures are expected to be above average across Wisconsin for October. Milder-than-average temperatures may persist through December. Drier-than-normal conditions are likely for the next...
WBAY Green Bay

Gov. Evers, DOT award total $900,000 to two Wrightstown businesses

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Wrightstown businesses will receive a total $900,000 in state grants that will expand rail lines and help create and retain jobs. Gov. Tony Evers’s office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grants Thursday. A $400,000 grant will help...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wpr.org

Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
cwbradio.com

Killing Frost Ends Wisconsin Growing Season

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A killing frost has quickly brought green plants to a standstill, while turning the leaves on many trees into bright colors across the northern two-thirds of Wisconsin last week. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the latest crop/weather summary from the state's agriculture department said farmers had...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Bodies#Water Storage#Water Shortage#Dnr Water Management#The Rainbow Reservoir
wwisradio.com

Only 3 States Have Seen A Bigger Jump In Gas Prices Than Wisconsin

Triple-A reports only three states have seen a bigger jump in gas prices than Wisconsin. The average price in the Badger State stands at three-dollars, 93-cents a gallon – up 20 cents from last Thursday. Gas prices are rising nationwide. As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gas ranges between 3-78 and 3-80 per gallon. Mississippi has the lowest average price at just over 3-05, while California tops the list at 6-38 a gallon.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

$10 million in ARPA money opens up for well owners

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for a new well compensation and well abandonment program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Applications will be accepted until the $10 million fund runs out. The new programs will assist well owners in tackling contamination and award grants...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJFW-TV

Northwoods Art Tour includes vintage-made socks

Some of Northern Wisconsin's finest artists and crafters are showing off their work this weekend. The Fall Northwoods Art Tours kicks off Friday - where people can visit different studios and see art, pottery, and, in one case, socks. Jenny Gibson spins socks using her array of century-old machines. "They...
HAZELHURST, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Top 8 finalists announced in 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

MADISON, Wis. — The race is on to find the coolest thing made in the Badger State. On Wednesday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced the Top 8 products moving on in the seventh annual “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest. These eight Wisconsin-made products each won a head-to-head match-up in the Top 16 bracket-style tournament, known as Manufacturing Madness.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Red Circle Inn, Wisconsin's oldest restaurant, new ownership

NASHOTAH, Wis. - Carrying on a tradition as old as the state itself, the Red Circle Inn, Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, is under new ownership. "You can’t get more historic in the state of Wisconsin than this restaurant," said Dennis Fenrick, Geronimo Hospitality Group. The Red Circle Inn has...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy