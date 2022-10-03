Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota congressional candidate dies, will remain on the ballot
(Minneapolis, MN)--A congressional candidate in Minnesota’s Second District has died. Paula Overby was running as a candidate with the Legal Marijuana Now Party. Overby had previously run as an independent in the district in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and then ran in 2020 for the U-S Senate as the DFL candidate. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says her name will remain on the November ballot.
State suspends grain license of non-GMO soybean dealer
Non-genetically modified soybeans represent a small percentage of what is grown in Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A northern Iowa company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans for food has been ordered by the state to cease its grain dealings because it doesn’t have sufficient money to pay farmers, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
31 conservatives endorse state auditor Rob Sand in re-election bid
State Auditor Rob Sand appears on Iowa PBS' "Iowa Press" on April , 2021. (Screenshot via Iowa PBS) Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand, a Democrat, has received endorsements from 31 conservative political figures in his bid for re-election, his campaign announced Thursday. Sand’s supporters include Republican, Libertarian and conservative...
'I’m all in': Reynolds makes campaign stop at Waterloo mattress store
WATERLOO – A mattress warehouse was Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest campaign stop Thursday afternoon. About 100 people filed into the back of Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka’s Factory Direct Mattress Store on Ansborough Avenue for a get-out-the-vote rally. They heard what the Republican governor, who’s running for reelection, thinks the state should do to move forward.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (one, four, nine, fourteen, forty-nine; Star Ball: three; ASB: two) (twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $84,000. Pick 3. 9-4-6 (nine, four, six) Powerball. 13-43-53-60-68, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2. (thirteen, forty-three, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
