New York City, NY

BoardingArea

NYC Hotels: When Will the Grayson Hotel Ever Open?

NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Amazon suspends at least 50 Staten Island workers after protest

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Rite Aid considering locking up all items in NYC due to shoplifting

NEW YORK - Rite Aid says shoplifting has gotten so bad in New York City that the company is considering putting everything into locked displays. The company recently reported $5 million in additional losses in the past 3 months due to what is referred to as "shrink" in the retail industry. That's another word for stolen items.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

What’s Inside ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine’ Now In NYC

Atlas Obscura, online magazine and travel company, has teamed up with The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, The Louisiana Office of Tourism, Visit North Carolina, and Visit Mississippi to bring flavors of the South to NYC in a convenient and unexpected way: via vending machine! The Southern Obscura Vending Machine will be located in Brooklyn’s McCarren Parkhouse from October 6th – October 10th. This is the second iteration of ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine,’ following the 2021 installation that was created to coincide with the book launch of Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide. This year’s machine will highlight...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Uptick in assaults in NYC, including shocking attacks caught on video

NEW YORK - The shocking crimes in New York City just don't seem to stop. A homeless man chased down and viciously beat a woman in a subway station in Queens. Another man fatally slashed a rider on a subway in Brooklyn. A man who is believed to be mentally ill stabbed to death FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling on a street. And women dressed in green costumes launched a wild brawl on a Times Square subway train, robbing and beating two young women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn

Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Armed men steal luxury cars from NYC parking garage

NEW YORK - 4 men stole luxury vehicles at gunpoint from a Manhattan parking garage early on Thursday morning. The men went into the garage off Greenwich St. in TriBeCa around 4 a.m. One of the men pulled a gun on the garage attendant and told him not to do...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
