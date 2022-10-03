Read full article on original website
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
Cruise ships full of migrants is a bad idea (letter to the editor)
I’m writing to share my thoughts about the looming cruise ship crisis that is, quite literally, at our doorstep — or, should I say, our Homeport. City Hall’s plan to rent cruise ships to warehouse several thousand illegal migrants is a bad idea, and one that I firmly oppose. While you may write me off as unsympathetic, I assure you that is far from the truth.
Amazon suspends at least 50 Staten Island workers after protest
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse […]
Rite Aid considering locking up all items in NYC due to shoplifting
NEW YORK - Rite Aid says shoplifting has gotten so bad in New York City that the company is considering putting everything into locked displays. The company recently reported $5 million in additional losses in the past 3 months due to what is referred to as "shrink" in the retail industry. That's another word for stolen items.
What’s Inside ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine’ Now In NYC
Atlas Obscura, online magazine and travel company, has teamed up with The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, The Louisiana Office of Tourism, Visit North Carolina, and Visit Mississippi to bring flavors of the South to NYC in a convenient and unexpected way: via vending machine! The Southern Obscura Vending Machine will be located in Brooklyn’s McCarren Parkhouse from October 6th – October 10th. This is the second iteration of ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine,’ following the 2021 installation that was created to coincide with the book launch of Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide. This year’s machine will highlight...
Uptick in assaults in NYC, including shocking attacks caught on video
NEW YORK - The shocking crimes in New York City just don't seem to stop. A homeless man chased down and viciously beat a woman in a subway station in Queens. Another man fatally slashed a rider on a subway in Brooklyn. A man who is believed to be mentally ill stabbed to death FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling on a street. And women dressed in green costumes launched a wild brawl on a Times Square subway train, robbing and beating two young women.
A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn
Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
Armed men steal luxury cars from NYC parking garage
NEW YORK - 4 men stole luxury vehicles at gunpoint from a Manhattan parking garage early on Thursday morning. The men went into the garage off Greenwich St. in TriBeCa around 4 a.m. One of the men pulled a gun on the garage attendant and told him not to do...
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.
A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
'Ghost cars' with fake plates racking up hundreds in EZ Pass fines
PRICEY PROBLEM: 7 On Your Side helped drivers who got sent a slew of EZ Pass violations for cars going through tolls that were not theirs.
Man stabbed at Times Square station in another incident of subway violence
There was another incident of subway crime Tuesday night as the MTA tries to sway commuters back to the system.
South Brooklyn Community Celebrates Future Opening of New Hospital Named After Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ginsburg Family Helps Unveil Bronze Statue of Former US Supreme Court Justice. Built with $923 million from FEMA after Superstorm Sandy damage to Coney Island Hospital, the new hospital is designed to withstand a major storm, features flood-resilient elevated Emergency Department. First new public hospital in New York City in...
