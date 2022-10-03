Read full article on original website
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Phone scams reported in Brazos County, ways to avoid them
Anyone with a smart phone may have received a scam call at least once, and some may choose to pick up the call or let the unknown number keep ringing. On Monday, the Brazos County Collections Department said it was receiving calls from residents saying they received a call from a 1-877 number and were told to call the department and make their payment to Jackie Smith.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Brenham takes 3 of 4 middle school matches against A&M Consolidated
The Brenham Middle School volleyball teams won three of four matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. In seventh grade matches, Brenham topped Consol Silver 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, while Consol Black won 13-25, 25-19, 27-15. In eighth grade play, Brenham beat Consol Silver 25-13, 25-23 and Consol Black 25-16, 22-25, 25-20.
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 7
The Brazos Civic Orchestra presents “Dvorak’s 5th Symphony and Epic Movie Music,” Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. at the Rudder High School auditorium, 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. Music from “Harry Potter,” “The Dark Knight” and “Lord of the Rings” will be included. Free. brazoscivicorchestra.org.
Calendar for Saturday, Oct. 8
A fundraiser for the Deanville Volunteer Fire Department will be held Sunday at the Deanville Fire Department complex, 6298 F.M. 111 in Deanville. The event starts at 7 a.m. with barbecue for sale. A fried chicken meal (dine-in or drive-thru) starts at 11 a.m. and an auction begins at 1:30 p.m. Also homemade items for sale, children’s games and a raffle.
Why Bryan schools need new auxiliary facility
The Bryan school board would like to explain the school district’s need to build a new auxiliary facility on land the district owns on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road. We sincerely appreciate all staff and pledge continued transparency with our community. We want to clarify information. The new...
Bryan ISD rezoning request dependent on city council approval
The Bryan Independent School District and the city of Bryan, each released statements this week regarding the school district’s plan to move forward with a request to build a new maintenance and transportation facility at the corner of Leonard Road and FM 2818. In two previous meetings, the city’s...
Texas A&M soccer team to face No. 20 Ole Miss on road Sunday
The Texas A&M soccer team will start the second half of Southeastern Conference play against No. 20 Ole Miss at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM). A&M (6-5-3, 0-4-1) earned its first point in SEC...
No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team to host No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday
The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will host No. 10 South Carolina in Southeastern Conference action at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Center. Admission is free. A&M (2-1) won two matches in California last week, topping No. 9 Fresno State 11-8 and UC Davis 14-5. South Carolina (3-0)...
Rudder, Brenham's district showdowns headline Week 7 high school football schedule
Brenham head coach Danny Youngs said a few weeks ago that District 10-5A Division II was going to be a wild and fun ride. While district play is still in its early stages, Week 7 is a great example of what Youngs meant with Rudder and Brenham each in big games.
No. 14 Blinn volleyball team sweeps Coastal Bend in road match
BEEVILLE — The 14th-ranked Blinn volleyball team beat Coastal Bend 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 in Region XIV Conference play on Thursday. Sophomore hitter Kierslynn Wright led Blinn (26-6, 7-4) in kills with 18, while sophomore libero Ellie Turner had a team-high 17 digs. The Buccaneers will host Lee at 6...
Cessna: Texas A&M football team needs to buckle up for Alabama's best shot
No unbiased person expects the Texas A&M football team to upset Alabama on Saturday. Most don’t even expect the Aggies to stay within two touchdowns. In other words, nothing has changed in a year. A&M’s 41-38 victory over the Crimson Tide a year ago salvaged the Aggies’ season. The...
Rudder volleyball team drops road match at Magnolia West
MAGNOLIA — The Rudder volleyball team fell to Magnolia West 25-16, 25-14, 25-21 on Friday in District 21-5A play. Allison Layton and Londyn Singleton each had seven kills for Rudder (30-13, 2-7), while Reagan Aponte had 23 assists and 12 digs, and Charity Rayford had four kills and three blocks.
Texas A&M's Hilderbrand, Schachter lose at ITA Men’s All-American
TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s No. 25 Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter lost in doubles, and No. 50 Hilderbrand lost in singles Friday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand-Schachter fell to Florida’s Tanapatt Nirundorn-Togan Tokac 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the doubles...
local roundup
Lady Cougars sweep Magnolia in 21-5A play: Avery Psencik had 16 kills and 11 digs, and Carson Thiebaud had eight blocks for the College Station volleyball team in its 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 victory over Magnolia on Friday in District 21-5A play at Cougar Gym. Ava Martindale also had 21 digs...
Texas A&M football team looking to repeat history Saturday at No. 1 Alabama
Same Time, Next Year was a highly successful play and movie. If the Texas A&M football team can beat top-ranked Alabama for the second straight year Saturday, 12th Man Films could start production next week on a must-see movie following a similar theme. In more than a century of football,...
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Texas A&M’s Ariana Gray, Haley Redifer earn monthly SEC equestrian awards
Texas A&M’s Ariana Gray was named the Southeastern Conference reining rider of the month, and Haley Redifer earned the honor in fences, the SEC announced Thursday. Gray is 3-0 this season with an average score of 71.5 points, while Redifer is 2-1 with one most outstanding performer award. No....
