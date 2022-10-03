ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAFFIC ALERT | 38th Annual Army Ten-Miler Race to close several DC streets

WASHINGTON (7News) — The 38th annual Army Ten-Miler race takes place Sunday, Oct. 9, and D.C. area residents can expect an impact on their morning and afternoon commutes. Officials say the race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into D.C., returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation.
WJLA

LIST | Oct. 7-9: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?

WASHINGTON (7News) — After a wet week, the DMV will be seeing some sunshine. Are you looking for something to do this weekend? From fall festivals to concerts to Halloween-related events, we've got you covered!. Washington, D.C. Friday, Oct. 7. Skate DC Weekend -- Freedom Plaza 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue...
Overturned dump truck closes MD-108 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An overturned dump truck closed both directions of Maryland Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) between Hawkins Creamery Road and Rocky Road are closed Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident may lead to extended closures in the area, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency...
Bond referendum package totaling $510 million on the Nov. ballot for Arlington Co. voters

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — With the November election quickly approaching, 7News is taking a look at some of the local issues voters will be weighing in on. In Arlington County, a bond referendum package totaling $510 million is on the ballot. The money would be used to finance several projects within the county's 10-year Capital Improvement Plan, with voters asked to vote separately on six local bond questions.
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Fairfax County, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person died after a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road in Fairfax County on Thursday, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Northbound Richmond Highway is closed...
Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
Stafford Co. schools superintendent asks Virginia lawmakers for help with teacher shortage

As nearby public school districts see a decrease in student enrollment, Stafford County student enrollment is up. “Stafford County has 31,000 students right now. And in the past year, we grew by over 600 students, and we're projected to grow by another 600 students. In relative terms, that's like growing by an entire school building worth of kids every year,” said Superintendent Thomas Taylor.
