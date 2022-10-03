Read full article on original website
Arlington picks location for new pedestrian bridge linking Crystal City, National Airport
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County has decided on a location where it wants to build a pedestrian bridge linking Crystal City and Reagan National Airport. The bridge will go from a new VRE rail station that will be built in Crystal City over the GW Parkway and straight into a parking garage at the airport.
TRAFFIC ALERT | 38th Annual Army Ten-Miler Race to close several DC streets
WASHINGTON (7News) — The 38th annual Army Ten-Miler race takes place Sunday, Oct. 9, and D.C. area residents can expect an impact on their morning and afternoon commutes. Officials say the race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into D.C., returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation.
Metro says it lost $40M due to fare evasion, launches campaign to bring it to an end
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro announced a plan Tuesday to reduce fare evasion, which some riders complain has exploded during the pandemic. “Metro has a message for fare evaders: operating buses and trains isn’t free,” the transit agency said in a press release announcing stepped-up fare evasion efforts.
LIST | Oct. 7-9: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a wet week, the DMV will be seeing some sunshine. Are you looking for something to do this weekend? From fall festivals to concerts to Halloween-related events, we've got you covered!. Washington, D.C. Friday, Oct. 7. Skate DC Weekend -- Freedom Plaza 1301 Pennsylvania Avenue...
Overturned dump truck closes MD-108 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An overturned dump truck closed both directions of Maryland Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) between Hawkins Creamery Road and Rocky Road are closed Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident may lead to extended closures in the area, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency...
Police chase spans 2 Va. counties, suspect opens fire on officers: Officials
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A wanted suspect is in custody after Arlington police say a suspect gave chase across two neighboring Virginia counties and fired a number of shots at officers. Police said Ricardo Singleton, 27, fired "several rounds" at uniformed officers with a semi-automatic pistol with an extended...
Bond referendum package totaling $510 million on the Nov. ballot for Arlington Co. voters
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — With the November election quickly approaching, 7News is taking a look at some of the local issues voters will be weighing in on. In Arlington County, a bond referendum package totaling $510 million is on the ballot. The money would be used to finance several projects within the county's 10-year Capital Improvement Plan, with voters asked to vote separately on six local bond questions.
Fire at Silver Spring apartment complex displaces 16 adults, 5 five kids, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Over 20 people have been displaced after a fire consumed a Silver Spring, Md. apartment building Wednesday night, according to fire officials. Pete Piringer, Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said crews got a call about a fire at Glenmont Circle around...
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person died after a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road in Fairfax County on Thursday, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Northbound Richmond Highway is closed...
Caught on cam: Wheel thieves strike again, this time, interrupted by Prince George's PD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the cars on soda crates is still there. Perhaps the owner is away or doesn’t have the money to fix it. At the Addison Row Apartments, blocks outside NE D.C. in Capitol Heights Md., the wheel thieves struck again Tuesday morning at 2:57 a.m. A rain-spotted dash cam picked up the white cargo van pulling into the parking lot. Soon after, shadows with the occasional flashlight could be seen moving between parked cars and the van.
Driver found unconscious after car runs off road, on to DC sidewalk then crashes: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating what led up to a car that crashed into a brick wall outside of a D.C. Bank of America on Wednesday. The crash took place around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE.
Stafford Co. schools superintendent asks Virginia lawmakers for help with teacher shortage
As nearby public school districts see a decrease in student enrollment, Stafford County student enrollment is up. “Stafford County has 31,000 students right now. And in the past year, we grew by over 600 students, and we're projected to grow by another 600 students. In relative terms, that's like growing by an entire school building worth of kids every year,” said Superintendent Thomas Taylor.
Speed believed to be a factor in deadly Fairfax County crash on Route 7, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 7 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers responded to the crash on Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road at 3:54 a.m. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene.
People seen 'standing at windows in distress' at NE DC fire: Officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a call Thursday in the 1000 block of 45th Street Northeast for a fire at a three-story apartment building, officials said. People were seen standing in the windows in distress when first responders arrived at the scene, according to a...
Virginia social worker charged for filming minor undressing, police look for more victims
CLIFTON, Va. (7News) — A 64-year-old social worker from northern Virginia was arrested on Tuesday for recording a minor, Fairfax County police said. Henry Pacheco of Clifton was hired by the victim's family 10 years ago, police reported. Pacheco reportedly "groomed" the victim and her family by offering trips,...
Arrest made in Darrion Herring murder at Mall at Prince George's, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An arrest has been made after a 20-year-old Hyattsville man was murdered inside the food court of the Mall at Prince George's back in August, according to Prince George's County police. The U.S. Marshals Task Force has been searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward...
1 dead, 2 injured after motorcyclist strikes pedestrians at Frederick bus stop, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — One person died and two were injured after a motorcyclist struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place Thursday evening, Frederick police reported. Police were called to the scene around 4:32 p.m. where they found two pedestrians were hit. One pedestrian...
Suspect slashes CVS employee's neck during attempted theft in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A CVS employee’s neck was slashed when he tried to stop a suspect from stealing items from a store in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. "I'll stab you," police said the suspect stated when the employee intervened. The suspect then...
Leader of Arlington County NAACP killed in shooting while on vacation in Turks and Caicos
WASHINGTON (7News) — A prominent local realtor who was also the first vice president of the Arlington County NAACP was killed in gunfire while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, a close friend of the family tells 7News. The Arlington County NAACP announced Wednesday that Kent Carter passed away...
FCPS Pride hosts rally in Fairfax County opposing Youngkin's transgender student policy
FALLS CHURCH, VA. (7News) — FCPS Pride hosted a rally Thursday night on the front lawn of Luther Jackson Middle School in Falls Church, Va. to show support to transgender students. The organization says the rally was "in opposition to the Virginia Department of Education's withdrawal of support for...
