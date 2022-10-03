Read full article on original website
Carlson to study neuroplasticity, behavioral evolution
Bruce Carlson, professor of biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, recently won a $980,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study neuronal plasticity and the evolvability of behavior. Carlson and his team are examining how changes in an animal’s behavior alter the sensory feedback the animal receives, in turn leading to modifications to the animal’s brain.
The Gephardt Institute welcomes former U.S. Rep. Richard Gephardt and Taylor Carlson, assistant professor of political science in Arts & Sciences, for a discussion on the current state of political communication and its impact on democracy. Women’s Building, Formal Lounge. 10. OCT. Danforth Staff Council town hall. 2–4 p.m....
A family of pediatricians paves way for health equity in St. Louis
Long before scholars began studying racial, social and economic barriers to health care, the Nash family prioritized health equity by caring for the health and well-being of hundreds, if not thousands, of children in the St. Louis area, many of whom were poor and Black. The family’s legacy will be commemorated with the renaming of a street in its honor on the Washington University Medical Campus.
Engineering faculty collaborate on yeast research
The odds of success in yeast are rising. Fueled by a three-year $940,000 National Science Foundation grant, faculty at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis will together use artificial intelligence to study three yeasts in hopes of making the biomanufacturing process less costly and more efficient.
Klemm-Kafel leads workshop on inclusivity in legal education
Desiree Klemm-Kafel, an assistant director of disability resources at Washington University in St. Louis, presented a workshop at a symposium hosted by City University of New York’s School of Law, “Coalition Building and Intersectionality in Legal Education.”. The workshop, titled “The Legal Education and Bridging Gaps for First...
Cruchaga awarded Zenith Fellowship Award
Recognizes scientist’s contributions to Alzheimer’s disease research. Carlos Cruchaga, PhD, has received a 2022 Zenith Fellow Award from the Alzheimer’s Association. The annual award is given to scientists who have made significant contributions to the field of Alzheimer’s disease research and are likely to make additional, substantial contributions in the future. Funding attached to the fellowships also helps support high- risk, high-reward projects in Alzheimer’s disease research.
‘She Leads’ symposium to focus on empowering women leaders
The Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Fellowship for Women in Graduate Study at Washington University in St. Louis will host the 2022 “She Leads Symposium @ WashU” at 1 p.m. Oct. 21 in Knight Hall’s Emerson Auditorium. This is the 48th annual Olin Fellowship event and...
Lang receives NIH MERIT award
Catherine Lang, professor of physical therapy, of neurology and of occupational therapy at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a MERIT award from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The award will support five years of research and the opportunity to extend funding an additional five years.
‘Speaking of Fashion: A Conversation with Diane von Furstenberg’
Fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg will discuss her life and work in a free talk Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Washington University in St. Louis. “Speaking of Fashion: A Conversation with Diane von Furstenberg” is hosted by the Saint Louis Fashion Fund, in partnership with Caleres and WashU’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. The talk will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the university’s Graham Chapel. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
Collaboration provides in-hospital dental care for adults with disabilities
A. T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health, Affinia Healthcare, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Washington University team up to serve St. Louis area. Some people with severe physical, mental or developmental disabilities can only undergo dental procedures while under general anesthesia, but such specialized care is expensive and hard to find. As a result, many people with special needs are unable to access routine — or even emergency — dental care and end up with rotting teeth, inflamed gums and chronic dental pain that make it difficult to eat, talk and function in daily life.
Third Annual Sato Research Award Competition Now Open
For the third year, the Washington University Libraries are excited to announce the availability of the Mendel Sato Research Award, designed to engage students’ research with collections from the Julian Edison Department of Special Collections. The Mendel Sato Research Award seeks submissions from students who are engaged in original research in courses taught in departments on the Danforth Campus of Washington University in St. Louis.
Engineering faculty awarded $10.7M in federal energy grants
The world’s changing climate, reflected in more and more destructive wildfires, drought, floods and severe weather events, has led the United States to set a goal of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. Four professors in the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis’ McKelvey School of Engineering are working toward that goal with a combined $10.7 million in newly awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Energy.
