A. T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health, Affinia Healthcare, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Washington University team up to serve St. Louis area. Some people with severe physical, mental or developmental disabilities can only undergo dental procedures while under general anesthesia, but such specialized care is expensive and hard to find. As a result, many people with special needs are unable to access routine — or even emergency — dental care and end up with rotting teeth, inflamed gums and chronic dental pain that make it difficult to eat, talk and function in daily life.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO