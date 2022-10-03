Remarkably spacious detached home on a corner lot in Mission Beach with terrific bay views from the main living area, primary suite, and roof deck. Property begins with a gated and exclusive-use yard at the garden level along with a private beach shower and attached 2-car garage. Inside is a bedroom and full bathroom with patio access on the ground floor, an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room with covered terrace and half bath on the second floor, and two more ensuite bedrooms on the third floor including a beautiful primary suite with a balcony facing the bay. The truly expansive roof deck offers panoramic bay and ocean views. Storage in this home will not disappoint!

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO