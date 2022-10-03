Read full article on original website
18th Festival of the Arts October 22nd
Vista Unified is proud to announce a Fall community event to showcase the Visual and Performing Art programthroughout the district. All members of the community are welcome to join us to celebrate the incredible student talent, skills, and abilities. The 18th annual VUSD Festival of the Arts is on Saturday,...
FRIENDS OF THE OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY GENEROUSLY DONATE OVER $56,000
The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library proudly presented a $56,600 check to Library Director. CJ Di Mento. The generous check represents the Friends’ support of Library programming and the purchase of new books and materials for the first half of 2022, with additional funds to come at the end of the year.
Dunkin’ for Pumpkins
Dunkin’ for Pumpkins in Partnership with Frazier Farms. Did you know pumpkins float? Splash around in our pumpkin patch to find your perfect pumpkin. We’ll kick off the event with the pumpkin hunt in our heated competition pool. The pool and spray park will remain open for your entertainment. Stick around to decorate your pumpkin and purchase spooky treats!
Carlsbad High School Lancer Day Parade is Friday
Teenagers in Carlsbad have been building Lancer Day floats, electing homecoming queens and marching in the Lancer’s Day Parade for almost as long as Carlsbad High School has existed. Dedicated in 1957, the high school graduated its first class in 1958 and celebrated its first “homecoming” a year later...
San Marcos Harvest Fest this Sunday
The 30th annual San Marcos Harvest Fest returns on Sunday, October 9th, from 9am-5pm. This lively community event will feature over 200 local businesses along with area artisans and crafters offering up great shopping! Guests will also enjoy a Wine, Rhythm & Brews Garden, delicious food, kids zone, and live entertainment on two stages.
Community Joins Vista Sheriff’s for Tacos at Northgate Market
On September 28th, a beautiful sunny day in Vista, the community gathered at Northgate Market at 1150 E. Vista Way with the Vista Sheriff’s Station and held their first Tacos with the Community event. Representatives from the Vista Sheriff’s Department and the Vista Community Clinic joined together to celebrate the cooperation with the community and the Sheriff’s Department, and the main event was Tacos prepared by Northgate Market. The gathering was entertained by the singing Sheriff, Deputy Roland Garza Jr.
Vista Hiring Fair November 9th
Looking to hire or looking for a job? Join us at the Vista Hiring Fair on November 9!. We will partner with San Diego Human Resources Consulting to host this event. Three HR consultants from SDHR will join us to provide their knowledge to attendees in the following subjects:. How...
October MainStreet Oceanside Morning Meeting ‘Neighborhood Watch is Back’
And it’s not the 1970s kind with neighbors prowling around with flashlights and meeting in each other’s driveways and homes, although there still are some like that Police Officer Ashley Sanchez told the Monthly Morning Meeting of MainStreet Oceanside Tuesday. But this time around primarily, Sanchez, crime prevention...
Carlsbad’s City Manager’s Update: Oct. 6, 2022
As we finish up the first week of October, I see many neighborhoods have already gotten into the Halloween spirit here in Carlsbad. Today, I’ll be sharing some seasonal updates below, including upcoming events and other news of the week. Focus on pedestrian safety. Working with residents on updated...
THE CARLSBAD SIGN GOT SPIFFED UP
The Carlsbad sign is getting a tune-up! This week the Cit of Carlsbad and crews will be giving the iconic Carlsbad sign on Carlsbad Blvd. a fresh coat of paint and performing routine maintenance. The Carlsbad sign took years of planning before being created and installed. It is now as...
Home of the Month, 822 Kennebeck Ct, Mission Beach
Remarkably spacious detached home on a corner lot in Mission Beach with terrific bay views from the main living area, primary suite, and roof deck. Property begins with a gated and exclusive-use yard at the garden level along with a private beach shower and attached 2-car garage. Inside is a bedroom and full bathroom with patio access on the ground floor, an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room with covered terrace and half bath on the second floor, and two more ensuite bedrooms on the third floor including a beautiful primary suite with a balcony facing the bay. The truly expansive roof deck offers panoramic bay and ocean views. Storage in this home will not disappoint!
Escondido Police Department Trunk or Treat
One of your favorite events, the Escondido Trunk or Treat hosted by the Escondido Police Department is back on Saturday, October 29!. They are looking for volunteers to decorate vehicles and pass out candy. If interested, click here.
Who Will Be Vista’s Next Mayor Watch Video Interviews
Cipriano is running for Mayor because he knows Vista can do better! Housing has become unaffordable. Homelessness is up by 49%. Crime is also on the rise. It’s unacceptable that many of our homeless are Veterans whom the city has ignored. It’s also unacceptable that amidst rising crime, we don’t have enough Sheriff’s patrolling our streets and protecting our community.
The Gärten opens in Bay Park
The Gärten, an outdoor beer and wine garden that brings together four local businesses, will hold its grand opening this weekend in Bay Park. The 2,500-square-foot shared vendor space is a collaboration between next-door neighbors Lost Cause Meadery and Deft Brewing, as well as Pizza Cassette and Oddish Wine. Designed in the style of a German biergarten, the project features communal tables and will offer live music and entertainment more than 150 nights each year.
Dining Out? Four New Places to Experience at Beacon La Costa
Southern California is one of the nation’s culinary hot spots and Carlsbad features some of the best eateries in San Diego County. Every restaurant is unique in itself, but a memorable atmosphere and a personable staff can make for an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurants at the Beacon La Costa (at the corner of El Camino Real and La Costa Ave.) feature a variety of options for everyone to enjoy.
Mission Hills High School principal placed on leave, but why?
Mission Hills High School Principal Cliff Mitchell was placed on a paid leave of absence on Sept. 30 after a concern was raised the day before, according to the San Marcos Unified School District.
The Best Breakfast Spots in Palm Springs, California
When it comes to finding the best breakfast spots in Palm Springs, you really can’t go wrong. Whether you’re looking for a hearty plate of eggs and bacon or a light and refreshing fruit salad, there’s something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose...
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
Lia’s Lumpia Opening Communal Space with New Restaurant in Barrio Logan
Food Truck Owner to Introduce New Filipino Concept Called Milagros in 2023
School Admin: Consequences for everyone involved in Tuesday’s brawl
On Tuesday of this week, there was a physical altercation involving several students that took place on our high school campus. School administrators are conducting a thorough investigation to identify those students involved and are in constant communication with the sheriff’s department. The sheriff’s department is also looking into the matter. There will be consequences for all students involved.
