Oswego County, NY

Syracuse.com

Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say

Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
OSWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
CORTLAND, NY
Crime & Safety
cnyhomepage.com

Man held in Oneida County prison allegedly assaults officers

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff is reporting that an inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility has been charged with felonies after two separate incidents of physical violence against officers. According to the Sheriff, the first incident occurred on September 22nd when 29-year-old Raheem Thompson of...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida PD looking for suspect in hit & run

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit & run property damage investigation that occurred on October 4th. Around 9:30 am on Tuesday, officers received a report that an SUV was allegedly involved in...
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

One person dead after chase involving 2 stolen cars ends with crash in Syracuse, deputies say

Syracuse, N.Y. — One person is dead after crashing a stolen car in Syracuse during a pursuit with deputies overnight that started in the town of Onondaga, deputies said. Around 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the 5000 block of Majors Drive in the town of Onondaga for reports of a burglary that occurred while a resident was at home, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

WATCH: Utica Police wants to ID suspects in liquor store larceny

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying several suspects in the grand larceny investigation of a local liquor that occurred in Utica back in September. According to police, on Wednesday, September 14th, investigators arrived at a local liquor store in...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Daughter stabs father during domestic dispute

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On October 4, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic with a weapon/stabbing occurring on the 100 block of Marsden Rd. in the Town of Salina. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a 50-year-old male...
SALINA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
nyspnews.com

Liverpool woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On October 1, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Melissa Linder., 48, of Liverpool, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Melissa Linder for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica Correctional Facility....
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County Sheriff charge man with unlawful imprisonment

REMSEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and aggravated family offense after an incident that occurred in Remsen on October 2nd. On Sunday, deputies arrived at a home in Remsen after receiving a call regarding a...
REMSEN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Oneida County Sheriff reports another false threat of mass harm

VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting another false threat of mass harm was made by a local area student while riding a school bus on September 30th. According to the Sheriff, around 3:20 pm on Friday, threats were made by a juvenile Madison High School student while riding a school […]
VERONA, NY

