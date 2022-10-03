Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say
Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
Teens came in stolen car, targeted Onondaga homes before chase, fatal crash, deputies say
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — The two teenage boys and another unidentified person involved in a burglary that turned into a fatal deputy-involved accident arrived in a stolen car and targeted other homes before managing to steal two cars, deputies said. The three arrived in the area in a...
cnycentral.com
16-year-old Syracuse teen identified in fatal crash involving stolen vehicle, deputies say
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 16-year-old from Syracuse has been identified as the teen who died in a crash in the Valley of Syracuse on Tuesday, October 4 after a vehicle was stolen from a home, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Deputies say 16-year-old Sean Girvin...
cnyhomepage.com
Man held in Oneida County prison allegedly assaults officers
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff is reporting that an inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility has been charged with felonies after two separate incidents of physical violence against officers. According to the Sheriff, the first incident occurred on September 22nd when 29-year-old Raheem Thompson of...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida PD looking for suspect in hit & run
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit & run property damage investigation that occurred on October 4th. Around 9:30 am on Tuesday, officers received a report that an SUV was allegedly involved in...
One person dead after chase involving 2 stolen cars ends with crash in Syracuse, deputies say
Syracuse, N.Y. — One person is dead after crashing a stolen car in Syracuse during a pursuit with deputies overnight that started in the town of Onondaga, deputies said. Around 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the 5000 block of Majors Drive in the town of Onondaga for reports of a burglary that occurred while a resident was at home, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
cnyhomepage.com
WATCH: Utica Police wants to ID suspects in liquor store larceny
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for help with identifying several suspects in the grand larceny investigation of a local liquor that occurred in Utica back in September. According to police, on Wednesday, September 14th, investigators arrived at a local liquor store in...
localsyr.com
Daughter stabs father during domestic dispute
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On October 4, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic with a weapon/stabbing occurring on the 100 block of Marsden Rd. in the Town of Salina. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a 50-year-old male...
Syracuse man gets possible life for ‘senseless’ murder that led to retaliatory murder
Syracuse, NY -- If anyone knows why Anthony Sutton crossed a South Side street to murder a woman in September 2020, they’re not saying. But Shadetta Franklin’s murder in front of a South Side liquor store led to another murder: the retaliatory shooting death of Tyree Lawson three days later and two blocks away, prosecutors have said.
On the Lookout: Grand larceny at Destiny USA
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for two people who are wanted for questioning involving a Grand Larceny investigation. Troopers say the two people in the photos below used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store in the Destiny USA […]
nyspnews.com
Liverpool woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.
On October 1, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Melissa Linder., 48, of Liverpool, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Melissa Linder for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica Correctional Facility....
Cicero woman, accused of killing friend in fiery DUI crash, jailed after checking herself into rehab
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse woman, accused of driving under the influence of drugs in a fiery crash on Erie Boulevard East that killed her passenger, spent the weekend in jail after checking herself into rehab for continued drug use. Aeriel Freeman, 30, was surprised last week after a...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge man with unlawful imprisonment
REMSEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been charged with unlawful imprisonment and aggravated family offense after an incident that occurred in Remsen on October 2nd. On Sunday, deputies arrived at a home in Remsen after receiving a call regarding a...
City of Syracuse agrees to settle lawsuit involving controversial former police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse has agreed to settle a lawsuit involving controversial former police officer Vallon Smith for $150,000. The city is asking the Common Council to approve the settlement and end a lawsuit against Smith and the city that was filed by Dr. Mark Johnston in 2020.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Sheriff's deputies investigating deadly crash involving stolen vehicle
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash on East Seneca Turnpike in the Valley of Syracuse. Authorities said the crash involved a stolen vehicle from an occupied residence. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Majors Drive in the Town of Onondaga the night...
Oneida County Sheriff reports another false threat of mass harm
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting another false threat of mass harm was made by a local area student while riding a school bus on September 30th. According to the Sheriff, around 3:20 pm on Friday, threats were made by a juvenile Madison High School student while riding a school […]
Syracuse Police arrested wanted man, had loaded illegal handgun
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 22-year-old man was arrested at the Skyline Apartments for a wanted arrest. Syracuse Police then found he had a loaded illegal handgun. On September 24 around 5:52 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers say they were working a security detail at the Skyline Apartments building when they found the 22-year-old, Will Diaz. […]
Ithaca home invasion results in burglar being airlifted
A home invasion in the early morning hours, has resulted in the burglar being airlifted to a local trauma center for injuries.
