Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Fugitive claiming to be Harvard-educated billionaire arrested in $35M fraud scheme
Oct. 6 (UPI) — A fugitive who claimed to be a Harvard-educated military veteran and hedge fund billionaire was arrested in a scheme to defraud thousands of investors out of $35 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Las Vegas resident Justin Costello, 42, was arrested by an...
Hells Angels from other chapters planned to ‘take care of witnesses’ in Las Vegas highway shooting case, prosecutors say
The FBI received information indicating Hells Angels members from other chapters could be coming to Las Vegas to “take care of witnesses,” prosecutors said Thursday.
kjzz.org
Iowa man charged with threatening Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman
The Department of Justice has charged an Iowa man for allegedly threatening Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman over the 2020 election. Mark A. Rissi, 64, faces charges of communicating an interstate threat and making a threatening phone call. According to the DOJ, Rissi called Hickman in September 2021 and attacked...
Fox5 KVVU
Another inmate alerted officers of escaped convict at Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The now acting director of the Nevada Department of Corrections held a virtual meeting with wardens across the state. FOX5 obtained audio from the meeting that sheds more light on the escape at a southern Nevada prison. It was revealed that another inmate alerted officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former client recalls Robert Telles as angry, inept lawyer
The history of disgraced public official Robert Telles includes work in the already corrupt adult guardianship system that exploited some of Nevada's most vulnerable citizens.
Arizona man convicted of deceiving immigrants with false hopes of citizenship
LAS VEGAS — An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
Arizona woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing her husband, son
KAIBETO, Ariz. — A woman in northern Arizona has been arrested and is facing federal charges. She allegedly shot and killed her husband and their son. According to The Associated Press, Lydia Carol King, 28, was arrested and booked on recommended charges of two counts of first-degree murder. In...
kjzz.org
Circumstantial evidence points to this couple as being involved in UA's 1980s de Kooning heist
After a decades-long search and years of restoration, Willem de Kooning’s painting "Woman-Ochre" is set to go back on display in Tucson on Oct. 8. The famed piece, which was stolen in November of 1985 from the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art, has undergone extensive conservation over the last three years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
2 US citizens arrested for smuggling horse trailer full of migrants into Arizona
PHOENIX — Two United States citizens were arrested last week after authorities said more than 33 migrants were found inside of a horse trailer. The suspect drivers face charges of human smuggling and possession of firearms, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release. The incident...
Public defender, prosecutor, and civil attorney vie in three-way special election
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Judge Michael Villani’s resignation in July created an opening in Clark County Department 17, which will be filled in a three-way special election race among attorney Adam Ganz, prosecutor Lindsey Moors and public defender Jennifer Schwartz. The winning candidate must receive only a plurality, not a majority. Ganz, a civil litigator for 25 years who […] The post Public defender, prosecutor, and civil attorney vie in three-way special election appeared first on Nevada Current.
NDOC: 'Worst possible breach' of mission since convicted murderer escaped
The Nevada Department of Corrections sent out a memo regarding security and changes made since an inmate, Duarte-Herrera, escaped late September.
This Is Arizona's Most Notorious Serial Killer
True crime documentaries are all the rage right now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
allaboutarizonanews.com
FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning
The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
4 arrested, 1 at large for suspected murder after victim remains found in Arizona
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a body was found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Arizona. Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department, the Fort Mohave Sheriff’s Office and Crime Scene said they believe it to be the remains of a murder victim killed on Sept. 23 in Bakersfield. On Sept. 23 around 1:48 a.m., […]
kjzz.org
Doctor, ACLU file lawsuit to restore abortion rights in Arizona
Another lawsuit is attempting to restore abortion access in Arizona. A Phoenix doctor, the Arizona Medical Association, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Center for Reproductive Rights are suing the state over a near-total ban on abortions that was recently reinstated. A Pima County Superior Court judge last month...
LVMPD: Officer allegedly committed open, gross lewdness during a treatment
A Las Vegas police officer is scheduled to appear in court after allegedly committing a crime of lewdness during treatment at a chiropractor office.
KOLO TV Reno
Task force for drug overdoses in Nevada announced
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has announced the formation of a task force hoping to address rising rates of drug overdoses. The task force was made in coordination with Governor Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford. Visits to the ER for suspected...
FOX Reno
Traffic stop in eastern Nevada leads to discovery of more than 20 pounds of meth, cocaine
ELY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A traffic stop in eastern Nevada lead to the discovery of more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine. The Nevada State Police made a traffic stop on a car on US-6 at mile marker 37 in White Pine County for a speeding violation.
Metro cop arrested on lewdness charges
A Las Vegas Metro Police officer was recently arrested on charges of open and gross lewdness. Police say they first received the allegations against Officer Richard Landahl on September 21st.
fox10phoenix.com
Fears of Fentanyl: Legalized test strip distribution underway in Arizona as synthetic opioid crisis rages on
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill in 2021 legalizing test strips that can detect fentanyl in drugs as the state has a front-row seat to the opioid crisis and the wave of fentanyl pouring into the country. Law enforcement says the southern border is the gateway. A...
Comments / 0