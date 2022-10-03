ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Another inmate alerted officers of escaped convict at Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The now acting director of the Nevada Department of Corrections held a virtual meeting with wardens across the state. FOX5 obtained audio from the meeting that sheds more light on the escape at a southern Nevada prison. It was revealed that another inmate alerted officers...
Nevada Current

Public defender, prosecutor, and civil attorney vie in three-way special election

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Judge Michael Villani’s resignation in July created an opening in Clark County Department 17, which will be filled in a three-way special election race among attorney Adam Ganz, prosecutor Lindsey Moors and public defender Jennifer Schwartz. The winning candidate must receive only a plurality, not a majority.   Ganz, a civil litigator for 25 years who […] The post Public defender, prosecutor, and civil attorney vie in three-way special election  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
allaboutarizonanews.com

FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning

The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
kjzz.org

Doctor, ACLU file lawsuit to restore abortion rights in Arizona

Another lawsuit is attempting to restore abortion access in Arizona. A Phoenix doctor, the Arizona Medical Association, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Center for Reproductive Rights are suing the state over a near-total ban on abortions that was recently reinstated. A Pima County Superior Court judge last month...
KOLO TV Reno

Task force for drug overdoses in Nevada announced

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has announced the formation of a task force hoping to address rising rates of drug overdoses. The task force was made in coordination with Governor Steve Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford. Visits to the ER for suspected...
