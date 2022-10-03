Read full article on original website
Confounding Crew controls playoff fate in Decision Day duel in Orlando. Draw!
Sunday is Decision Day, an ersatz soccer holiday not unlike the Campeones Cup, only way cooler. It’s what MLS calls the last day of the regular season, when unique scheduling compresses playoff seeding into four hours titillating hours of action. All seven Eastern Conference games begin at 2:30 p.m., which means the East playoff bracket...
Verstappen takes 2nd straight drivers' title with Japan win
SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen clinched his second consecutive drivers’ title by winning the Japanese Grand Prix in the rain at Suzuka on Sunday, a victory that signals a changing of the guard in Formula One. The 25-year-old Verstappen has been dominant all season and claimed the title with four races to spare with the next - the United States Grand Prix - in two weeks in Austin, Texas. It could be an anticlimax in the Lone Star state. The Dutchman started from the pole in pouring rain only for the race to be stopped after two laps as several cars crashed. It resumed two hours later with 28 of the 53 laps completed and Verstappen leading the whole way — from the start and the restart.
Wales win thriller over Scotland at Women's Rugby World Cup
Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play Sunday on the second day of the Women's Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand. Canada beat Japan 41-5 and Wales edged Scotland 18-15, also at Whangarei.
