SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen clinched his second consecutive drivers’ title by winning the Japanese Grand Prix in the rain at Suzuka on Sunday, a victory that signals a changing of the guard in Formula One. The 25-year-old Verstappen has been dominant all season and claimed the title with four races to spare with the next - the United States Grand Prix - in two weeks in Austin, Texas. It could be an anticlimax in the Lone Star state. The Dutchman started from the pole in pouring rain only for the race to be stopped after two laps as several cars crashed. It resumed two hours later with 28 of the 53 laps completed and Verstappen leading the whole way — from the start and the restart.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO