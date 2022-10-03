Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
NHL
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
NHL
Predators mascot steals show on Global Series off day in Prague
PRAGUE -- John Russell has been the Nashville Predators team photographer since they joined the NHL in 1998-99. He has missed six home games in all that time, and he's covered the Stanley Cup Final, Winter Classic and Stadium Series. He thought he'd seen everything. But he'd never seen anything...
NHL
Preseason Recap: Canes Close Out Exhibition Slate With Defeat In Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes skated in their fifth and final tune-up contest Tuesday night, suffering their first and only defeat of the stretch at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres. Three Things. 1) Made It A Game Late. Tuesday morning Rod Brind'Amour acknowledged that the team's preseason finale...
NHL
York's Trip to the Phantoms Hopefully A Catalyst For Greater Things
When Cam York was assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, some were taken by surprise. But in doing so, he now has something in common with a distinguished list of Flyers players - Bill Barber and Claude Giroux for starters, along with current Flyers Scott Laughton and Travis Sanheim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Boeser resumes skating for Canucks
Sturm doesn't play for Sharks in Global Series Challenge; Perunovich of Blues to have shoulder surgery. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vancouver Canucks. Brock Boeser has resumed skating and...
NHL
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)
Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
NHL
Seven players cut from Canadiens training camp
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has cut five forwards, one defenseman and one goaltender from training camp. The players will report to Laval Rocket training camp, which started on Sunday, October 2. Under NHL contract, they will be loaned to the...
NHL
Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge
BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Mailloux agrees to three-year, entry-level contract with Canadiens
Defenseman, who was convicted of criminal charge in Sweden, was selected in first round of 2021 Draft. Logan Mailloux agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. The 19-year-old defenseman, who was selected by Montreal in the first round (No. 31) of the 2021 NHL Draft,...
NHL
Barzal agrees to eight-year contract with Islanders
Center could have become restricted free agent after season, commits to New York because 'I love it here'. Mathew Barzal agreed to an eight-year contract with the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Financial terms were not announced for the contract, which begins next season. The 25-year-old enter is in the...
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Islanders
Playing the final game of a six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-4-0) will host the New York Islanders (1-2-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Hurricanes owner talks Stadium Series, Cup contention in Q&A with NHL.com
'You can only be at your happiest if you win,' Dundon says nearly five years after buying team. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Rangers alumni ring New York Stock Exchange opening bell
Lundqvist, Richter, Graves wave rally towels, sign wall. Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Richter and Adam Graves are ringing in the new hockey season in a special way. The New York Rangers alumni took a trip downtown to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Lundqvist waved...
NHL
Global Series blog: Mark Borowiecki
Predators defenseman discusses sightseeing in Prague with his father. Mark Borowiecki is writing a blog for NHL.com as the Nashville Predators travel in Europe this week. The Predators defeated SC Bern 4-3 in an exhibition at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They open the regular season against the San Jose Sharks at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday and Saturday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSSO, NBCSCA) as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
NHL
Zegras, others may make trick shots, creative goals regular part of NHL
Ducks center among young players whose showmanship 'comes naturally to them'. Trevor Zegras lit up the NHL last season with not one, but three trick plays that resulted in dazzling goals that went viral. What he has planned for an encore is anyone's guess, including his. "I just come up...
NHL
Stars sign forward Jason Robertson to four-year contract
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Jason Robertson to a four-year contract, which will run through the 2025-26 season. The four-year contract is worth $31 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $7.75 million. "Jason is an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
'Bump my play up': Gustav Lindstrom working towards consistency
Lindstrom, who was the Detroit Red Wings' 38th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, logged his first North American campaign in 2019-20, recording five assists in 45 games with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. After making his Red Wings debut on Feb. 26, 2020, Lindstrom appeared...
NHL
Penguins Assign Jonathan Gruden to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned forward Jonathan Gruden to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Twenty-seven players remain on the Penguins' training camp roster, which can be viewed here. Gruden, 22, spent the 2021-22 season with WBS, tallying 10...
NHL
Tkachuk, Huberdeau talk trade on 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast
Forwards, dealt for each other in July, also discuss family golf outings, driving a standard car. Matthew Tkachuk and Jonathan Huberdeau, traded for each other over the summer, are guests on the latest episode of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on multiple iOS and Android podcast apps.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes
Peterka to play alongside Cozens, man net front on power play. Don Granato explained how the Sabres had entered a new phase of training camp on Monday, with a whittled down roster more closely resembling what the team will roll with come October 13. The Sabres took the ice for...
Comments / 0