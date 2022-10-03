Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
Bog Man
From the Oct. 9, 1931 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. Next Tuesday is Cranberry Day in the town of Gay Head. It is extremely doubtful if there is another town in America which enjoys the distinction of having such a holiday entirely to itself. On this day, the Gay Head...
vineyardgazette.com
Howes House Committee Talks Regional Funding
A regional funding agreement to renovate the Howes House, headquarters of the Up-Island Council on Aging in West Tisbury, was the focus of a joint meeting Wednesday with representatives from the three up-Island towns. The meeting included members of the Chilmark and West Tisbury select boards, as well as Aquinnah...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fire chiefs dismayed with DCR
Karen Lothrop, the sole Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) firefighter on-Island to tend to the Manuel Correllus State Forest, has moved on, and Vineyard fire chiefs aren’t happy state officials don’t have a replacement. As has happened in the past, the Vineyard fire chiefs say they have been left to safeguard the forest — 5,300 acres of state property full of inherently dry vegetation. That forest plays a prominent role in a recent Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) wildfire plan that finds Edgartown and West Tisbury (which contain most of the forest) at extreme wildfire risk.
vineyardgazette.com
Derby Days Continue and Filet Program Marches on
On the water, following days of bad weather and rough fishing, derby fishermen are hoping for better conditions in the weekend ahead. So far approximately 2,800 people have registered for the derby, and organizers expect a final surge for the holiday weekend. “We’re running ahead of last year’s pace by...
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: Oct. 7
Grandpa Spider Andresen has been wearing his assistant harbormaster cap quite a bit lately so when family sends him pictures and videos he has me readily accessible next door to share them with. Recently, I’ve seen videos from Tyler and Kelly’s trip to Italy for a friend’s wedding which, of...
vineyardgazette.com
Chappaquiddick Town Column: Oct. 7
Potlucks at the Chappy Community Center are back! The next one is on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Thereafter, they are scheduled on the third Wednesday of the month, all the way through June. Everyone is welcome. Bring a dish to serve six. Contact the center if...
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Appoints New Health Inspector
The Chilmark select board made a number of appointments at its meeting this week, including a new board of health inspector and select board chair. Bill Rossi will succeed Jim Malkin as board chair, and Ann McCaffrey was unanimously voted in as board of health inspector and administrator, a position held for the last 16 years by Marina Lent, who is now moving to a public health position in Aquinnah.
ABC6.com
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
WCVB
Lantern room to be removed from historic Massachusetts lighthouse
SCITUATE, Mass. — Crews will remove the lantern room from one of the oldest lighthouses in the United States, which is located along the South Shore of Massachusetts. Town officials in Scituate announced Tuesday that contractor Cenaxo LLC will begin preparing the Scituate Lighthouse lantern room for removal on Wednesday ahead of the actual removal Thursday morning.
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: Oct. 7
We are at the time of year where it is warmer outside than inside. You dress with a nice warm sweatshirt or sweater only to go outside and find it is warm enough for a long-sleeved shirt. Plus, you are determined to not turn on the heat till Nov. 1. I admit I don’t make that mark but I turn on the heat just to take the chill off the house and then shut it off again.
capecod.com
Fall Fest at Mashpee Commons Returns Saturday
MASHPEE – The Mashpee Commons Fall Fest will celebrate Autumn with seasonal events this Saturday. Family-friendly activities include pumpkin and face painting, a touch-a-truck event, and photo contest. Local vendors of Mashpee Commons will offer sidewalk shopping and fall foods during the event. Songwriter Catie Flynn will also be...
vineyardgazette.com
An Ocean Runs Through It; Vineyarders Flock to Fly Fishing
Fly fishing won’t usually land a fisherman at the top of the all-tackle leaderboard in the derby, but it is a category all its own for beauty and bragging rights. Out on the water, the rod, line, fly and fish all blur together into a single salty assemblage. At least that is what it looks like when done well, but it isn’t easy.
vineyardgazette.com
Prada Family Memorial
The Prada family invites friends and community members to two events this weekend in memory of sisters Ursula and Barbara Prada. Ursula died on July 9 at age 62, Barbara died on Dec. 23, 2021 at age 65. They were the last of several generations of Vincents and Pradas who...
vineyardgazette.com
Navigator Homes Receives Loan Approval
Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard announced Tuesday it has been approved for $44.5 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop its proposed skilled nursing home in Edgartown. The facility, intended to replace the Windemere nursing home currently located on the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital campus, is...
WATCH: Massive bolts of lightning illuminate night sky over Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Massive bolts of lightning illuminated the evening sky over Cape Cod on Wednesday night as thunderstorms rolled through the region. Videos shared with Boston 25 showed the bolts dancing in the darkness over Menauhant Beach in Falmouth. Christian Alexander said he captured the videos of the...
capeandislands.org
The New Wellfleetians
It was a perfect mid-September day, the kind we wait for after the summer crowds have left, feeling that it is almost a reward for having put up with the madness of August, the death-defying traffic on Route 6, the inflationary prices of everything from gas to gelato. I parked...
vineyardgazette.com
Ladyfest Returns to Rock Circuit Avenue
When Ladyfest kicks off this weekend, organizer and co-founder Kelly Feirtag hopes the cars will be cleared in time from the entirety of Circuit avenue. This is good news. After a triumphant return to live, in-person performance last year, the female-centric music festival is expanding from performances on just the lower half of Circuit avenue. That means more acts and more vendors.
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
vineyardgazette.com
Land Bank Commission Takes Issue With Prescribed Burn Plan
At a Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission Meeting on Monday, commissioners and staff raised concerns over some provisions of the Dukes County Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The plan, released in Oct. 2021, was developed by SWCA Environmental Consultants with input from Island organizations. It focuses on establishing preventative wildfire...
Three-bedroom home sells in Brewster for $1.7 million
Anthony Sirianni and Kim M Lind sold the property located at 145 Henrys Road in Brewster to Kennedy Holdco Llc on Aug. 24, 2022. The house built in 2000 has an interior space of 1,926 square feet. The $1,650,000 purchase price works out to $857 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
