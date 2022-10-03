Read full article on original website
Related
Every iPhone owner urged to check for huge change in the next week
CALLING all iPhone owners – an important new update may be on the way. Details of a mysterious new update have appeared online, and it could be just days away. We're currently using iOS 16.0.2 – a newer version of iOS 16 – that was released last month.
Google's Pixel Watch is finally here and it looks amazing
In brief: Google on Thursday unveiled the Pixel Watch, a flagship wearable positioned to go toe to toe with the Apple Watch and other mainstream smartwatches in the growing wearables category. The Pixel Watch features a 41mm case made of 80 percent recycled stainless steel that measures 12.3mm tall and...
NFL・
Google launches the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro starting at $599 and $899
What just happened? Google has finally unveiled its redesigned Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The standard Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 resolution, 416 PPI) OLED screen that's coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass. It supports up to 1400 nits of peak brightness, 24-bit color depth and a refresh rate up to 90Hz.
Phone Arena
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Samsung unveils 5-year roadmap for processors, reaching 1.4nm by 2027
Forward-looking: During Samsung's Foundry Forum 2022, the company revealed a roadmap for processor sizes within various Samsung devices. Samsung Foundry's presentation went in-depth regarding the next five years of the roadmap, giving enthusiasts a glimpse into the near future of mobile computing. Samsung has long been one of the leading...
How to mass delete emails in Gmail
It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery
There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Consumer Reports.org
How to Unlock Your Phone From Any Major Carrier
Changing wireless providers can sometimes save you big money. It can also help if you are traveling abroad or if you want to get the most value when selling your old phone. But before you make the switch, you may have to unlock your phone from your current carrier’s network.
Amazon released a big Fall Prime Day preview: Crazy deals coming next week
Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale is now less than one week away. We already told you everything you need to know about Prime Day 2. We also showed you the best Prime Early Access Sale deals you can already shop. Now, Amazon has released an extensive preview of the Fall Prime Day event that everyone is excited about.
Turn your old Nintendo into a word processor with this NES operating system
In context: It used to be that only computers needed operating systems. However, times have changed, and now it seems like just about every electronic device we own needs one. Video game consoles, in particular, need middleman software to handle user input and manage files, but that wasn't the case in the days of cartridge games.
Corsair K100 Air Wireless
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Corsair K100 Air Wireless is undoubtedly one of the best (and most expensive) wireless gaming keyboards money...
Goodbye, Lightning port? EU votes to make USB-C the charging standard by the end of 2024
What just happened? The European Parliament has voted to pass EU legislation that will see USB-C become the universal charging format across numerous consumer electronic devices, including iPhones, by the end of 2024. The European Commission's more than decade-long fight for a universal charging solution appeared to be almost over...
CNET
Is Your Android Being Tracked by an AirTag? Here's How to Find Out
AirTags, although designed to act as key, wallet and luggage finders, have been misused by thieves and stalkers to track people's locations, as well as their personal items, without their knowledge. Over the last year, Apple has released several anti-stalking features to help people find rogue AirTags near them, and that includes an app for Android users.
Corsair's K100 Air Wireless mechanical gaming keyboard is its most expensive to date
Bottom line: Corsair introduced the world to its latest wireless mechanical gaming keyboard a month ago. It's finally available to buy but you might have to crack open the piggy bank to fund the purchase. The Corsair K100 Air wireless mechanical gaming keyboard features a minimalist design complemented by a...
TechSpot
Expect SSD and RAM prices to rise as memory manufacturers slash production
Why it matters: We've been experiencing low RAM and SSD prices for a while now, a result of weakening consumer demand and excess inventory, but that could end sooner than expected after Micron and other manufacturers announced they are reducing production. The latest report from TrendForce notes that memory pricing...
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
TechSpot
This is the beefy hardware you'll need to play the Dead Space remake
Why it matters: Are you excited about playing the upcoming remake of horror classic Dead Space on your PC in January? If you're using aging hardware and want to see the game in all its gore-filled glory, now might be a good time to upgrade, as the system requirements are pretty demanding.
Digital Trends
This 11-inch Chromebook from HP is only $98 at Walmart today
Students are almost always on a tight budget, so Chromebooks are great for those who need a computer to get online and do some work but don’t need a ton else. Luckily, many great student laptop deals are going on right now, such as this HP Chromebook from Walmart, going for a cheap $98, down from $199, so it’s over a 50% discount.
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0