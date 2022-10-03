SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — GPS Insight, a provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software solutions, today announced the launch of the GPS Insight ‘You are the Reason’ Skilled Trades Scholarship Program, awarding two scholarships for $10,000 each to students planning to pursue full-time skilled trades study at a college or accredited vocational-technical school in the 2023-2024 academic year. The program is now accepting nominations from GPS Insight customers to proactively empower the skilled trade technicians of tomorrow.

