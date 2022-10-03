Read full article on original website
SiteOne Announces One-Day Virtual University
SiteOne Landscape Supply announced its 2023 Virtual University, a one-day event that covers business, irrigation, lighting, hardscaping, pest management, agronomics and golf. CEU credits are available for select courses. “SiteOne is dedicated to providing the tools and training to support professional development for green industry experts,” SiteOne senior events manager...
GPS Insight Launches Skilled Trades Scholarship Program
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — GPS Insight, a provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software solutions, today announced the launch of the GPS Insight ‘You are the Reason’ Skilled Trades Scholarship Program, awarding two scholarships for $10,000 each to students planning to pursue full-time skilled trades study at a college or accredited vocational-technical school in the 2023-2024 academic year. The program is now accepting nominations from GPS Insight customers to proactively empower the skilled trade technicians of tomorrow.
Telenor Divests 30% Of Norway Fiber Company for $1B
Telenor ASA TELNF TELNY agreed to divest a minority stake in its Norway fiber assets to a consortium led by KKR & Co Inc KKR and Oslo Pensjonsforsikring for 10.8 billion kroner ($1 billion). The deal is part of a strategy by Norway’s biggest telecommunications company to highlight the value...
