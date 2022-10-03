ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Unique Cheese Curd Burger Returning To Minnesota Next Week

It started as an April Fool's Day joke but turned into an actual product-- and now the CurdBurger is making a return to Minnesota next week. It's fitting that a restaurant that got its start and is still based over in my home state of Wisconsin is the genius behind something called the CurdBurger. That would be Culver's, of course, also home of the world-famous Butter Burger and concrete custard mixers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

We Now Know Why Some Windows in Rochester Are Being Painted

I love getting questions sent to me via Facebook on my page - Jessica On The Radio - or via e-mail at jessica.williams@townsquaremedia.com. Lately, I've been horrible at returning those because I am currently living out the movie "The Money Pit" and "Contagion" all at the same time. #ItHasBeenFun But I saw a question from someone in Rochester, Minnesota on my Facebook page that I knew I needed to answer right away.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People

You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Society
State
Ohio State
Rochester, MN
Government
Rochester, MN
Society
Quick Country 96.5

Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin Graham
Quick Country 96.5

Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music
Quick Country 96.5

Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Bernie Sanders to Campaign For Keith Ellison in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Former presidential candidate and US Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak at an event in Rochester later this week. The progressive Vermont Senator will be campaigning on behalf of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at three rallies in Minnesota on Thursday and Friday. The Rochester event will take place Friday morning at the Rochester Regional Sports Center at the RCTC campus. The doors are scheduled to open at 9 AM.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

See the Adorable Puppies of Spotted In Rochester, Minnesota

A while back we featured the winner of Rochester's Pup Cup, a fun, playful, and beautiful Great Dane named Moose. Seen here looking awesome. I shared that story in the Spotted In Rochester community and asked for their awesome pups. So, I proudly present to you the collection (some didn't make it because they looked super professional or had watermarks).
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Quick Country 96.5

Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Wisconsin Home For Sale is a LEGO-Lover’s Dream (PEEK INSIDE)

One of my favorite toys as a kid has to be LEGOs. My brother and I had huge tubs on tubs of LEGOs. We'd get a new box, we'd build what the instructions tell us to build, and then we'd take it all apart and dump it into one big box to make whatever we want! LEGOs are the best and if you also loved or currently love LEGOs, this house for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin is for you.
KENOSHA, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Investigation Underway in Albert Lea Shooting

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Albert Lea are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening. An Albert Lea Police Department news release indicates emergency dispatch received multiple calls regarding a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of Broadway Ave. North.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy