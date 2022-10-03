Read full article on original website
Unique Cheese Curd Burger Returning To Minnesota Next Week
It started as an April Fool's Day joke but turned into an actual product-- and now the CurdBurger is making a return to Minnesota next week. It's fitting that a restaurant that got its start and is still based over in my home state of Wisconsin is the genius behind something called the CurdBurger. That would be Culver's, of course, also home of the world-famous Butter Burger and concrete custard mixers.
Free BBQ Meal for Veterans and Families Sunday in Southeast Minnesota
A free event is happening in Southeast Minnesota on Sunday, October 9th, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds for Veterans and their families!. Free Event For Veterans and Family Members on Sunday in Kasson, Minnesota. If you are a Veteran or have a loved one that has served our country, a...
We Now Know Why Some Windows in Rochester Are Being Painted
I love getting questions sent to me via Facebook on my page - Jessica On The Radio - or via e-mail at jessica.williams@townsquaremedia.com. Lately, I've been horrible at returning those because I am currently living out the movie "The Money Pit" and "Contagion" all at the same time. #ItHasBeenFun But I saw a question from someone in Rochester, Minnesota on my Facebook page that I knew I needed to answer right away.
Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People
You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
Which Building Is The Tallest In Rochester, Minnesota?
Construction projects are all OVER Minnesota's Med City these days, and the downtown skyline continues to change. So just which buildings are the tallest here in Rochester right now?. It was several years ago Mayo Clinic made this announcement that said they're planning on adding 11 new stories to the...
Rochester Family Invites Everyone To See Their Massive Halloween Display
You've probably noticed Halloween decorations popping up throughout your neighborhood. Some people love setting up skeletons, witches, and spiders in their yards and some people love putting up all of that and more. The Claire family in Rochester is one of those families that loves going all out. For more...
Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
Go Back in Time With this Video of the Apache Mall from 1993
There's no better time than Throwback Thursday to pull out a throwback video of an iconic place to shop in Rochester, MN: the Apache Mall! Malls aren't nearly as popular as they used to be but back in 1993 when this video was filmed they were the place to be.
New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester
It's not every day that a world record is made in Rochester, Minnesota but apparently one was made on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota. It's been a bit since I've been to a big conference with a few thousand...
How to Rent Someone’s Yard in Rochester for Your Dog
Dogs need lots of exercises, some more than others. They need play time, plenty of walks, and ideally a place to run around off-leash. But sometimes the latter just isn't possible. That's why there's a way you can rent out someone's yard in Rochester, MN and around SE Minnesota for your dog(s) to run around.
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
Bernie Sanders to Campaign For Keith Ellison in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Former presidential candidate and US Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak at an event in Rochester later this week. The progressive Vermont Senator will be campaigning on behalf of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at three rallies in Minnesota on Thursday and Friday. The Rochester event will take place Friday morning at the Rochester Regional Sports Center at the RCTC campus. The doors are scheduled to open at 9 AM.
See the Adorable Puppies of Spotted In Rochester, Minnesota
A while back we featured the winner of Rochester's Pup Cup, a fun, playful, and beautiful Great Dane named Moose. Seen here looking awesome. I shared that story in the Spotted In Rochester community and asked for their awesome pups. So, I proudly present to you the collection (some didn't make it because they looked super professional or had watermarks).
10 Hard-To-Beat Halloween Costumes for Rochester On Tap’s Costume Contest
I'm not sure about you but I'm still on the fence about what to be for Halloween! And this is kind of an issue because Rochester, MN's first Halloween costume contest is coming up on October 15th. We are talking about the one and only Rochester On Tap costume contest....
Rochester Cat Has Been Looking for a Special Home for Over a Year
It makes me so sad to see amazing animals like this guy sit a wait for so long to find them their forever home. My husband and I both volunteer with the cats and dogs at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester, Minnesota. We see so many amazing animals that are waiting patiently and this guy imparticular has been at Paws and Claws for quite a while.
Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
Wisconsin Home For Sale is a LEGO-Lover’s Dream (PEEK INSIDE)
One of my favorite toys as a kid has to be LEGOs. My brother and I had huge tubs on tubs of LEGOs. We'd get a new box, we'd build what the instructions tell us to build, and then we'd take it all apart and dump it into one big box to make whatever we want! LEGOs are the best and if you also loved or currently love LEGOs, this house for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin is for you.
Investigation Underway in Albert Lea Shooting
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Albert Lea are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening. An Albert Lea Police Department news release indicates emergency dispatch received multiple calls regarding a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of Broadway Ave. North.
