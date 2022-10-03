The Cruisin’ the Coast fun is not finished yet! Friday offers many events across the Coast for everyone to enjoy. The Ocean Springs Sock Hop and Street Party is happening from 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring entertainment from the Platters Great Pretender, and the Molly Ringwalds. The Platters will perform from 5:45 to 7 p.m. and the Molly Ringwalds will take over the rest of the night from 7:30 to 9 p.m. While enjoying the cars and music, don’t forget to bring your poodle skirt to really get into the sock hop spirit.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO