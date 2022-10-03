Read full article on original website
Cruisers enjoy Country Cruisin’ Breakfast at Long Beach Yacht Club
The Long Beach Yacht Club spent a busy morning cooking up their Country Cruisin’ Breakfast. For over 20 years now, the Yacht Club has been serving breakfast during Cruisin’ the Coast. Their breakfast is popular among cruisers as many come back year after year. It’s a buffet style breakfast serving all your breakfast favorites including eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy.
Cruisin’ the Coast schedule for Friday, October 7th
The Cruisin’ the Coast fun is not finished yet! Friday offers many events across the Coast for everyone to enjoy. The Ocean Springs Sock Hop and Street Party is happening from 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring entertainment from the Platters Great Pretender, and the Molly Ringwalds. The Platters will perform from 5:45 to 7 p.m. and the Molly Ringwalds will take over the rest of the night from 7:30 to 9 p.m. While enjoying the cars and music, don’t forget to bring your poodle skirt to really get into the sock hop spirit.
Cruisin’ the Coast already in full swing in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast made its way to downtown Ocean Springs for the first of its three-day run, with sunshine and large numbers of spectators already on hand as Cruisers lined up even before sunrise to claim one of the coveted Washington Avenue parking spots.
Cruisin’ the Coast events for Thursday, October 6th
Thursday brings even more excitement for residents and Cruisin’ the Coast visitors. ‘Burn ‘em up in the Pass’ is happening from 5 p.m. until dusk. Live entertainment will be offered by the Retrograde Rockers as well. Folks can also head over to Biloxi and check out the...
Cruisers flock to nostalgic businesses on Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is all about creating a blast from the past, and several businesses in South Mississippi have that nostalgic feel built into their DNA. As a result, they are becoming hot spots for cruisers who want to expand the experience beyond just cars...
Cruisers attend Popps Ferry Elementary Cruisin’ the Coast parade
Popps Ferry Elementary School had some visitors drive by to celebrate America’s Largest Block Party. These cruisers volunteered to help bring some Cruisin’ spirit to the kids. Popps Ferry Elementary brought Cruisin’ the Coast to their students by having a parade at their school. Assistant Principal Jennifer...
Blessing of the Classics hits the Gulf Coast
Cruisers from around the Coast made their way to Diamondhead for the annual Blessing of the Classics. The hotrods take the trip to the roundabout between Lanai Street and Diamondhead Drive East where religious leaders are waiting for them to say a quick prayer over each car ensuring safety for it and its passengers.
Jeff Vorick
Jeff was born and raised in the Florida Keys. When not focused on the latest weather, he enjoys watching motorsports of all kind, particularly NASCAR. Jeff is happy to be working at WXXV and living here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Cruisers cruise into Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi
Cruisers from all over drove into Margaritaville today in Biloxi to continue their fun. The Margaritaville parking lot was packed full of guests checking out unique cars and taking advantage of the nice weather. There was plenty for Cruisers to enjoy including vendors, live music, cool cars, and giveaways. There...
Cruisers compete in flamethrowing contest at the Island View Casino Resort
The excitement was blazing tonight at the Island View Casino Resort for this year’s Flamethrowing Competition. Cruisers who signed up for the event each took turns showing off their best moves while spewing scorching flames from their exhaust pipes. This year featured two competitions: one for Cruisin’ cars and...
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Cruisin’ the Coast in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News hit the road Monday afternoon to broadcast live from the Cruisin’ the Coast party in Long Beach. Vintage vehicles were lined up ready to parade down Hwy 90 to the Long Beach Harbor. Of course, this is just the beginning of a...
LIVE: Hugh Keaton takes off in classic for Cruisin' The Coast Long Beach Parade
If you missed the fun today, you can still catch it tomorrow and Wednesday from 9am to 5pm. Other projects to improve the visitor experience within the campground will continue over the next few weeks. Long Beach Alderman At Large Donald Frazer is excited to see so many Cruisin' visitors.
Cruisin’ the Coast car named ‘Miss Eunice’ honors Kiln couple’s family
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Every car at Cruisin’ the Coast has a story. This is especially true for “Miss Eunice,” a 1955 Chevy Bel-Air owned by Terry and Darlene Necaise of Kiln. “In June of 2018, my husband Terry saw it for sale,” said Darlene. “And it...
Coffee with a Cop takes place near Cruisin’ at Centennial Plaza
Gulfport Police officers say the best way to start off the morning is with coffee and donuts. The Gulfport Police Department and some firefighters had their National Coffee with a Cop at Centennial Plaza near all the Cruisin’ the Coast action. The department not only wanted to interact with...
Flying High and Cruising Low at Trent Lott International Airport
What’s better than viewing classic cars? Teaming them up with aircrafts!. Flying High and Cruising Low is a new addition to the Cruisin’ calendar, combining the love of vehicles and aviation. The new event is a partnership between Trent Lott International Airport, Southern Sky Aviation, and the Jackson...
