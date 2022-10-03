The McPherson College Theatre Department opens its season with performances of the musical “Bright Star” on October 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. in Brown Auditorium. “Bright Star” is the 2015 musical adapted by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell based on the Appalachian tale of the Iron Mountain Baby. The story shows Alice at two points in her life: in 1924, after meeting her true love, and in 1945, after a new young man walks into her life.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO