California State

Front Page News: California Approves Bill Limiting Lyrics As Evidence In Criminal Trials Against Rappers [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
Classix 102.9
Classix 102.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5h6Q_0iKcu4XQ00

California passed The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act which will make the use of rap lyrics during criminal trials as evidence hard. Many rappers like  Killer Mike, Meek Mill, E-40, Ty Dolla $ign, and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. were in attendance. Maria More talks more on this topic, gives an update on Hurricane Ian in Florida, and other topics.

