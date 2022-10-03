Read full article on original website
‘I have no more tears’: Thailand mourns victims of mass killing at nursery
Heartbroken parents and relatives grieved the death of more than 30 victims of Thailand’s worst-ever mass killing on Friday, a day after a former police officer targeted a school nursery.They were joined by members of the country’s royal family and government officials who laid wreaths at ceremonial tables at the daycare centre in in the small northern town of Uthai Sawan, as the country tried to make sense of an almost inexplicable tragedy.Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police sergeant fired earlier this year because of a drug charge involving methamphetamine, rampaged through the pre-school, killing some children even as...
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties
Macron at Europe's center stage with new summit initiative
French President Emmanuel Macron and over 40 European leaders have sought to show the unity of the continent faced with Russia's invasion of Ukraine
