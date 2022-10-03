ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

kmmo.com

MISSOURI WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMPUS ON OCTOBER 12

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Campus on Wednesday, October 12. Oral arguments will be held at the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m. A three-judge panel will hear arguments in four cases. After oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KCTV 5

Following CEO’s arrest, JoCo looks into whether election workers had personal information stolen

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County, Kansas, is looking into whether their election workers had personal identifying information stolen after Konnech Corporation’s CEO was arrested in Michigan. The arrest in Michigan comes as the Los Angeles County, California, District Attorney investigates the possible theft of election workers’ personal...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

