ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

In budget announcement, Mayor Lightfoot claims revenues vastly higher than projections

By Dana Kozlov
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syiBl_0iKcqr7a00

Mayor Lightfoot paints rosy picture of Chicago's finances in budget address 03:09

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered her 2023 budget proposal on Monday, and whether it was a good-news city budget or smoke and mirrors depends on whom you ask.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, the mayor's 40-minute budget proposal sounded more like a campaign speech than a budget breakdown. This was not surprising, being that next year is an election year.

But the takeaway, for the most part, is that the city is in a good fiscal spot. But not everyone agrees.

"Our city is as strong and resilient as ever before," Mayor Lightfoot said as she presented the budget to the City Council Monday.

Mayor Lightfoot painted a rosy economic picture for 2023. It is how she began her 40-minute speech – recapping what she has done since taking office, and officially announcing she not longer wants to raise property taxes next year.

Lightfoot said $260 million more than projected in revenue – due to a stronger-than-expected post-pandemic recovery – is the reason for the about-face. But considering this is an election year, some of her critics are casting doubts.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) called the budget a stunt.

"I think the budget has been padded. I think projections are being over-inflated." Beale said. "What's going to happen is after the election – win or lose – if you lose, then it's the next person's problem to deal with. If you win, then you come back and do a mid-year adjustment to the budget."

For his part, City Council Finance Committee Chairman Scott Waguespack (32nd), said he does not think the budget plan is "a huge political lift."

Waguespack said property taxes on new homes remain. He and Budget Chairman Pat Dowell (3rd) call the budget proposal promising – but they want a closer look.

"I think people will want to really take apart the increases in public safety – how that money is going to be utilized by the Police Department," Dowell said. "What are we getting from that?"

The mayor is proposing an additional $100 million go to public safety – to be used, in part, for the purchase of new helicopters and police cars.

"I'll be looking for what we're going to do with crime," said Ald. Sophia King (4th). "It's out of control, obviously, and so I'll be looking at the budget to get to that priority."

Other new investments would include $10 million to improve the city's information technology systems, $5 million for a program helping migrants who are being bused to the city – and perhaps most significantly, a $242 million pension payment over and above what is owed, which Lightfoot said will save the city billions.

Laurence Msall, the president of the nonpartisan watchdog group The Civic Federation, likes what he sees.

"Many of these things should help to improve the credit rating of the city, which should bring down the cost of borrowing - which should free up money for other things," Msall said.

The mayor also wants to set aside $3 million to create a Tiny Homes project, and she wants to create a new Office of Climate and Environmental Equity.

Of course, everything has to be reviewed and voted upon by the full City Council – which will be happening in the coming weeks.

Comments / 10

Tony Smithy
3d ago

how....covid cash maybe this budget wait til next year....and only put what was required by law into pensions

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

No new taxes or fee hikes in proposed Cook County budget, thanks to COVID relief funds, sales tax revenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Toni Preckwinkle's Cook County budget proposal is in for 2023.There are no new taxes or fee hikes. The proposal totals $8.75 billion dollars. The plan increases some spending by 8% thanks to federal COVID relief funds and better than expected sales tax revenue.Some of the funds will be used to recruit new workers. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle wants to hire 200 additional employees on top of the 4,000 vacancies the county needs to fill.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
The Crusader Newspaper

Housing coalition threatens to sue city

Reverend Tony Bianchi, pastor of the Bethel Mennonite church, and Derric Price, president of the African American Community Trust, feel betrayed by Mayor Lightfoot after the City Council voted 37-11 to lease 26 acres of CHA land to billionaire Joe Mansueto for a pro soccer field. This was land that...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Public Building Commission of Chicago seeks to hire workers for several city projects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Public Building Commission of Chicago is hiring people to help renovate community buildings.There's a community hiring event this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Village Library, located at 2311 S. Kedzie Ave.The Public Building Commission is looking for workers to renovate several projects including the North Park Village Gym, the Juvenile Intervention and Support Center, the Pershing Road building, and the Lakeview Health Center.There are two more hiring events this month. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Beale
Person
Pat Dowell
Person
Sophia King
Person
Scott Waguespack
Person
Lori Lightfoot
blockclubchicago.org

Plan To Turn Closed Von Humboldt School Into ‘Teachers Village’ With Affordable Apartments Gets $18 Million In City Funding

HUMBOLDT PARK — Protracted plans to redevelop long-vacant Von Humboldt Elementary School into an 107-unit apartment complex for teachers got a boost in city funding to help move plans forward. Newark, N.J.-based RBH Group was awarded $18 million in tax-exempt bonds last month to bring “Teachers Village” to the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Linus Business#Cbs 2 Political#The City Council
wlsam.com

Why are Republicans leaving the Suburbs? – Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer explains why Republicans are leaving in droves

There are just only two Republicans on the 17-member Cook County Board. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and the Steve Cochran Show talk about why Republicans are leaving the suburbs, why it is imperative for Cook County to have representation from both political parties, and shares how the Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) is working to reduce and return vacant land back into sustainable community assets.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Chicago hospital leaders sound alarm on dangerously low staffing levels

CHICAGO - Representatives from eight Chicago hospitals are sounding the alarm on dangerously low staffing levels. SEIU Healthcare Illinois represents 90,000 hospital, nursing home and childcare workers. Union leaders are calling Thursday a day of action, demanding management at Illinois hospitals address staffing issues and low pay. During a virtual...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Village board should vote this development down

The article on the requested zoning change for a proposed Home Avenue townhome project [Home Ave. development goes to village board for vote, News, Sept. 28], which is opposed by neighbors (the sign next door declares: “Zoning Laws Are For Everyone”), reports that the developer has given up on the Oak Park Plan Commission, which voted to approve it but failed to achieve the necessary quorum, and he is taking the matter directly to the village board.
OAK PARK, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City Employees

All City employees will receive up to twelve weeks of paid parental leave, whether birthing or non-birthing parent. CHICAGO-- Mayor Lightfoot and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) agreed to provide parents with a more extended parental leave on Friday, Sept. 30. The new policy gives city employees up to twelve (12) weeks of paid parental leave regardless of whether they are the birthing or non-birthing parent.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
119K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy