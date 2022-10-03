ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Comments / 0

Related
stmarynow.com

DEBORAH LYNN HUGHES

Deborah Lynn Hughes, age 57, of Morgan City, LA passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Deborah was born April 22, 1965 in Morgan City, LA to the late Thomas Sr. and Noella Keller Ackman. Deborah is preceded in death by her parents; mother in law, Dianna Miles; sister, Lisa...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

BEVERLY CATHERINE LEDET

Beverly Catherine Ledet, 52, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022. She was born in Morgan City, Louisiana, on December 28, 1969. She spent her childhood years in Morgan City, graduating from Morgan City High School and then received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. With her Registered Nurse certificate, she was able to work and live in various locations throughout Louisiana and Texas. Most recently, she was employed by The Menninger Clinic in Houston, Texas.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 4-5

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:46 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Warrant. 7:15 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Vehicle accident. 7:31 a.m. Fourth near Arenz streets; Vehicle accident. 9:39 a.m....
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police, parish deputies report drug arrests

Morgan City police and parish deputies arrested three people Wednesday and early Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute drugs. Interim Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 38 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berwick, LA
Morgan City, LA
Obituaries
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Morgan City, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City family wakes to find stranger in home

The morning of Sept. 28 started like a regular day at the Federal Avenue home of Katy Babin and Dr. Francis Scott Sicard: getting up, seeing to the married couple’s 3-year-old, getting the 9-year-old ready for school. And then they discovered the stranger who spent the night on their...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Nearly forty firefighters battled four alarm fire in Houma

At approximately 5:22pm on Wednesday October 5, 2022 the City of Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 8300 block of East Main Street in Houma. This area is located near the foot of the twin span overpasses on the east side. At the time of dispatch the HFD Training Officer was also crossing the twin span headed east. He simultaneously reported that this was a major working fire over the fire department radio system. At 5:23 he initiated a 2nd alarm response, as heavy fire was visible and involved approximately 30% of the structure.
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft arrests reported by local police agencies

Morgan City and Franklin police and parish deputies made arrests on theft charges over the weekend, and the parish Narcotics Section detained a man accused of possessing stolen weapons. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 complaints and...
MORGAN CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

See which two national restaurants are going into the former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane

Two fast-growing restaurant chains are moving into a former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane. Blaze Pizza and Jersey Mike's Subs are set to open in the space at 6556 Siegen, said Charlie Colvin, president of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, which is handling the leasing. Both restaurants should open in early 2023. This will be the first Baton Rouge location for Blaze, which will take up about 2,400 square feet. This will be the third Baton Rouge location for Jersey Mike's, which will take up about 1,300 square feet. Jersey Mike's is set to open locations in Denham Springs and Gonzales in the near future.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morgan City Cemetery
theadvocate.com

Livingston Parish Fair returns with rides, food, music

The Livingston Parish Fair returned to the fairgrounds this week offering carnival rides, food and family entertainment. After a two-year hiatus caused by Covid-19 and Hurricane Ida, the Livingston Parish fairgrounds' gates opened Oct. 1 to crowds. The festival ends Sunday.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Greece
houmatimes.com

Fall events: Fairs, Festivals, Pumpkin Patches, Trunk-or-Treats, and More!

It’s time to roll our sleeves up and get to it! That’s right; it’s time for another Bayou Terrebonne Clean-up. Join us at Memorial Park. Volunteers can sign in and get trash bags & trash pickers. Clean up the area until noon and at 12:30, Josh Garrett will play in the same area as Luminate Houma until 4 PM.
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
nicholls.edu

Nicholls Announces 2022 Homecoming Court

THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University announced its 2022 Homecoming Court ahead of its 2022 Homecoming Week set to take place on Oct 10-15, 2022. The court members are:. The 2022 Homecoming Week theme is “It’s Good to be Home,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate with their Colonel family.
THIBODAUX, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy