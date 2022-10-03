Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, October 6, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken north of Sheridan by Kim Ligocki. Kim writes: “The sun as it shines on the Big Horn Mountains with the foggy Tongue River in front of it.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, October 6, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.87 is up 1 cent from our last report of $3.86 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up 6 cents from a week ago and is up 36 cents a gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourist Does Not Get Mauled, Although He Gave Himself Every Opportunity
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You can’t blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming
If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
cowboystatedaily.com
Drought And Colorado River: Irrigation Restrictions in Wyoming Possible By 2028
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Problems may spread from the top down, but for the Colorado River’s impact on Wyoming, it’s just the opposite. For that reason, farmers and ranchers in southwest Wyoming are keeping a watchful eye on a historic drought affecting the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Musings On School Zones and Cheyenne’s Illiterate Drivers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I spend a lot of time at school. Or at least, in school zones. I have three kids and that means two different school drop offs in the morning and three different pickups in the afternoons. I always arrive early for both. Because I’ve learned, after three kids through elementary, that’s a lot easier than trying to skin-of-your-teeth the timing.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Unicorn’ Elk Photo Proves Unusual Critters Exist
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anybody who claims to have seen a “unicorn” in the wild had better have a photo to prove it, a Wyoming outdoorsman said. “Without verifiable photographic evidence, those sorts of stories are almost always the product of too much...
RELATED PEOPLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ghost Stories: ‘Sophie’ Haunts Ivinson Home For Ladies in Laramie
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Since the 1930s, when Edward Ivinson and his wife first provided the ladies of Laramie a home-like atmosphere with hotel-like amenities, the independent living facility’s Victorian-style house has been home for hundreds of lively personalities. But perhaps none so lively...
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: October Weather In Cheyenne
We all know that predicting the weather in Cheyenne for any given month is always pretty dicey. It can snow almost any month of the year. Hail, tornadoes, 80-mile-per-hour winds, 95- degree heat, blizzards, and just about anything else other than--thankfully---hurricanes are all possibilities when it comes to the weather in this corner of southeastern Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Eastern Elk Herds Are Now Thriving, But Wyoming Is Still King For Hunting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As Wyoming elk hunters enjoy a fruitful fall, a handful of lucky hunters in Virginia will get a chance at elk during that state’s first hunting season. They will join Eastern elk hunters in several states as they take advantage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter: Elk Took Hours To Die Because Wyoming Rancher Wouldn’t Grant Trespass
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joshua Sunberg said he had to live every hunter’s worst nightmare as he watched a bull elk he’d shot in Wyoming on Monday slowly die. “He was sitting there wounded, suffering,” Sunberg, of Iowa, told Cowboy State Daily on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Cowboy State Daily Has Grand Opening “Barn Raisin'” Of State Office In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After 3 1/2 years of Zoom and working remotely, Cowboy State Daily, Wyoming’s largest news operation, opened its brick-and-mortar office at a grand opening on Saturday. Dubbed the “Barn Raisin’,” staff at the 24/7 digital news organization was joined by...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming’s sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he’s reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?
The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
cowboystatedaily.com
Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exploring A Mysterious Wyoming Passenger Plane Crash
After the cleanup of a horrific accident, in October of 1955, of a passenger plane crashing into Medicine Bow Peak in Wyoming soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard used a recoilless rifle to bring down the wreckage that was lodged into the mountain to discourage curiosity seekers. But today, decades later, an average hiker can still take the trails the top of Medicine Bow Peak and look down on a few pieces that are still left.
cowboystatedaily.com
Ghost Stories: Wyoming’s Cigar-Making Prison Poltergeist
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Creepy creaks, unexplained footsteps, whistles and even capturing a full-body apparition on night vision video are all signs some believe bolster claims the historic Wyoming Territorial Prison in Laramie is haunted. For many, though, the clincher is the smell of cigar...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wednesday Legislative Debate: Incumbent Bob Nicholas vs Democrat Challenger Jordan Evans In House 7 Race
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming House District 7 hopeful and political newcomer Democrat Jordan Evans told voters in Cheyenne during a Wednesday night League of Women Voters forum that he would bring a new focus for problem solving to the Wyoming Legislature. Incumbent Republican and...
SEE Inside The Haunted Bell Tower Of Cheyenne, Wyoming
There was a time when someone was up in the Church tower of St. Mark's Episcopal every day. The bells there are played by pushing down on a series of short poles. Someone talented enough would know how to play a tune. No one really goes up there anymore. But...
Comments / 1