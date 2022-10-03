ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 1

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, October 6, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken north of Sheridan by Kim Ligocki. Kim writes: “The sun as it shines on the Big Horn Mountains with the foggy Tongue River in front of it.”. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, October 6, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.87 is up 1 cent from our last report of $3.86 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up 6 cents from a week ago and is up 36 cents a gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muddy Gap, WY
City
Casper, WY
City
Rawlins, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Green River, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
City
Wheatland, WY
City
Rock River, WY
City
Shoshoni, WY
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming

If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: Musings On School Zones and Cheyenne’s Illiterate Drivers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I spend a lot of time at school. Or at least, in school zones. I have three kids and that means two different school drop offs in the morning and three different pickups in the afternoons. I always arrive early for both. Because I’ve learned, after three kids through elementary, that’s a lot easier than trying to skin-of-your-teeth the timing.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Unicorn’ Elk Photo Proves Unusual Critters Exist

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anybody who claims to have seen a “unicorn” in the wild had better have a photo to prove it, a Wyoming outdoorsman said. “Without verifiable photographic evidence, those sorts of stories are almost always the product of too much...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Brown
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Ghost Stories: ‘Sophie’ Haunts Ivinson Home For Ladies in Laramie

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Since the 1930s, when Edward Ivinson and his wife first provided the ladies of Laramie a home-like atmosphere with hotel-like amenities, the independent living facility’s Victorian-style house has been home for hundreds of lively personalities. But perhaps none so lively...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: October Weather In Cheyenne

We all know that predicting the weather in Cheyenne for any given month is always pretty dicey. It can snow almost any month of the year. Hail, tornadoes, 80-mile-per-hour winds, 95- degree heat, blizzards, and just about anything else other than--thankfully---hurricanes are all possibilities when it comes to the weather in this corner of southeastern Wyoming.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Cowboy State Daily#Lander
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming’s sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he’s reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?

The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
K2 Radio

Exploring A Mysterious Wyoming Passenger Plane Crash

After the cleanup of a horrific accident, in October of 1955, of a passenger plane crashing into Medicine Bow Peak in Wyoming soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard used a recoilless rifle to bring down the wreckage that was lodged into the mountain to discourage curiosity seekers. But today, decades later, an average hiker can still take the trails the top of Medicine Bow Peak and look down on a few pieces that are still left.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Ghost Stories: Wyoming’s Cigar-Making Prison Poltergeist

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Creepy creaks, unexplained footsteps, whistles and even capturing a full-body apparition on night vision video are all signs some believe bolster claims the historic Wyoming Territorial Prison in Laramie is haunted. For many, though, the clincher is the smell of cigar...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy