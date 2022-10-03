Read full article on original website
Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
BOZICH | Without Cunningham, Louisville quiets critics, beats Virginia, 34-17
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — For the first 15 minutes this was not a football game that looked as if it would be featured prominently in the University of Louisville's 2022 highlights video. The Cards trailed the University of Virginia, 10-0. They were out-gained, 149-19. They failed to complete a...
Louisville real estate professionals urging more diversity in their career field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With only a handful of minorities in Louisville real estate, one group is hopeful a career fair this weekend will draw more people into the profession. When it comes to increasing diversity across all real estate occupations, broker Tiffany Williams said it's a must. Currently, only...
SOURCES: Responding to ESPN speculation, Satterfield's job not on the line Saturday at UVA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- College football is experiencing a mass of in-season head-coaching dismissals. The latest was Colorado's Karl Dorrell earlier this week, bringing the number among Power 5 schools to five. On Friday, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported that Louisville's Scott Satterfield could be in danger of becoming No. 6....
Academy Sports + Outdoors to open new southern Indiana location Friday, Oct. 7
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Academy Sports + Outdoors plans to open a new store Friday off Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville. The 63,000 square-foot location comes with 60 new jobs. It will carry sporting goods and outdoor equipment from little league to fishing and grilling. The company said Jeffersonville was the...
Dragon King's Daughter expands into new location on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded. Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway. The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive...
UPDATE | Louisville QB Malik Cunningham out with concussion-like symptoms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Malik Cunningham, who has started 40 straight games as quarterback for the University of Louisville football team, will miss Saturday's noon game at Virginia with concussion-like symptoms, according to a release from the school. Cunningham has run for 457 yards and thrown for 968 this season...
Humana throwing big baby shower on Saturday, Oct. 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is throwing one big baby shower. It's scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Urban League Sports and Learning Center at 1535 West Broadway. The baby shower is open to anyone who is expecting or has recently delivered. Those who attend will get some free...
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
'Just for Kids' transport team for Norton Children's handling a record number of patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- By air and by ambulance, Norton Children's Hospital is transporting even more patients this year between hospitals in Kentucky and around the country. A colorful Norton Children's chopper emblazoned with its "Just for Kids" logo is on standby at Louisville's Bowman Field ready for takeoff to...
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
Louisville's Animal Care Society hosts Bark in the Park at Seneca Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Animal Care Society hosted its annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk on Saturday. The no-kill adoption agency hosted the family-friendly event in Seneca Park with pet vaccines, vendors, adoptable pets and more. It's one of the Animal Care Society's biggest fundraisers of the...
Amazon hiring 3,000 workers across Kentucky as part of nationwide holiday push
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon is looking to hire 3,000 workers across Kentucky -- with 1,500 of those jobs in the Louisville area -- as part of a push to hire 150,000 nationally ahead of the holiday season. According to a news release, full-time, seasonal and part-time roles are available...
Wild Eggs holds grand opening to celebrate New Albany location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch spot is now officially open in New Albany. The celebration for the new Wild Eggs at 223 West Fifth Street in New Albany started Friday at 11 a.m., although the location has been serving customers since Monday. It's in the old Daisy's Cafeteria, near the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Spring Street Bar and Grill celebrates grand re-opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Spring Street Bar and Grill is back in business. Spring Street's former owners called it quits in 2020, but new owners have brought the space back to life while also honoring the original Spring Street that was established in 1987. After an ownership group purchased...
Family-owned haunted house in Taylorsville offers 4 different spooky attractions
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family business in Spencer County is hoping people have a "scary" good time this Halloween season. Taylorsville Terror is a haunted house attraction about 45 minutes from downtown Louisville. This is the fifth year the Paul family has had the business going. It includes five...
Early Sunday morning fire causes damage at A-1 Self Storage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused damage at a storage facility on Frankfort Avenue. According to MetroSafe, a call came in at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday for a fire at A-1 Self Storage. At least 5 separate Louisville Fire engines were at the scene fighting the blaze. It's...
Biscuit Belly closes Colonial Gardens location, citing increased costs, ongoing labor shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Biscuit Belly closed its restaurant near Iroquois Park. The company said on Facebook this week that it permanently closed its Colonial Gardens store because of lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. Biscuit Belly said it had high hopes for this location and the redevelopment of the...
Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
