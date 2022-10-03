ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Letter to the Editor: Elitist Lawyers Trying To Call The Shots

First of all, thank you for your great on-line newspaper that I read every morning to keep abreast of Wyoming news. You all do a great job bringing unbiased news, important weather conditions and forecasts and humor. Now, to the point...
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken north of Sheridan by Kim Ligocki. Kim writes: "The sun as it shines on the Big Horn Mountains with the foggy Tongue River in front of it.". To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services

A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming's sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he's reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
cowboystatedaily.com

Ray Hunkins: As For Lawyers’ Complaints About Hageman, There Is No Place For Politics in Bar Association

A group of Wyoming Lawyers, many of whom are friends of mine, some of whom are close friends of mine, have weighed in on the right of Harriet Hageman, recent winner of the Republican primary in her race for Wyoming's at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, to express her opinion about the 2020 Presidential election.
cowboystatedaily.com

Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?

Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax

A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
mybighornbasin.com

City Planner Confirms City Brew Is Coming to Cody This Fall

As confirmed by City Planner, Todd Stowell, the empty lot on the corner of Sheridan Ave. and 16th Street is set to become a City Brew. The lot has already been purchased by City Brew and its application has been sent to the city, which is in the final process of approving the building plans.
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming

If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
cowboystatedaily.com

Oath Keepers With Badges? Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Respond

A Laramie Police Department official says a state lawmaker's claim the LPD is playing down the revelation that one of its officers has been identified as a member of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers is inaccurate and irresponsible. Lt....
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Unicorn’ Elk Photo Proves Unusual Critters Exist

Anybody who claims to have seen a "unicorn" in the wild had better have a photo to prove it, a Wyoming outdoorsman said. "Without verifiable photographic evidence, those sorts of stories are almost always the product of too much...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Grizzly Hunts Could Hinge On Midterms, Hunt Advocate Says

If Republicans prevail in the midterm elections, Wyoming hunters could soon pursue grizzly bears, says a hunting advocate. But that would be a bad idea, said an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States. "The prospects of this legislation...
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Hate Speech In Wyoming – A Solution

My friend and legislative representative, Jared Olsen, woke up a couple days ago to find that some coward had left flyers on his lawn bearing a hateful anti-Semitic message. Its important to note that whoever is responsible did their work under...
