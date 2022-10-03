Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter to the Editor: Elitist Lawyers Trying To Call The Shots
First of all, thank you for your great on-line newspaper that I read every morning to keep abreast of Wyoming news. You all do a great job bringing unbiased news, important weather conditions and forecasts and humor. Now, to the point...
oilcity.news
Volunteers help UW harvest 10K+ pounds of potatoes grown to help feed Wyoming families
CASPER, Wyo. — 10,920 pounds of potatoes were harvested from the University of Wyoming’s James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center this season to help feed families facing food insecurity. This was the second year the center harvested potatoes as part of a partnership with two...
cowboystatedaily.com
Drought And Colorado River: Irrigation Restrictions in Wyoming Possible By 2028
Problems may spread from the top down, but for the Colorado River's impact on Wyoming, it's just the opposite. For that reason, farmers and ranchers in southwest Wyoming are keeping a watchful eye on a historic drought affecting the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourist Does Not Get Mauled, Although He Gave Himself Every Opportunity
You can't blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, October 6, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken north of Sheridan by Kim Ligocki. Kim writes: "The sun as it shines on the Big Horn Mountains with the foggy Tongue River in front of it.". To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wednesday Legislative Debate: Incumbent Bob Nicholas vs Democrat Challenger Jordan Evans In House 7 Race
Wyoming House District 7 hopeful and political newcomer Democrat Jordan Evans told voters in Cheyenne during a Wednesday night League of Women Voters forum that he would bring a new focus for problem solving to the Wyoming Legislature. Incumbent Republican and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services
A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming's sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he's reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
cowboystatedaily.com
Ray Hunkins: As For Lawyers’ Complaints About Hageman, There Is No Place For Politics in Bar Association
A group of Wyoming Lawyers, many of whom are friends of mine, some of whom are close friends of mine, have weighed in on the right of Harriet Hageman, recent winner of the Republican primary in her race for Wyoming's at-large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, to express her opinion about the 2020 Presidential election.
cowboystatedaily.com
Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?
Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
Washington Examiner
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
cowboystatedaily.com
Eastern Elk Herds Are Now Thriving, But Wyoming Is Still King For Hunting
As Wyoming elk hunters enjoy a fruitful fall, a handful of lucky hunters in Virginia will get a chance at elk during that state's first hunting season. They will join Eastern elk hunters in several states as they take advantage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter: Elk Took Hours To Die Because Wyoming Rancher Wouldn’t Grant Trespass
Joshua Sunberg said he had to live every hunter's worst nightmare as he watched a bull elk he'd shot in Wyoming on Monday slowly die. "He was sitting there wounded, suffering," Sunberg, of Iowa, told Cowboy State Daily on...
mybighornbasin.com
City Planner Confirms City Brew Is Coming to Cody This Fall
As confirmed by City Planner, Todd Stowell, the empty lot on the corner of Sheridan Ave. and 16th Street is set to become a City Brew. The lot has already been purchased by City Brew and its application has been sent to the city, which is in the final process of approving the building plans.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming
If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
cowboystatedaily.com
Oath Keepers With Badges? Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Respond
A Laramie Police Department official says a state lawmaker's claim the LPD is playing down the revelation that one of its officers has been identified as a member of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers is inaccurate and irresponsible. Lt....
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Unicorn’ Elk Photo Proves Unusual Critters Exist
Anybody who claims to have seen a "unicorn" in the wild had better have a photo to prove it, a Wyoming outdoorsman said. "Without verifiable photographic evidence, those sorts of stories are almost always the product of too much...
oilcity.news
Study exploring new southern Wyoming–northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility of creating a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming, area and the north Front Range in Colorado. “As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Grizzly Hunts Could Hinge On Midterms, Hunt Advocate Says
If Republicans prevail in the midterm elections, Wyoming hunters could soon pursue grizzly bears, says a hunting advocate. But that would be a bad idea, said an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States. "The prospects of this legislation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Hate Speech In Wyoming – A Solution
My friend and legislative representative, Jared Olsen, woke up a couple days ago to find that some coward had left flyers on his lawn bearing a hateful anti-Semitic message. Its important to note that whoever is responsible did their work under...
