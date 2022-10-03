ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Mariners use catcher to pitch 10th inning, still beat Tigers in Game 1 of doubleheader

The Seattle Mariners all but conceded Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, but the Detroit Tigers were unwilling to accept the gift. The Mariners inserted a position player to pitch the 10th inning of a tie game, but the Tigers scored only one run while closer Gregory Soto allowed two in the bottom of the inning. The Mariners won the game 7-6.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FanSided

Seattle Mariners outfield in flux as Wild Card begins

As the MLB postseason prepares to kick off, the Seattle Mariners are piecing together their outfield plans with plenty of question marks and players battling injuries. Jesse Winker injury news latest hurdle for Seattle Mariners to overcome with outfield injuries. With the news coming on Wednesday that the Seattle Mariners...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners catcher Luis Torrens gets win as Seattle walks off Tigers 7-6

SEATTLE (AP) – Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners locked up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Mariners 7,...
SEATTLE, WA
MLive.com

Tigers lose season finale on 9th inning walk-off

Detroit Tigers closer Gregory Soto walked two batters, threw a wild pitch, committed an error and lost the game in frustratingly familiar fashion. Ty France hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 5-4 win in the regular season finale on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.
DETROIT, MI
MyNorthwest.com

Eerie parallels of baseball history in Seattle and Milwaukee

With the Mariners in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, a subset of diehard fans had hoped the Milwaukee Brewers might also make it to the post-season in 2022. The reasons are complicated, but let’s just say the Seattle-Milwaukee baseball rivalry goes way back, and the cities have a surprising number of things in common when it comes to professional sports.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
George Kirby
Person
Sam Haggerty
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Kody Clemens
Person
Curt Casali
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners lock up 2nd AL wild card, going to Toronto for playoff series

The Mariners’ return to the postseason will go down a new path rather than a familiar one. Seattle has clinched the No. 2 wild card from the American League after they walked off Detroit 7-6 in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, and the Tampa Bay Rays were handed a 6-0 loss to the Red Sox when a game in the bottom of the fifth inning was called official due to rain on Tuesday night. That locks in a Mariners trip to Toronto for a best-of-three series against the No. 1 wild card Blue Jays, while No. 3 wild card Tampa Bay will go to Cleveland.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Drayer’s Mariners Notebook: Excitement, not nerves, evident for M’s in Toronto

TORONTO – The Mariners ran an optional workout Thursday afternoon at Rogers Centre ahead of Friday’s Game 1 in their best-of-three series against the Blue Jays. While the team arrived at Pearson International (YYZ for you Rush fans) in the wee hours of the morning, there wasn’t a bleary eye to be seen, nor was there any sign of uneasiness or nerves. No, the feeling around the club as they ran a normal pregame workout was excitement. The only thing missing was the game.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Blue Jays host the Mariners in Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series

LINE: Blue Jays -150, Mariners +130. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners meet in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series. Toronto has a 47-34 record in home games and a 92-70 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .263, the top team batting average in the AL.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers#Angels#The Home Run Derby#The Blue Jays#Guar
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: What makes Mariners so different heading into playoffs

Nothing galvanizes a community in joy like sports. Sports are the one thing that can bring us all together as one – and in our area, that is badly needed right now. That’s why this weekend’s wild card playoff series is so important to Seattle Mariners fans.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Mariners starting Abraham Toro in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting seventh in Tuesday's first contest against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to left field and Sam Haggerty was placed on the 10-day injured list with a calf ailment. numberFire's models project Toro to score 8.1...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners playoff pressure could be breeding ground for ‘the yips’

After a 21-year drought, the Mariners are finally in the playoffs, and with all that excitement comes quite a bit of pressure. Pressure that can sometimes result in a phenomenon called the yips. “Most baseball players describe it as an alien taking over their arm,” said Dr. Patrick Cohn, mental...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Taylor Trammell called up by Mariners, starting Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell was added to the starting lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. Trammell was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday and added to the lineup after Jarred Kelenic was scratched. He will start in left field and hit sixth.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy