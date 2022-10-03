Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners 2022 Playoffs: How the M’s starters stack up against Toronto
Later this week, the Seattle Mariners will face Toronto in the AL Wild Card Series. We break down the likely series pitching matchups. Your 2022 Seattle Mariners are in the postseason. The biggest of the M’s droughts is over. That’s droughts as in plural. The Mariners are the only...
Detroit Tigers C Dustin Garneau makes decision for 2023
Catcher Dustin Garneau only played in 28 games for the Detroit Tigers during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He originally came to Detroit when the Tigers purchased his contract from the Colorado Rockies in August of 2021. During those 28 games, he hit .222 with six home runs and 12...
MLive.com
Mariners use catcher to pitch 10th inning, still beat Tigers in Game 1 of doubleheader
The Seattle Mariners all but conceded Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, but the Detroit Tigers were unwilling to accept the gift. The Mariners inserted a position player to pitch the 10th inning of a tie game, but the Tigers scored only one run while closer Gregory Soto allowed two in the bottom of the inning. The Mariners won the game 7-6.
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
Seattle Mariners outfield in flux as Wild Card begins
As the MLB postseason prepares to kick off, the Seattle Mariners are piecing together their outfield plans with plenty of question marks and players battling injuries. Jesse Winker injury news latest hurdle for Seattle Mariners to overcome with outfield injuries. With the news coming on Wednesday that the Seattle Mariners...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners catcher Luis Torrens gets win as Seattle walks off Tigers 7-6
SEATTLE (AP) – Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners locked up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Mariners 7,...
MLive.com
Tigers lose season finale on 9th inning walk-off
Detroit Tigers closer Gregory Soto walked two batters, threw a wild pitch, committed an error and lost the game in frustratingly familiar fashion. Ty France hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 5-4 win in the regular season finale on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.
MyNorthwest.com
Eerie parallels of baseball history in Seattle and Milwaukee
With the Mariners in the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, a subset of diehard fans had hoped the Milwaukee Brewers might also make it to the post-season in 2022. The reasons are complicated, but let’s just say the Seattle-Milwaukee baseball rivalry goes way back, and the cities have a surprising number of things in common when it comes to professional sports.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners lock up 2nd AL wild card, going to Toronto for playoff series
The Mariners’ return to the postseason will go down a new path rather than a familiar one. Seattle has clinched the No. 2 wild card from the American League after they walked off Detroit 7-6 in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader at T-Mobile Park, and the Tampa Bay Rays were handed a 6-0 loss to the Red Sox when a game in the bottom of the fifth inning was called official due to rain on Tuesday night. That locks in a Mariners trip to Toronto for a best-of-three series against the No. 1 wild card Blue Jays, while No. 3 wild card Tampa Bay will go to Cleveland.
MyNorthwest.com
Drayer’s Mariners Notebook: Excitement, not nerves, evident for M’s in Toronto
TORONTO – The Mariners ran an optional workout Thursday afternoon at Rogers Centre ahead of Friday’s Game 1 in their best-of-three series against the Blue Jays. While the team arrived at Pearson International (YYZ for you Rush fans) in the wee hours of the morning, there wasn’t a bleary eye to be seen, nor was there any sign of uneasiness or nerves. No, the feeling around the club as they ran a normal pregame workout was excitement. The only thing missing was the game.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Wild Card preview: Can Seattle continue its magic season?
The Mariners will play postseason baseball Friday afternoon. No, this isn't a joke. You aren't dreaming either. The Seattle Mariners will play playoff baseball Friday afternoon. No, this isn't a joke. You're not dreaming either. After 21 consecutive Octobers without postseason baseball, the drought is mercifully over. MLB playoff schedule:...
ESPN
Blue Jays host the Mariners in Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series
LINE: Blue Jays -150, Mariners +130. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners meet in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series. Toronto has a 47-34 record in home games and a 92-70 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .263, the top team batting average in the AL.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: What makes Mariners so different heading into playoffs
Nothing galvanizes a community in joy like sports. Sports are the one thing that can bring us all together as one – and in our area, that is badly needed right now. That’s why this weekend’s wild card playoff series is so important to Seattle Mariners fans.
numberfire.com
Mariners starting Abraham Toro in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting seventh in Tuesday's first contest against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will man second base after Adam Frazier was shifted to left field and Sam Haggerty was placed on the 10-day injured list with a calf ailment. numberFire's models project Toro to score 8.1...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners playoff pressure could be breeding ground for ‘the yips’
After a 21-year drought, the Mariners are finally in the playoffs, and with all that excitement comes quite a bit of pressure. Pressure that can sometimes result in a phenomenon called the yips. “Most baseball players describe it as an alien taking over their arm,” said Dr. Patrick Cohn, mental...
numberfire.com
Taylor Trammell called up by Mariners, starting Wednesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell was added to the starting lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. Trammell was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday and added to the lineup after Jarred Kelenic was scratched. He will start in left field and hit sixth.
