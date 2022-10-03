Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 4-5
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:46 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Warrant. 7:15 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Vehicle accident. 7:31 a.m. Fourth near Arenz streets; Vehicle accident. 9:39 a.m....
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police, parish deputies report drug arrests
Morgan City police and parish deputies arrested three people Wednesday and early Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute drugs. Interim Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 38 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
stmarynow.com
Morgan City family wakes to find stranger in home
The morning of Sept. 28 started like a regular day at the Federal Avenue home of Katy Babin and Dr. Francis Scott Sicard: getting up, seeing to the married couple’s 3-year-old, getting the 9-year-old ready for school. And then they discovered the stranger who spent the night on their...
stmarynow.com
BEVERLY CATHERINE LEDET
Beverly Catherine Ledet, 52, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022. She was born in Morgan City, Louisiana, on December 28, 1969. She spent her childhood years in Morgan City, graduating from Morgan City High School and then received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. With her Registered Nurse certificate, she was able to work and live in various locations throughout Louisiana and Texas. Most recently, she was employed by The Menninger Clinic in Houston, Texas.
houmatimes.com
Nearly forty firefighters battled four alarm fire in Houma
At approximately 5:22pm on Wednesday October 5, 2022 the City of Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 8300 block of East Main Street in Houma. This area is located near the foot of the twin span overpasses on the east side. At the time of dispatch the HFD Training Officer was also crossing the twin span headed east. He simultaneously reported that this was a major working fire over the fire department radio system. At 5:23 he initiated a 2nd alarm response, as heavy fire was visible and involved approximately 30% of the structure.
stmarynow.com
Theft arrests reported by local police agencies
Morgan City and Franklin police and parish deputies made arrests on theft charges over the weekend, and the parish Narcotics Section detained a man accused of possessing stolen weapons. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 complaints and...
theadvocate.com
See which two national restaurants are going into the former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane
Two fast-growing restaurant chains are moving into a former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane. Blaze Pizza and Jersey Mike's Subs are set to open in the space at 6556 Siegen, said Charlie Colvin, president of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, which is handling the leasing. Both restaurants should open in early 2023. This will be the first Baton Rouge location for Blaze, which will take up about 2,400 square feet. This will be the third Baton Rouge location for Jersey Mike's, which will take up about 1,300 square feet. Jersey Mike's is set to open locations in Denham Springs and Gonzales in the near future.
an17.com
Mack asks Corps to delay action on permit for Lake Maurepas, surrounding areas
Livingston Parish State Representative Sherman Mack has made a formal request to the US Army Corps of Engineers, asking them to delay any action on their permits for the seismic testing of Lake Maurepas and surrounding areas. It’s the latest round in the discussion of a potential carbon capture project...
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
theadvocate.com
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
15-year-old arrested for second degree murder of Breaux Bridge man
A 15-year-old was arrested for the shooting death of a Breaux Bridge man.
wbrz.com
Massive drug ring operated for years out of lavish home on University Lake
BATON ROUGE – From the outside, the home on East Lakeshore Drive appeared to be nothing more than another upscale address that fronted University Lake. Inside, though, it was a different story. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stashed in vents and hidden inside of columns. Guns of all...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish deputy demoted following DWI arrest
An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office captain has been demoted to lieutenant and suspended for two weeks following an arrest Oct. 2 on a driving while intoxicated charge. Deputy T.J. Gaughf also will be removed as APSO's training director and will not be able to use any department vehicles until the judicial process is complete.
nicholls.edu
Nicholls Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University announced its 2022 Homecoming Court ahead of its 2022 Homecoming Week set to take place on Oct 10-15, 2022. The court members are:. The 2022 Homecoming Week theme is “It’s Good to be Home,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate with their Colonel family.
“Lying just gonna make it worse,” Louisiana man caught going over 155 mph on I-10
A trooper with the Louisiana State Police recently saw a white Dodge Charger fly past on I-10 West.
