Morgan City, LA

Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 4-5

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:46 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Warrant. 7:15 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Vehicle accident. 7:31 a.m. Fourth near Arenz streets; Vehicle accident. 9:39 a.m....
MORGAN CITY, LA
Morgan City police, parish deputies report drug arrests

Morgan City police and parish deputies arrested three people Wednesday and early Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute drugs. Interim Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 38 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
Morgan City family wakes to find stranger in home

The morning of Sept. 28 started like a regular day at the Federal Avenue home of Katy Babin and Dr. Francis Scott Sicard: getting up, seeing to the married couple’s 3-year-old, getting the 9-year-old ready for school. And then they discovered the stranger who spent the night on their...
MORGAN CITY, LA
BEVERLY CATHERINE LEDET

Beverly Catherine Ledet, 52, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022. She was born in Morgan City, Louisiana, on December 28, 1969. She spent her childhood years in Morgan City, graduating from Morgan City High School and then received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. With her Registered Nurse certificate, she was able to work and live in various locations throughout Louisiana and Texas. Most recently, she was employed by The Menninger Clinic in Houston, Texas.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Nearly forty firefighters battled four alarm fire in Houma

At approximately 5:22pm on Wednesday October 5, 2022 the City of Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 8300 block of East Main Street in Houma. This area is located near the foot of the twin span overpasses on the east side. At the time of dispatch the HFD Training Officer was also crossing the twin span headed east. He simultaneously reported that this was a major working fire over the fire department radio system. At 5:23 he initiated a 2nd alarm response, as heavy fire was visible and involved approximately 30% of the structure.
HOUMA, LA
Theft arrests reported by local police agencies

Morgan City and Franklin police and parish deputies made arrests on theft charges over the weekend, and the parish Narcotics Section detained a man accused of possessing stolen weapons. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 complaints and...
MORGAN CITY, LA
See which two national restaurants are going into the former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane

Two fast-growing restaurant chains are moving into a former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane. Blaze Pizza and Jersey Mike's Subs are set to open in the space at 6556 Siegen, said Charlie Colvin, president of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, which is handling the leasing. Both restaurants should open in early 2023. This will be the first Baton Rouge location for Blaze, which will take up about 2,400 square feet. This will be the third Baton Rouge location for Jersey Mike's, which will take up about 1,300 square feet. Jersey Mike's is set to open locations in Denham Springs and Gonzales in the near future.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ascension Parish deputy demoted following DWI arrest

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office captain has been demoted to lieutenant and suspended for two weeks following an arrest Oct. 2 on a driving while intoxicated charge. Deputy T.J. Gaughf also will be removed as APSO's training director and will not be able to use any department vehicles until the judicial process is complete.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Nicholls Announces 2022 Homecoming Court

THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University announced its 2022 Homecoming Court ahead of its 2022 Homecoming Week set to take place on Oct 10-15, 2022. The court members are:. The 2022 Homecoming Week theme is “It’s Good to be Home,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate with their Colonel family.
THIBODAUX, LA

