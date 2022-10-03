CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent armed robberies in the Grand Crossing area. The latest robbery happened Saturday. In each incident, two suspects would approach the victim and demand their property while displaying firearms. The weapon used had a pink/red and silver finish, according to police.The suspects would then flee in a small red SUV. Incident locations and times: · 7400 block of South Luella Ave., on September 27, 2022, at 2:50 P.M. · 2300 block of East 75th St., on September 29, 2022, at 5:50 P.M. · 1900...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO