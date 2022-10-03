Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Superior man originally arrested in Beatrice sentenced for federal meth conviction
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska man has been sentenced to over six years in prison on a federal meth conviction. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that 40-year-old Joseph Harwell of Superior had been sentenced a day prior. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerard sentenced Harwell to 76...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities have releases additional information on found body east of Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released more information about the dead body that was found Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. The NSP said that after the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus. According to authorities, Garnett had been...
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen vehicle recovered in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A stolen vehicle from September was found early Wednesday morning by Lincoln Police. The Lincoln Police Department said officers found a reportedly stolen 2012 Kia Sorento SUV in a motel parking lot near NW 12th St. and W Cornhusker Highway at 3:45 a.m. The vehicle was reported stolen on Sept. 13 from an address near 10th and South St.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested in connection to single-vehicle car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on Oct. 4 in connection to a fatal September car crash that killed one person. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 22-year-old Dylan Will on Tuesday around 10:45 a.m. The single-vehicle car crash that Will was arrested for occurred on Sept. 5 of this year at N Cotner Blvd. and Holdrege St.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
LPD arrests 18-year-old for motor vehicle homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection to a fatal crash in August. LPD said 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, of Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. The arrest was made for a fatal car accident that killed a man on Aug. 29 at N 35th St. and Cornhusker Highway.
Police chase in Gary ends with 5 in custody — all 19 years old and younger
Five people, all 19 years old and younger, are in custody after a police chase on Monday in Lake County, Ind. Indiana State Police said a 19-year-old from Gary, an 18-year-old from Chicago, and three juveniles all face several charges.
KETV.com
18-year-old female arrested for DUI in relation to fatal crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday in relation to a crash in August that killed a motorcyclist in Lincoln, according to authorities. Lincoln police said Alexis Kelly was taken into custody for motor vehicle homicide-DUI for the death of 28-year-old Pierce White on Aug. 29. Investigators said...
Police issue alert of armed robberies in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent armed robberies in the Grand Crossing area. The latest robbery happened Saturday. In each incident, two suspects would approach the victim and demand their property while displaying firearms. The weapon used had a pink/red and silver finish, according to police.The suspects would then flee in a small red SUV. Incident locations and times: · 7400 block of South Luella Ave., on September 27, 2022, at 2:50 P.M. · 2300 block of East 75th St., on September 29, 2022, at 5:50 P.M. · 1900...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSNB Local4
Seward County Sheriff’s Office finds 24 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office found over 24 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday. Deputies stopped a 2015 Mercedes SUV in Seward County around Mile Marker 382 on I-80 for an obscured license plate at around 11:03 a.m. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, and an aftermarket compartment was located in the rear floor of the vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested following standoff in Lincoln Airpark neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested following a two-hour long standoff with police in the Airpark neighborhood Monday afternoon. On Monday at 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near NW 54th & West Superior Street. A caller reported that their neighbor, 33-year-old George Looschen III, was outside his residence yelling and waiving a handgun around.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities are investigating after body found east of Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found along a central Nebraska road Wednesday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol says the body was located near Harvard. NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas said the body was located by a person working in the area just east of Harvard,...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing Blair man safely located
BLAIR, Neb. -- An alert for a missing and endangered man has been canceled after authorities reported finding him. Blair Police said Thursday morning that they had located the eastern Nebraska man who went missing earlier this week, noting that he was found safe. The EMA alert went out Tuesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Victim of drunk driving injury accident, supports probation for Fairbury woman
BEATRICE – A Fairbury woman will serve a five-year probation term after being convicted in a Gage County drunk-driving crash that injured another woman, who now must use a wheelchair. 48-year-old Rebecca Snyder was sentenced for felony driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury, for a July...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate back in custody
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate who went missing last month is back in custody. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Matthew Hurich was arrested last week. Hurich disappeared on September 22, when he left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha with Clifford Brown. Brown turned himself into the Omaha Police Department on September 26.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Investigating stabbing at south Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, the Lincoln Police Department said they responded to a report of an unconscious male that appeared to have been stabbed. LPD said they are investigating a stabbing that occurred at an apartment near South 40th and Highway 2. Officers said they arrived...
Teen charged in connection to kidnapping in Illinois
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Police investigating cutting incident in north Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a cutting that injured one on Monday. Officers said they responded to the residence at 4623 North 93rd Street around 5:40 p.m. and spoke with the victim, a 41-year-old man. According to officials, the victim said that he was involved in...
News Channel Nebraska
Court records provide new details about Lincoln girl accused of killing father
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 15-year-old girl, who has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her father, will appear in court on Wednesday afternoon, and is expected to be charged as an adult for first-degree murder. Her 16-year-old boyfriend is accused of helping and will also likely be charged as an...
News Channel Nebraska
Police: funds stolen from Plattsmouth sports groups
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman is charged with felony theft from youth sports organizations. Jill Dasher, 51, is suspected of using funds from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for personal use, including drinks at a restaurant, Christmas gifts and items from home stores. Court...
cwbchicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots burglar in Chinatown
Prosecutors say a concealed carry holder shot a burglar who charged at him when he returned to his home in Chinatown on Monday evening. Now, the burglar is hospitalized and charged with a felony. Chicago police responded to the victim’s home in the 300 block of West 24th Place around...
Comments / 1