The Associated Press

Missiles, drones hit Zaporizhzhia again as death toll rises

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile attack on apartment blocks in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 11 on Friday as the city was hit again by missiles and — for the first time — by explosive packed drones. With its army suffering a series of stinging battlefield defeats in recent weeks, Russia has been deploying Iranian-made drones to attack Ukrainian targets. The unmanned, disposable “kamikaze drones” are cheaper and less sophisticated than missiles but have proved effective at causing damage to targets on the ground. Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones damaged two infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the first time they had been used there. He said missiles also struck the city again, injuring one person. The Emergency Services of Ukraine said the toll of Russian S-300 missile strikes on the city a day earlier rose to 11 and a further 21 people were rescued from the rubble of destroyed apartments.
The Independent

‘I have no more tears’: Thailand mourns victims of mass killing at nursery

Heartbroken parents and relatives grieved the death of more than 30 victims of Thailand’s worst-ever mass killing on Friday, a day after a former police officer targeted a school nursery.They were joined by members of the country’s royal family and government officials who laid wreaths at ceremonial tables at the daycare centre in in the small northern town of Uthai Sawan, as the country tried to make sense of an almost inexplicable tragedy.Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police sergeant fired earlier this year because of a drug charge involving methamphetamine, rampaged through the pre-school, killing some children even as...
