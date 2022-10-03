Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents are being allowed to return to a coastal Florida island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian. But the governor on Saturday is still warning residents that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services. Gov. Ron DeSantis says portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials are being trucked in for residents who want to stay. While residents were initially allowed back on the island after the storm, officials shut down access to allow teams to finish searching the wreckage for possible victims.
abc17news.com
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota’s PCA shortage: “Am I going to lose my independence now?”
EAGAN, Minnesota (WCCO) — Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most. Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.
abc17news.com
FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed
SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning Otter seaplanes. It warned of potential cracks and corrosion in a part called the elevator, a movable surface of the horizontal tail that controls the plane’s pitch. The newspaper reported the warning was not the result of the investigation into the Sept. 4 crash off Whidbey Island. The directive said officials received “multiple recent reports” of cracks in that particular part.
abc17news.com
Maryland AG joins family’s appeal in ‘Serial’ murder case
BALTIMORE (AP) — The office of Maryland’s attorney general is supporting an appeal by a slain woman’s family after a Baltimore judge overturned a man’s murder conviction in a case chronicled by a groundbreaking podcast. Hae Min Lee’s brother has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to halt court proceedings for Adnan Syed, whose conviction for Lee’s 1999 killing was reversed in September. Lee’s brother argues that his family didn’t get adequate notice of a the hearing last month where Syed’s conviction was reversed. Attorney General Brian Frosch’s office said in a court filing Friday that Lee’s brother has a right to appeal given his status as the victim’s representative.
abc17news.com
Woman charged with attempt to kill ex-husband at Fort Leonard Wood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman was charged in federal court Wednesday for assaulting and attempting to murder a U.S. army sergeant. Katara Hamilton, 30, shot at her ex-husband after she showed up at his Fort Leonard Wood residence and demanded to see their child, according to a criminal complaint. A military police officer heard a gunshot as he arrived.
abc17news.com
Family dogs maul to death toddler and baby brother in Tennessee, sheriff says
Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after they were attacked by the family dogs in Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says. Detectives responded to a home near Shelby Forest State Park, just north of Memphis, on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.
abc17news.com
Tracking a big cool down overnight, chilly Friday
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy with lows in the low to mid-40s. TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. EXTENDED: Most areas across Mid-Missouri are dry with partial cloud cover overnight. We drop into the mid-40s by tomorrow morning, and we can expect a gusty night as winds pick up to 20-25 mph. Tomorrow afternoon is about 20 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. A couple clouds are possible, but we'll be in for a chilly night as things clear out and we dip below 50 after sunset. Lows fall into the low to mid-30s on Saturday morning, and widespread frost is expected. A Freeze Watch is in effect for areas along and north of Highway 24 overnight Friday into Saturday. The weekend looks beautiful with temperatures reaching the lower 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday. Next week is warmer to start with highs in the upper 70s Monday through Wednesday, and a chance for rain between Tuesday and Wednesday as a front rolls through the region. Rain amounts will be around 0.25" or so, but we cool down again into the mid-60s by Thursday. A shot of cooler air is expected into next weekend with frost possible once again.
