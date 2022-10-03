ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Block producers cut 'villains' Tanya and Vito Guccione's cameo scenes out of this season's show following their 'cheating scandal'

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tanya and Vito Guccione were reportedly set to make a cameo appearance on this year's season of The Block but were edited out at the eleventh hour.

Along with Mitch Edwards and Mark Mckie, The Gucciones were invited on the show to give this year's contestants feedback on their completed rooms, but the scenes never aired.

While Mitch and Mark's scenes went to air, any footage featuring Tanya and Vito was left on the cutting room floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzKkD_0iKcnLi700
Tanya and Vito Guccione were reportedly set to make a cameo appearance on this year's season of The Block but were edited out at the eleventh hour 

'This year's teams are so headstrong, and they did not like the fact that Tanya and Vito – two people who had admitted to cheating last year – were giving their two cents about their work,' a source told New Idea.

Tanya and Vito quickly became public enemy number one in Australia after Tanya admitted to taking a photo of production plans which ultimately gave them quite a unfair advantage.

Tanya had staunchly denied the claims throughout the entire season, waiting to confess to the deception during the show's final episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l83eQ_0iKcnLi700
Along with Mitch Edwards and Mark Mckie, The Gucciones were invited on the show to give this year's contestants feedback on their completed rooms, but the scenes never aired 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZnLp_0iKcnLi700
While Mitch and Mark's scenes went to air, any footage featuring Tanya and Vito was left on the cutting room floor 

According to the insider, 'Everyone made it known to producers afterwards that they weren't happy about them being there.'

It's understood that Tanya and Vito weren't told that their scenes wouldn't be going to air.

Elsewhere, an intense spat between foreman Keith, and Ankur Dogra and Sharon Johal also had to be scrapped.

The on-set source claimed the argument was so explosive, only a fraction was suitable to add into the family-friendly primetime slot.

'There's yelling, screaming, swearing – you name it,' the insider spilled.

The Block continues on Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Nine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYyhS_0iKcnLi700
Elsewhere, an intense spat between foreman Keith, and Ankur Dogra and Sharon Johal (pictured) also had to be scrapped

