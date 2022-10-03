Read full article on original website
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Iconic dessert that originated in Boston dubbed ‘gateway food to obesity’
BOSTON — An iconic dessert that originated in Boston has been named and shamed as a “gateway food to obesity,” according to a new study. Researchers at Drug Genius surveyed 3,000 Bay Staters and found 13 percent of them admitted that eating just one slice of Boston cream pie acts as a trigger which leads them onto a spell of unhealthy eating.
Video: Owl Rescued From Soccer Goal Netting in Massachusetts
Just look at those eyes. I mean, WOW! Mesmerizing for sure. And thank goodness this dazzling owl is okay. We know that wildlife prefers to stay away from us humans, so I can only imagine the anxiety this adorable own must have felt. It's sad to see the owl so vulnerable, stuck in that net with its talons all twisted.
Watch: Massachusetts Firefighters Rescue Scared Kitty From Top of a Utility Pole
Cat stuck in a tree? Somebody call the fire department, right?. According to a Mental Floss article, the answer depends on the situation, the tree, and even the particular fire department. So yes, maybe, sort of. Well, in September, a Massachusetts cat didn't get stuck in a tree, but it...
These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings
If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
Over 5,000 Jack-O-Lanterns Are Showcased at This New England Spectacular
Creating jack-o-lanterns is one of the quintessential pastimes of the spooky season, and this seasonal event takes the classic Halloween hobby to a whole other level. The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is happening at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, and 100% worth a road trip. According to the Zoo's website, it features a whopping 5,000+ pumpkins.
Two Massachusetts cities make Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places to Live list
Two Massachusetts communities made Money Magazine’s 2022 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. Somerville and Milton made the publication’s annual ranking of top places to live. Communities on the list were ranked based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure
New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.
Inside the store: Stop & Shop’s new community-centered store in Boston
Grocery stores are the unsung hubs of communities, but they often don’t accurately reflect or fulfill a community’s needs. So what if there was a supermarket that not only served as a place for food shopping, but also as a source for education, for addressing food insecurity and for improving an area’s overall health and wellness?
Black bear cub spotted in Mansfield
A Mansfield man woke up to an unexpected sight on his camera system early Tuesday morning. The Central Street resident awoke to find a black bear cub sauntering around his front steps at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to the Mansfield Police Department, the cub sighting comes after a recent sighting...
Best Chinese Food In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants In Worcester
Worcester, MA, is known for its diverse culinary scene, and it’s no surprise that it has a wealth of Chinese restaurant options. But don’t just settle for the first place you see. Chinese food in Worcester MA is abundant in the dozens of delicious, unique Chinese spots with unique characteristics that make each one better than the last.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize won in Worcester
A $100,000 prize sold in Worcester was the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Tuesday. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at Gateway Food Shops in Worcester. A $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket was sold in Amesbury...
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Massachusetts
A home where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived was damaged by fire Sunday in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, the fire department said. The blaze in a nearby home at around 10 a.m., but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
Read This Wild Theory Before You Rewatch the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
September 30, 2022, marked the 40th anniversary of the show that put Boston on the map in the 1980s – “Cheers.”. After an 11-year broadcast run and years in syndication, “Cheers” found new life – and a new audience – in the streaming era.
Firefighter hurt in 2-alarm fire in Lunenburg, Massachusetts
LUNENBURG, Mass. — A firefighter was hurt battling a fire overnight in Lunenburg, Massachusetts. The fire broke out on Highland Street just after midnight. Fire officials said crews found heavy fire in the garage that extended into all levels of the home. None of the three people living in...
1 killed, 5 seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Foxboro after night out at Providence club
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One of the six victims in Sunday morning’s rollover crash in Foxborough has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The group was returning from a Providence nightclub when the operator lost control of the vehicle for reasons still under investigation, police said. Henry Augustin, 23,...
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call
On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
