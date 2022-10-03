▶️ Interested in joining Bend-La Pine school board? Info meeting on Thursday

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Women, children prioritized for new Bend 20-unit outdoor shelter
The Bend City Council has approved a three-year agreement with Central Oregon Villages to develop and operate a 20-unit temporary outdoor pallet shelter on Bend’s eastside. The City announced the move late Wednesday night on Twitter. The shelter will be located at the corner of Bear Creek Road and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ City of Bend seeking people to join advisory boards, committees
The City of Bend is looking for people to fill upcoming openings on its various boards, committees, commissions and advisory groups. The following is a press release from the City of Bend with the details:. Community committees are a great way to get involved with City government. The City has...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers fired for COVID vaccine status: Hear their testimony
Three Bend-La Pine School District teachers were fired Tuesday over failure to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The teachers were first placed on leave in October 2021. Tuesday’s termination hearing was set after the teachers failed to submit proof of vaccination or religious exemption by last fall’s deadline.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers face termination Tuesday over COVID vaccine status
Central Oregon Daily News is at the termination hearing and we’ll update this story when we hear an outcome. Three Bend-La Pine School District teachers are facing termination Tuesday over failure to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The teachers were first placed on leave in October 2021. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Planning commission votes down ADUs in the county
Recommendation goes to Jefferson Commissioners on whether to allow accessory dwelling units People in Jefferson County eager to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property will have to wait, at least for the time being. The seven-member Jefferson County Planning Commission voted against opening the door to accessory dwelling units in the county. Wednesday, Sept. 28, the commission presented its decision to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners, which will make the final decision. "If we're going to add ADUs to rural residential land, we actually may not add that many additional living spaces to address the county...
Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday
The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Homeless crisis top-of-mind at Deschutes Co. Commissioner candidate forum
The Redmond Senior Center hosted a forum for the two candidates running for Deschutes County Commissioner Position 3 Tuesday. Patti Adair, incumbent Republican commissioner, and Morgan Schmidt, Democratic commissioner candidate, both attended. One of the hot topics of this election season? Homelessness. “We have a lot of people that are...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Madras PD changing recruitment efforts to combat staffing shortages
The Madras police department is thinking outside the box to help with recruitment. “Just like every organization in Oregon right now, staffing is always one of the main challenges,” said Director of Madras Police Services Steve Bartol. The Madras Police Department, like most law enforcement agencies, is struggling with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mini-docs highlighting Central Oregon diversity debuting at Bend Film
A series of short films debuting at the Bend Film Festival this weekend aim to shine a light on marginalized groups in our region. NeighborImpact, a nonprofit dedicated to providing resources for the economically disadvantaged, is able to fund a resident-led project each year through their parent organization, NeighborWorks. Mexican-American...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Shevlin science: Bend students bring the lab to Shevlin Park
Science was alive and well in Shevlin Park Tuesday. About 100 students from Bend High School participated in an outdoor project at Aspen Hall, making their own labs. They gathered in groups to design experiments using a mystery box with random items. For some students it was fun to get...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Lawsuit filed against Arnold Irrigation District pipeline project
A proposed water pipeline project to replace the main canal of Arnold Irrigation District is facing a lawsuit. A group called Save Arnold Canal, mostly made up of residents that live along the canal, filed it last week. The group alleges it would cause irreparable damage to the local environment.
KTVZ
Cascade Lakes Brewing moving to not-for-profit model, citing benefits for causes, employees
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community. In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cascadebusnews.com
COCC Has Moved!
(Photo | Courtesy of COCC) The Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development (as well as the Small Business Development Center) has moved from Chandler Lab to:. Different location, same great offerings! Explore how we can help you or your business succeed. Click on title for more information. Leadership &...
KTVZ
Attack mode: Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jamie McLeod-Skinner square off in combative KTVZ debate
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – In a closely watched race some analysts call a toss-up, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner traded accusations as much as views on issues during a combative hour-long debate on KTVZ Monday evening. The newly drawn Fifth Congressional District has nearly equal voter groups...
KTVZ
ODOT clears out a camp on Bend Parkway near Reed Market Road
For safety reasons, ODOT cleared out a campsite near Reed Market Road Wednesday. Officials try to help the campers get the social services they need. Personal items recovered are stored at ODOT for 30 days.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Food Project hits major milestone in mission to feed the hungry
The Bend Food Project is celebrating a milestone — 1 million pounds of food collected. That amounts to 800,000 meals since the nonprofit launched in October of 2015. Those meals help feed the hungry in our community through a partnership with The Giving Plate. The project’s next collection day...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend increases short-term rental buffer zone
The Bend City Council has voted unanimously to change its short-term rental rules. Those changes include increasing the buffer zone between permitted short-term rentals from 250 feet to 500 feet in residential neighborhoods. With that in place, the percentage of properties that can qualify for a short-term rental permit drops...
Oregon State Police seek help identifying elk poachers in Deschutes County
The Oregon Police Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects believed to be responsible for poaching two elks on private property in Deschutes County on Sept. 26 between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6:10 a.m.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Brosterhous Road at railroad crossing closed until end of December
Brosterhous Road in Bend, a road used by students traveling to and from Caldera High School, is closed at the railroad crossing for safety improvements for the next three months. The roadway is narrow. It’s surrounded by neighborhoods and the school. Some students are forced to walk on the road...
bendsource.com
A Reopening for Little Pizza Paradise
Several weeks ago, we reported on the temporary closure of Little Pizza Paradise in the Cascade Village Shopping Center due to staffing challenges. Owner Pete Wojda said he's reopening the restaurant as of Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 4pm. Little Pizza Paradise is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8pm.
Comments / 0