▶️ Interested in joining Bend-La Pine school board? Info meeting on Thursday

Recommendation goes to Jefferson Commissioners on whether to allow accessory dwelling units People in Jefferson County eager to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property will have to wait, at least for the time being. The seven-member Jefferson County Planning Commission voted against opening the door to accessory dwelling units in the county. Wednesday, Sept. 28, the commission presented its decision to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners, which will make the final decision. "If we're going to add ADUs to rural residential land, we actually may not add that many additional living spaces to address the county...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO