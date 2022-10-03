Read full article on original website
Related
thehypemagazine.com
Chelly Flame – Bandz @chellyflame912
Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson Publisher and CEO of The Hype Magazine. Follow me on Twitter @HypeJustJay.
thehypemagazine.com
Dino Vedo Charts His Success From Europe to Miami
The Miami music scene is home to some of the greatest talents in the industry. One of these incredible talents is fast-rising rapper, Dino Vedo. Originally from Europe, Dino has successfully broken into the highly crowded market, becoming an unstoppable influence. He established a loyal fan base in the US and UK, working with influential rappers such as Drake and the late XXXTentacion.
thehypemagazine.com
Exclusive: The Hype Magazine Rolling Loud New York Official Recap
Man-o-Man, the epic Rolling Loud Music Festival New York edition wrapped last week, and our man on the ground Chris Robinson along with celebrated shooter Big Vegg caught it all, interviews, performances, and the unique Rolling Loud franchise sights and sounds. There was SOOO MUCH to go through that Big Vegg and Chris had to leave a lot on the cutting room floor but check out the exclusive recap from The Hype Magazine…look out for an extended version cut just for HypeTV if we can get them back in the edit bay!
thehypemagazine.com
EST Gee – Hell
Budding Louisville superstar EST Gee released his new single “Hell,” which you can stream HERE via CMG Records/Warlike/Interscope Records. The release also coincides with the announcement that Gee will be dropping his highly-anticipated new album, I Never Felt Nun, this month. On “Hell,” Gee takes fierce aim at...
Comments / 0