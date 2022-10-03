ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dino Vedo Charts His Success From Europe to Miami

The Miami music scene is home to some of the greatest talents in the industry. One of these incredible talents is fast-rising rapper, Dino Vedo. Originally from Europe, Dino has successfully broken into the highly crowded market, becoming an unstoppable influence. He established a loyal fan base in the US and UK, working with influential rappers such as Drake and the late XXXTentacion.
Exclusive: The Hype Magazine Rolling Loud New York Official Recap

Man-o-Man, the epic Rolling Loud Music Festival New York edition wrapped last week, and our man on the ground Chris Robinson along with celebrated shooter Big Vegg caught it all, interviews, performances, and the unique Rolling Loud franchise sights and sounds. There was SOOO MUCH to go through that Big Vegg and Chris had to leave a lot on the cutting room floor but check out the exclusive recap from The Hype Magazine…look out for an extended version cut just for HypeTV if we can get them back in the edit bay!
EST Gee – Hell

Budding Louisville superstar EST Gee released his new single “Hell,” which you can stream HERE via CMG Records/Warlike/Interscope Records. The release also coincides with the announcement that Gee will be dropping his highly-anticipated new album, I Never Felt Nun, this month. On “Hell,” Gee takes fierce aim at...
