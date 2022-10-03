ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces transitional housing program to help individuals seeking services in the community

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A transitional housing program for individuals seeking services in the community is underway in a residential neighborhood just down the street from Hermosa Heights Elementary School. Angels With Broken Wings is a nonprofit organization that will provide housing for up to nine men who are motivated to change. The peer-run The post Las Cruces transitional housing program to help individuals seeking services in the community appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com

Former governor offers advice to candidate

“Focus on the personal side of being the governor of the state of New Mexico. That would bring us together more than we are right now.”. That is the advice former New Mexico governor and NMSU Chancellor Garrey Carruthers has for Mark Ronchetti if the Albuquerque Republican is elected governor in November.
95.5 KLAQ

Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?

The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
KVIA

New county migrant processing center getting ready to open

EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces Mayor to propose 300-foot buffers for alcohol establishments

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima Monday announced an ordinance he plans to propose to City Council to establish 300-foot buffers between certain alcohol establishments. The Mayor said his proposal would only apply to standalone liquor stores or stores where alcohol sales consist of more than 50 percent of gross sales. The post Las Cruces Mayor to propose 300-foot buffers for alcohol establishments appeared first on KVIA.
blackchronicle.com

Family of migrant slain in West Texas say they want justice

EL PASO — On Sept. 14, after a day of selecting melons in a small ranching city in Durango, Mexico, along with his father, Jesús Iván Sepúlveda Martínez packed a small duffel bag with some garments and a blanket. Sepúlveda Martínez approached his common-law spouse and their 6-month-old daughter and informed them goodbye.
KTSM

HOME to break ground on new Downtown housing development for 80 families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest Downtown El Paso housing development at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The brand-new Nuestra Senora community, 415 Montana Ave., is being billed as the “first-of-its-kind” in Downtown El Paso. It will house 80 families and cost $17.7 […]
krwg.org

Silver City Report-Update on Overturned Tanker Truck

Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest Silver City Report. This week we learn more about the contents spilled from the overturned tanker from last week; the two divisions of the Grant County Magistrate Court; and the state Supreme Court's recent Government Conduct Act decision.
KTSM

Congresswoman Escobar asks DOJ to investigate Hudspeth shooting as hate crime

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Congresswoman Veronica Escobar led a letter today to Attorney General Merrick Garland of the Department of Justice to investigate the shooting of two undocumented immigrants in West Texas as a hate crime.   The letter was signed by 15 additional Members of Congress, elaborating on the anti-immigrant rhetoric, as it continues […]
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
KLST/KSAN

Rage Against the Machine cancels 2023 North American tour

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces. Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation. In a […]
93.1 KISS FM

10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall

In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
