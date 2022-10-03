Read full article on original website
Las Cruces transitional housing program to help individuals seeking services in the community
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A transitional housing program for individuals seeking services in the community is underway in a residential neighborhood just down the street from Hermosa Heights Elementary School. Angels With Broken Wings is a nonprofit organization that will provide housing for up to nine men who are motivated to change. The peer-run The post Las Cruces transitional housing program to help individuals seeking services in the community appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Former governor offers advice to candidate
“Focus on the personal side of being the governor of the state of New Mexico. That would bring us together more than we are right now.”. That is the advice former New Mexico governor and NMSU Chancellor Garrey Carruthers has for Mark Ronchetti if the Albuquerque Republican is elected governor in November.
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?
The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
Places Outside of Texas Closer To El Paso Than Places In Texas
El Paso is located on the western edge of Texas. pretty far away from the rest of Texas. El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas, the only major city in Texas in the mountain time zone and is nowhere near the rest of Texas. If you head east...
KVIA
New county migrant processing center getting ready to open
EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
KFOX 14
Vice article raises concern about buses El Paso uses to charter migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An article published by Vice World News on Wednesday raised several questions about the buses the City of El Paso is using to transport migrants out of the city. It appears the author of the article, Luis Chaparro, followed buses from El Paso to...
natureworldnews.com
Recycling Old Freezers, Refrigerators in El Paso Reduces Energy Consumption, Pays $70 — Texas
To save energy, residents of El Paso, Texas, are being paid $70 to recycle their old freezers and refrigerators. Throughout the entire month of October, El Paso Electric is actively supporting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program. Residents are being paid by the company to recycle their old appliances. Reduces Energy...
Las Cruces Mayor to propose 300-foot buffers for alcohol establishments
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima Monday announced an ordinance he plans to propose to City Council to establish 300-foot buffers between certain alcohol establishments. The Mayor said his proposal would only apply to standalone liquor stores or stores where alcohol sales consist of more than 50 percent of gross sales. The post Las Cruces Mayor to propose 300-foot buffers for alcohol establishments appeared first on KVIA.
blackchronicle.com
Family of migrant slain in West Texas say they want justice
EL PASO — On Sept. 14, after a day of selecting melons in a small ranching city in Durango, Mexico, along with his father, Jesús Iván Sepúlveda Martínez packed a small duffel bag with some garments and a blanket. Sepúlveda Martínez approached his common-law spouse and their 6-month-old daughter and informed them goodbye.
Full Moon Sound Bath At White Sands Back By Popular Demand
Instruments of Healing is back with one last full moon sound bath of the year at White Sands National Park. Throughout the year, Instruments of Healing has been hosting full moon sound baths at White Sans National Park, and due to popular demand, the event is back for one last time this month.
HOME to break ground on new Downtown housing development for 80 families
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises (HOME) will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest Downtown El Paso housing development at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The brand-new Nuestra Senora community, 415 Montana Ave., is being billed as the “first-of-its-kind” in Downtown El Paso. It will house 80 families and cost $17.7 […]
elpasomatters.org
Opinion: Learn where El Paso City Council candidates stand on the issues
In keeping with its vision of an engaged and informed citizenry, the El Paso Community First Coalition is hosting two issue-oriented public forums for candidates for El Paso City Council. The forum for the District 5 and District 6 seats will be on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. at...
KVIA
Police: Suspicious item, area along Montana blocked off in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- What's only being described as a "suspicious item" has been found along the 11000 block of Montana, according to El Paso Police. The area is being blocked off. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
krwg.org
Silver City Report-Update on Overturned Tanker Truck
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest Silver City Report. This week we learn more about the contents spilled from the overturned tanker from last week; the two divisions of the Grant County Magistrate Court; and the state Supreme Court's recent Government Conduct Act decision.
Congresswoman Escobar asks DOJ to investigate Hudspeth shooting as hate crime
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Congresswoman Veronica Escobar led a letter today to Attorney General Merrick Garland of the Department of Justice to investigate the shooting of two undocumented immigrants in West Texas as a hate crime. The letter was signed by 15 additional Members of Congress, elaborating on the anti-immigrant rhetoric, as it continues […]
El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
Rage Against the Machine cancels 2023 North American tour
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces. Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation. In a […]
El Paso May Soon Have Direct Flights To Amazing Mexican Hotspots
This would be so cool ... and it's about time. One of my most favorite places in the world is Cancun, Mexico. Specifically, the area known as the Riviera Maya. Beautiful resorts, pristine beaches where the water is as warm as bath water and there are so many cool things to see and do.
10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall
In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
