Boulder, CO

CU Boulder News & Events

3 things to understand about climate justice

From increasing droughts and wildfires to polluted air and deforestation, natural disasters have an enormous impact on humans, including Indigenous ways of life. Inspired by a recent story collection in the Coloradan, “Justice for Earth, Justice for Humans,” CU faculty shared insights and research at the recent related event, Coloradan Conversations: Climate Change and Its Impact on Human Rights. Watch three short videos of their presentations or the entire event.
Korey Wise Visits Colorado Law

Korey Wise, a member of the Exonerated Five, spoke at Colorado Law on September 23, 2022. Mr. Wise and four other youth were wrongfully convicted of the 1989 brutal assault of a jogger in New York’s Central Park only to be exonerated by DNA years later. "In reading cases...
Professor Colene Robinson and Josi McCauley ‘06 Honored at the Colorado Office of the Child’s Representative Annual Conference

Professor Colene Robinson, co-director of Colorado Law’s Clinical Program, and Josi McCauley ’06 each received awards at the 2022 Colorado Office of the Child’s Representative (OCR) Annual Conference, held on September 12 and 13. Professor Robinson was named the recipient of the Distinguished Contribution to the Practice...
College names interim faculty director of Center of the American West

The College of Arts and Sciences has named an interim director to carry the Center of the American West into the future. CU Boulder history Professor Tom Zeiler will serve as interim faculty director of the Center of the American West, effective immediately. Zeiler was chair of the CU Boulder...
Three scientists win support for high-risk, high-reward research

National Institutes of Health funds CU Boulder researchers’ work on mental illnesses, HIV vaccines and improved cancer treatments. Three scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder have won prestigious, High-Risk, High-Reward Research Program awards, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced today. The awards to Lisa Hiura, Sara Sawyer...
