Six Resumes Received for District 17 Common Council Vacancy

Council Executive Committee Will Meet on October 20th to Recommend Interim Alder

Council President Keith Furman received six (6) resumes to fill the Aldermanic District 17 vacancy by the 4:30pm deadline on October 3, 2022.

The following individuals will be invited to participate in the interview process to serve District 17 until April 18, 2023. They are all residents of District 17:

Joe Clausius Blake J. Duren Sabrina Madison Anne Murphy-Lom William (Bill) Turnquest Amy Zabransky

The Common Council Executive Committee (CCEC) will hold a special meeting at 6 pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022, to interview the applicants and make a recommendation to the Common Council. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Common Council will appoint an interim District 17 Alder who will serve until April 18, 2023.

Contacts