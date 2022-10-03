What Council Candidates Had To Say About Helping Small Businesses And Issues With Egress From North Mesa If More Development Occurs – Part 3

Read full article on original website
Three Virtual Joint Council And Planning & Zoning Commission Work Sessions On Final Draft Of County Development Code Set For Oct. 12-14
Los Alamos County Community Development Department (CDD) and its consultant, Dekker/Perich/Sabatini (DPS) will present the final draft of the Chapter 16 Development Code to the Planning and Zoning Commission and County Council in three joint virtual work sessions October 12, 13, and 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. Chapter 16...
Atomic City Transit Closed Monday, White Rock To Bandelier Shuttle Will Operate Every 20 Minutes
The Los Alamos County Atomic City Transit (ACT) will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Regular Atomic City Transit service will resume Tuesday, Oct 11. ACT will operate a shuttle every 20 minutes between White Rock and Bandelier, Saturday, Oct. 8 through Monday, Oct...
