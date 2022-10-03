Carbon Monoxide Safety

Carbon Monoxide (CO) is produced when fuel-burning appliances are not operating or vented properly. It is colorless, odorless, and toxic. Your natural gas flame should be blue with a hint of yellow near the tip. A yellow flame may indicate a potential hazard.

The initial symptoms of CO poisoning are similar to the flu and may include tiredness, headache, nausea. If you experience any of these symptoms in your home, there may be unsafe CO levels.

Home Safety Tips:

CO detectors are recommended - check the batteries annually.

Follow manufacturers' instructions for care and use of gas appliances and equipment.

Have your gas appliances installed, inspected and serviced by qualified industry professionals.

Inspect all gas appliances, connectors, furnaces, vents, flues, chimneys, and gas lines for signs of corrosion or damage. Contact a licensed professional for repair.

Replace furnace air filters monthly throughout the heating season.

If you suspect CO is present, get fresh air immediately, seek medical attention for symptoms, and call 911 or 480-644-4277.

For additional home safety tips or information about carbon monoxide or identifying and responding to gas emergencies, visit mesaaz.gov/energy.