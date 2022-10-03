ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii football suffers tough, 16-14 loss to San Diego State on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team suffered a heart breaking, 16-14 loss at the hands of San Diego State on the road. After a scoreless first quarter, the Aztecs would be the first to find points, off the foot of Jack Browning knocking in a 45-7ard field goal to take a slim 3-0 lead into the halftime.
Filipino Cultural Summit explores Filipino identity in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people took part in the inaugural Filipino Cultural Summit on Saturday at Leeward Community College. Hosted by the Filipino Jaycees of Honolulu, Leeward Community College Pamantasan Committee, and Sariling Gawa Youth Council, the event focused on interactive and educational workshops, and featured a panel of multi-generational speakers who shared their struggles and lessons in defining the Filipino identity in Hawaii.
Warning signs posted after aggressive shark spotted breaching off Makaha beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning signs are posted throughout Makaha Beach after an aggressive shark was spotted Friday afternoon. Officials said the 12 foot shark was observed breaching the water on the town side of the beach. Lifeguards will be out early Saturday morning checking the beach for sharks. Ocean crews...
WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon. Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop. HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured. A damage estimate...
Rainbow Wahine volleyball returns home to host UC Irvine, UC San Diego

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a success weekend on the road, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is back at home for a pair of Big West Conference home matches. The Wahine host UC Irvine and UC San Diego on Friday and Saturday, resepectively at SimpliFi Arena at Stan...
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are being raised about “frogs” on Honolulu’s rail project, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Not the animal, but track crossings made especially for HART. On Thursday, board members discussed an internal city Department of Transportation Services memo about the so-called frogs. The memo elaborates...
High surf advisory issued for north-facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for most north-facing shores for Sunday. The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii Island. Surf of...
City to open applications for outdoor dining permit program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As part of a two-year pilot program, the City is opening permit applications for eateries interested in outdoor dining. Oahu restaurants can apply on the Department of Transportation Services online application portal starting on Monday. Hotels, clubs and bars can also participate. The City said the program...
DOH issues red placard to Chinatown shrimp market for food safety violations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health ordered a Chinatown shrimp market to shut down after a recent inspection found multiple food safety violations. The DOH issued a red placard on Tuesday to Yan’s Shrimp Market, located on 1039 Kekaulike St. After responding to complaints of food illness,...
HPD: Woman dies at hospital after apparently collapsing on sidewalk

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman has died at the hospital after apparently collapsing on the sidewalk in Kapahulu, HPD said Friday. According to Honolulu police, officers were sent to a report of an injured person. Witnesses on scene told Hawaii News Now that the woman collapsed on the sidewalk and...
