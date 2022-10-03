Read full article on original website
Activists mark one-year anniversary since whistleblower revealed Red Hill fuel leak
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been nearly a year since a whistleblower revealed Navy officials knew a fuel leak at its Red Hill storage facility was contaminating Oahu’s water supply. Today, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply and dozens of residents gathered outside the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor...
Water restored at Tripler Army Medical Center; resuming normal operations underway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tripler Army Medical Center said water service to the Tripler Community has been restored as of Saturday morning. Water was restored at approximately 8 a.m. This comes after a water main break near the hospital’s visitor center had canceled all Friday appointments. Officials said the system...
State-of-the-art catamaran expected to take Hawaii marine research to ‘new frontiers’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii marine biologists are celebrating what’s being a called a game-changing development for ocean science in the Pacific. The University of Hawaii has announced a state-of-the-art marine research vessel will be joining its fleet next year. Built to be a laboratory and classroom, Imua is a...
Windward Oahu residents: Military’s ‘anti-terrorism’ fence is too big and too close to their homes
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military has its marching orders to build a roughly 3-mile, 8-foot-high barbed wire fence around Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in Waimanalo. Federal regulations require an “anti-terrorism force protection” fence around the training area. But residents aren’t happy about it. “They actually drilled...
Hawaii football suffers tough, 16-14 loss to San Diego State on the road
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team suffered a heart breaking, 16-14 loss at the hands of San Diego State on the road. After a scoreless first quarter, the Aztecs would be the first to find points, off the foot of Jack Browning knocking in a 45-7ard field goal to take a slim 3-0 lead into the halftime.
Filipino Cultural Summit explores Filipino identity in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people took part in the inaugural Filipino Cultural Summit on Saturday at Leeward Community College. Hosted by the Filipino Jaycees of Honolulu, Leeward Community College Pamantasan Committee, and Sariling Gawa Youth Council, the event focused on interactive and educational workshops, and featured a panel of multi-generational speakers who shared their struggles and lessons in defining the Filipino identity in Hawaii.
Pride and some friendly competition will be on display as Honolulu hosts Gay Bowl XXII
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 1,000 flag football players are arriving on Oahu this week for Gay Bowl XXII, a national Flag Football League tournament that’s expected to be the largest LGBTQ+ event ever in Hawaii. Organizers say the bowl will bring in millions to the state and offer new...
Warning signs posted after aggressive shark spotted breaching off Makaha beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning signs are posted throughout Makaha Beach after an aggressive shark was spotted Friday afternoon. Officials said the 12 foot shark was observed breaching the water on the town side of the beach. Lifeguards will be out early Saturday morning checking the beach for sharks. Ocean crews...
Hawaii football opens Mountain West play this weekend against San Diego State
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is back in action this week after enjoying a bye week. The ‘Bows — who sit at 1-4 on the season — are in California to take on the San Diego Aztecs at the brand new Snapdragon Stadium.
WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon. Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop. HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured. A damage estimate...
Hawaii high schoolers prepare for construction industry careers with hands-on program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over 40 high school students who hope to pursue construction careers are spending their fall break learning the tricks of the trade. The General Contractors Association of Hawaii is providing the hands-on learning opportunities. Students from Waipahu, Pearl City and Kapolei high schools all interviewed for a...
State leaders, tourism officials call tourism marketing deal a solid compromise
‘Don’t look away’: Men from all walks of life gather for annual march against violence. About 100 people joined the Domestic Violence Action Center’s 28th annual “Men’s March Against Violence” in downtown Honolulu on Wednesday. To address court ruling’s fallout, senators review changes to...
Rainbow Wahine volleyball returns home to host UC Irvine, UC San Diego
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a success weekend on the road, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is back at home for a pair of Big West Conference home matches. The Wahine host UC Irvine and UC San Diego on Friday and Saturday, resepectively at SimpliFi Arena at Stan...
Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are being raised about “frogs” on Honolulu’s rail project, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Not the animal, but track crossings made especially for HART. On Thursday, board members discussed an internal city Department of Transportation Services memo about the so-called frogs. The memo elaborates...
High surf advisory issued for north-facing shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for most north-facing shores for Sunday. The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii Island. Surf of...
Developers break ground on new Oahu solar farm that will collect energy, but also store it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new solar farm coming to Oahu will provide a new source of electricity to consumers — even after the sun goes down. The Kupono Solar and Battery Storage project will be located on 131 acres of military land in Ewa. It will eventually be large enough to power 10,000 homes.
City to open applications for outdoor dining permit program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As part of a two-year pilot program, the City is opening permit applications for eateries interested in outdoor dining. Oahu restaurants can apply on the Department of Transportation Services online application portal starting on Monday. Hotels, clubs and bars can also participate. The City said the program...
DOH issues red placard to Chinatown shrimp market for food safety violations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health ordered a Chinatown shrimp market to shut down after a recent inspection found multiple food safety violations. The DOH issued a red placard on Tuesday to Yan’s Shrimp Market, located on 1039 Kekaulike St. After responding to complaints of food illness,...
HPD: Woman dies at hospital after apparently collapsing on sidewalk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman has died at the hospital after apparently collapsing on the sidewalk in Kapahulu, HPD said Friday. According to Honolulu police, officers were sent to a report of an injured person. Witnesses on scene told Hawaii News Now that the woman collapsed on the sidewalk and...
Open House: Well-managed unit at One Kalakaua and resort like living at Makaha Valley Towers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!. Welcome to the vibrant energy and excitement of One Kalakaua! This lower floor unit...
