Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of bodies found in Kharkiv after Russian retreat; Zaporizhzhia death toll rises to 11
Bodies of 534 civilians including 19 children were found after Russian troops left; at least 15 people are still missing in Zaporizhzhia
AP News Summary at 11:59 p.m. EDT
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory. In a defiant move, the Kremlin held the door open for further land grabs in Ukraine. Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “certain territories will be reclaimed" and that Russia would continue “consulting” residents about joining Russia. He did not specify which additional Ukrainian territories Moscow is eyeing. The four annexed regions were added in violation of international laws. Ukrainian law enforcement officials, meanwhile, reported discovering more evidence of torture and killings in areas retaken from Russian forces.
US sanctions more Iranian officials for causing internet outages and violence to protesters in response to Amini death
WASHINGTON (AP) — US sanctions more Iranian officials for causing internet outages and violence to protesters in response to Amini death. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
UN rights body agrees to appoint expert to scrutinize Russia
The U.N.'s top human rights body has voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home
Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden predicted Thursday a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York's Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China, hailing the expansion during an appearance with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month's critical elections.
LETTER: Full of shoulda, woulda, coulda
A recent letter to the editor suggested that President Trump should have been convicted in his impeachment trial regarding the Jan 6 riot. The author points out Trump did not act soon enough and/or forcefully enough to quell the riot. While I agree that he could have done more to...
Kelly criticizes Biden, Masters backtracks in Arizona Senate debate
PHOENIX (AP) -- Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly distanced himself from President Joe Biden on Thursday, calling the U.S.-Mexico border "a mess" and saying his party ...
Iran protests: Mahsa Amini ‘did not die by blows to head and limbs’, claims coroner
Mahsa Amini, whose death in the custody of Tehran’s morality police has sparked some of the worst unrest seen in years in Iran, did not die as a result of blows to the head and limbs a coroner has claimed.Instead, the coroner says the 22-year-old died from multiple organ failure caused by by cerebral hypoxia, the official news agency IRNA reported.The announcement is likely to provoke even more fury across the country where protests following her death have become commonplace and led to the greatest challenge to Iran’s clerical leaders in years.The 22-year-old was detained in Iran’s capital on...
BTS members face possible military conscription in Korea
Whether the band’s seven members must serve in the army is one of the hottest issues in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.
Hijab rules have nothing to do with Islamic tenets and everything to do with repressing women
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was held by Iran’s morality police for not complying with the country’s hijab rules has drawn global attention to the repression of women in Iran. Neighboring Saudi Arabia, a Sunni country, theologically and politically opposed to Shiite Iran, has similar restrictive rules when it comes to women.
Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than 'blows'
Iran said Friday an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests. Anger over her death has sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock Iran in almost three years and a crackdown that has killed dozens of protesters and seen scores arrested.
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene; Biden heads to Florida; Judge passes Maris with No. 62
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Oct....
Hong Kong shares soar 5%, leading Asian market gains
TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 5% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.7% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February.
Asian stock markets fall ahead of US employment update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian shares followed Wall Street lower Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data investors hope will persuade the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. Tokyo and Hong Kong, the region's biggest markets, retreated. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices...
US hiring stayed solid in September as employers add 263,000
WASHINGTON — (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added a solid 263,000 jobs — a dose of encouraging news that may mean the Federal Reserve’s drive to cool the job market and ease inflation is starting to make progress. Friday’s...
Diplomat says Myanmar court gives 10-year prison sentence to Japanese journalist who filmed anti-government protest
BANGKOK (AP) — Diplomat says Myanmar court gives 10-year prison sentence to Japanese journalist who filmed anti-government protest. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Teen's mother disputes Iran, says she died of blows to head
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country.
Greece: Gales stall efforts to find missing migrants
KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Strong winds were hampering efforts around two Greek islands Friday to find at least 10 migrants believed to be missing after shipwrecks left 23 people dead, officials said. A dinghy and a sailboat sank in two separate incidents late Wednesday and early Thursday off the islands of Lesbos, near the coast of Turkey, and Kythira, south of the Greek mainland — prompting a dramatic nighttime rescue, with survivors hauled to safety up cliffs. Coast guard, navy and volunteer rescuers focused efforts around a rugged cove on Kythira where the sailboat smashed into rocks and broke up, leaving bodies floating in the wreckage on Thursday. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was attending a meeting of European leaders in the Czech capital, Prague, blamed neighbor Turkey for failing to stop boats crammed with migrants from leaving its coastline.
