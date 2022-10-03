HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to the weekend! It looks to be a dry one, but definitely chilly as fall continues to settle into the mountains. Some patchy fog and a few clouds will greet us this morning to wrap up the work and school week, but overall, it’s not a bad-looking Friday. We will start in the 40s and 50s and head into the upper 60s as a mix of sun and clouds works its way into the region as the cold front moves through and out. There may be a few more of one than the other at times today, but if you’re heading out to the Daniel Boone Festival in Barbourville or back to the Jenny Wiley Festival in Prestonsburg or just out to take in some Friday night lights, just make sure you take your jacket.

