wymt.com
Knox Central bounces back with wild win over Bourbon County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 481 yards and eight touchdowns later, Panthers Quarterback Steve Partin and Wide Receiver K.T. Turner earn this weeks WYMT player of the week honors after their offensive explosion last Friday. The pair where vital in the 62-61 win against Bourbon County that included a huge hail-marry...
wymt.com
South Laurel basketball star signs with Lindsey Wilson
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emily Cox continues the family generation after signing a full-ride scholarship with Lindsey Wilson. ”For a while, Lindsey Wilson has just been on the radar cause it’s not that far from home but it’s just been enough,” said Cox. “My sister plays soccer there so she was a big deciding factor in it but I love the culture that Lindsey Wilson has and the way they play and the style that they play at and I love Coach Weddington and Coach Duncan.”
wymt.com
Scores from Thursday night games in Week 8 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District play continues to heat up as we head into the final month of regular season play, including an installment of Thursday Night Lights.
wymt.com
Bobby Keith honored with film from Sports History Foundation
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a special evening in Manchester. The Sports History Foundation premiered its first of several films where they will feature legendary sports figures throughout the state. The first iconic figure spotlighted, mountain legend Bobby Keith. “We felt that no one fit this bill any better...
wchstv.com
'A pioneer in country music': Eastern Kentucky remembers Loretta Lynn
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — She was a country music icon but if you are familiar with Loretta Lynn’s music, you know her story is one of humble beginnings in Johnson County, Kentucky. As word spread of her death Tuesday, people came from far and wide to the...
wymt.com
UPIKE to join Appalachian Athletic Conference in 2023
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Council of Presidents voted unanimously to approve the University of Pikeville (UPIKE) for full membership earlier this week. UPIKE will transition to compete in the conference beginning in the fall of 2023. “We are so excited to have a great school...
wymt.com
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
Loretta Lynn's legacy lives on at these destinations
Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TennesseeLoretta Lynn's Ranch. Loretta Lynn, our beloved Kentucky story teller, has built a legacy that will live on. If your heart needs to physically feel a bit closer to her, here's some places that you might want to visit.
wymt.com
Country musicians and leaders react to the death of Loretta Lynn
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Reactions and tributes continue to pour in following the death of Loretta Lynn Tuesday morning. Joe Bonsall with the Oak Ridge Boys said “Great Britain lost their long-time reigning Queen … now we have lost ours… Rest Easy Miss Loretta … we all loved you … so very much … until the day.”
wymt.com
Letcher County VFW - 11:00 p.m.
Flood Distribution Center Closing - 6:00 p.m. Flood Distribution Center Closing - 4:00 p.m. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Few adoptions, no fosters, full rescues: Ky. animal shelters struggle to find space amid ‘perfect storm’...
wymt.com
Guest Weather at the 2022 Jenny Wiley Festival pres. by Prestonsburg Tourism
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a beautiful day for a festival in downtown Prestonsburg as the 2022 Jenny Wiley Festival kicked off on Thursday. Several festivalgoers tried their hand at what we do everyday: talking about the weather! You can see all the guest weather segments from today below.
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Abby Potter
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Abby Potter is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Abby graduated from the June Buchanan School with a 3.83 GPA. She was the stage manager for the June Buchanan Theatre Department, a member of the girls basketball and volleyball teams, and member of the National Honors Society and is a two-time recipient of the Footlights Award at June Buchanan.
WSAZ
Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years. Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come at this year’s festival. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
Fans travel to Loretta Lynn’s hometown to honor her legacy
Loretta Lynn, a country music icon and beloved by so many, died at 90 years old Tuesday morning. In her famous song "Coal Miner's Daughter" she sings about the place she grew up, Van Lear, Kentucky along Butcher Hollow.
wymt.com
‘A bunch of Jesus-followers getting Together for the Mountains’: Church summit to hit Pikeville stage
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are coming “Together for the Mountains” next week, as a new summit hopes to celebrate faith and fellowship with folks from across the region. The Together for the Mountains Summit, hosted by Jared and Bethany Arnett from New Beginnings Fellowship...
wymt.com
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
• Mary S. Blair, 53, Ekron, instructional permit violations, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. • William Gillis Dixon Jr., 39, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of...
wymt.com
Cooler weekend ahead, first widespread frost possible Saturday night
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to the weekend! It looks to be a dry one, but definitely chilly as fall continues to settle into the mountains. Some patchy fog and a few clouds will greet us this morning to wrap up the work and school week, but overall, it’s not a bad-looking Friday. We will start in the 40s and 50s and head into the upper 60s as a mix of sun and clouds works its way into the region as the cold front moves through and out. There may be a few more of one than the other at times today, but if you’re heading out to the Daniel Boone Festival in Barbourville or back to the Jenny Wiley Festival in Prestonsburg or just out to take in some Friday night lights, just make sure you take your jacket.
1 dead in Floyd County, Kentucky crash
LANGLEY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a single vehicle crash in Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 4:41 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 on Route 680 in Langley. Troopers say the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail. KSP says the driver, identified as Jason Bailey, 45, of […]
wymt.com
Pastor from Uganda spends time in Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pastor Samuel Kiguli has been in Hazard over the past month speaking at various churches. Kiguli is from Uganda and is the founder of a nonprofit ministry called “Light with Truth.” The ministry helps give orphans and homeless children in Uganda a home, a hope and a future.
