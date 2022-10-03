Chicago Co-Founder Lee Loughnane On The New Album “Born For This Moment,” The Doc “The Last Band On Stage” & More

Read full article on original website
Related
thehypemagazine.com
Billy Stanley On The New Book “The Faith Of Elvis,” Elvis Presley Encounters With Rock Legends, Hound Dog Racing & More
Billy Stanley is a New York Times best-selling author and also happens to be a stepbrother of Elvis Presley. As one of the singer’s trusted confidantes, Stanley witnessed Presley’s faith in action firsthand. Such is the focus of Stanley’s new book — as written with Kent Sanders — The Faith Of Elvis: A Story Only A Brother Can Tell, as released today via Thomas Nelson. Yet there is plenty more to Stanley, a successful salesman and former airplane mechanic who married his high school sweetheart.
thehypemagazine.com
600breezy – Himalaya
Chicago drill staple 600Breezy released the official video for “Himalaya” today, found on his recently released project, Retaliation (8.19). Shot while on a press run in New York City, the Hazz-directed visual finds 600Breezy feeling larger than life, enjoying his lavish lifestyle as a newly freed man – a striking juxtaposition from the solitary confinement cells he once called home. “Six Chains On This Shit Feels Different Huh”, 600Breezy raps in the track’s opening line, finally able to enjoy the fruits of his labor and continue his trajectory to stardom. Retaliation is available everywhere now.
thehypemagazine.com
SNUPE BANDZ & PaperRoute Woo – Straight Like That
Two Bluff City bruisers with complimentary rhyme styles and a shared ambition for cash, SNUPE BANDZ and PaperRoute Woo are the next Paper Route Empire duo to watch. Living it up in lavish luxury in their hometown of Memphis, SNUPE and Woo share “Straight Like That,” their latest video. Combining thudding percussion and ominous bells, the new song is a sizzling slice of Tennessee trap. Each rapper takes turns talking about how they didn’t need rap to get rich, but now that they’re focused, they’re gonna take over the game: “Ran up the racks on the low, n****/Let me and gang through the do’, n****,” intones Woo, while SNUPE spits, “‘Fore I even made a song, I was road runnin’.”
thehypemagazine.com
Check Out the Winners from BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
“BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 brought the hottest names in Hip Hop back to Atlanta, GA for the annual taping of the trailblazing award show. GRAMMY®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe hosted this year’s awards from The Cobb Energy Centre which premiered on Tuesday, October 4 on BET, BET Her, MTV2, and VH1. Watch an encore airing of the award show on Wednesday, October 5 at Midnight ET/PT on BET.
RELATED PEOPLE
thehypemagazine.com
R.A.M.B.O. – The End is Nye
Philadelphia hardcore punk legends R.A.M.B.O. today unveil a video for “The End Is Nye,” the new single from their impending Defy Extinction LP, nearing release through Relapse Records. They might have gone out at the top of their game, but now, fifteen years later, R.A.M.B.O. is back with...
thehypemagazine.com
Joshua Bassett Goes Rogue, Surprises Fans With New Ballad “Would You Love Me Now?”
Singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett surprises fans with the heartfelt ballad “would you love me now?” Listen HERE via Warner Records. The touching track showcases the 21-year-old’s incredible range as he references a still smoldering romance. It arrives only a matter of weeks after Bassett dropped his highly anticipated EP, Sad Songs In A Hotel Room. Stream it HERE.
thehypemagazine.com
Kris Ulrich – Friends On the Internet
T’s a new era for Kris Ulrich. And to kick it off, the incredible Winnipeg-based artist releases his single “Friends on the Internet” – out TODAY on Birthday Cake Records. “I had just moved to Toronto. I didn’t know many people there and was feeling quite lonely. But the new scenery had me feeling optimistic and excited about meeting new people, so when I moved back home to Winnipeg in the spring of 2022 I found myself daydreaming about the kind of life I might have had and what kind of people I would have met if I had stayed;” shares Ulrich. “This song is about that nervous excitement of new possibilities that come with a new crush.” Ulrich is also thrilled to announce that he’ll be joining The Sheepdogs for a handful of dates on their upcoming fall dates. All the details can be found below and at www.krisulrich.com.
thehypemagazine.com
Wave Chapelle Hits with New Project ‘Winner’s Circle’ feat. Cody Ray
I’ve been heavy on this young lion Wave Chapelle since he caught a cover slot on our summer issue #85 in 2014 as part of the CMG camp round-up we did. He stood out to me then and now as an independent, and continues to prove that he’s a special talent via his latest project Winner’s Circle featuring Cody Ray. As always, his lyrical content deftly paints vivid portraits of his journey and his continued motivation to deliver the best that Hip Hop can bring to our lives. Bro is arguably one of the best young artists in the game and as we can see by his recent media appearances, the industry is realizing it as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thehypemagazine.com
2AM Ricky Gets Authentic With New Release “Hues”
Introducing multifaceted singer-songwriter 2AM Ricky! Painting the world in “hues”, the ATL artist creates the perfect picture through his music. This multifaceted musician has already made a mark with his music as an openly black trans man who advocates for the community and others. In doing so, he utilizes his passion to push aspiring artists to pursue their dreams in the industry, despite the scene’s sometimes apparent intolerance.
thehypemagazine.com
El Gant: Into The Light
“Leave It Alone” follows right on the heels of “Let The Lions Roar” — Tell me a lil bit about this joint…. This was exciting for me because Premier produced it, and did the cuts. But with that, I just didn’t want to do a record where I’m peacocking over a dope beat. This has social commentary to it. I’m talking to the listener, and reminding them to stop and look around. The more we go in endless cycles with all of the useless information being peddled to us on a daily basis, the more ignorant that can become.
thehypemagazine.com
Exclusive: The Hype Magazine Rolling Loud New York Official Recap
Man-o-Man, the epic Rolling Loud Music Festival New York edition wrapped last week, and our man on the ground Chris Robinson along with celebrated shooter Big Vegg caught it all, interviews, performances, and the unique Rolling Loud franchise sights and sounds. There was SOOO MUCH to go through that Big Vegg and Chris had to leave a lot on the cutting room floor but check out the exclusive recap from The Hype Magazine…look out for an extended version cut just for HypeTV if we can get them back in the edit bay!
thehypemagazine.com
EST Gee – Hell
Budding Louisville superstar EST Gee released his new single “Hell,” which you can stream HERE via CMG Records/Warlike/Interscope Records. The release also coincides with the announcement that Gee will be dropping his highly-anticipated new album, I Never Felt Nun, this month. On “Hell,” Gee takes fierce aim at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thehypemagazine.com
LESS KILLJOY – My Parade
As an artist LESS KILLJOY really only has one wish “I hope my music will speak for itself because for real, that’s the only way I know how to express myself and interact with humans and there’s a lot I want to say”. Her latest track...
thehypemagazine.com
‘Pepsi® Dig In’ Brings Signature Dishes of Black-Owned Restaurants to Vegas
Restaurant Royalty Residency at MGM Resorts International’s Fan District will feature cuisine from award-winning Chef JJ Johnson of FIELDTRIP, Bun B’s renowned Trill Burgers, and dishes from Slim and Husky’s, FoodChasers’ Kitchen, and Trap Kitchen. Music icon and culinary entrepreneur Bun B who curated the first...
Comments / 0