Legal woes for Arizona polygamist sect leader deepen in Flagstaff court
Polygamist sect leader Samuel Bateman faces bigger legal hurdles after fresh information about a previously unreported child endangerment case was revealed in court late Friday,. Bateman sat in county jail and appeared via Zoom at Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff, as state prosecutors urged the judge to impose stiffer...
3 teens arrested in Taos homicide
Oct. 7—Authorities arrested three teenage boys in a shooting that left a woman dead and her son injured Wednesday morning in Taos. State Police spokesman Mark Soriano said officers arrested Javier Romero, 16, Elijah Hamilton and Rickey Fresquez, both 14. He said all three are charged with an open...
Three young teens accused in Taos homicide
Oct. 8—Three Taos-area teenagers are charged with first-degree murder in a shooting early Wednesday that killed a 52-year-old woman and wounded her 19-year-old son during what police suspect was a plan to burglarize the family's home in Taos. Javier Romero, 16; Elijah Hamilton, 14; and Rickey Fresquez, 14, also...
Man charged in stabbing of homeless shelter employee
Oct. 8—A staff member working at the West Side homeless shelter was stabbed allegedly by a resident on Friday morning. Kyle Williams, 31, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the incident. He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. It is unclear if Williams...
Three men plead guilty in separate federal court cases
Oct. 7—Michael Henderson, 34, of Michigan, pleaded guilty on Friday to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court records, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Henderson was a passenger in downtown Charleston on March 3. During the traffic stop, a police K-9 alerted to the presence of controlled substances in a duffel bag belonging to Henderson. Officers searched the bag and found approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine.
St. Paul man now charged with Arden Hills carjacking in federal court
A St. Paul man charged in Ramsey County District Court with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Arden Hills has now also been charged in the same case in federal court, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Friday. Investigators say Raphael Raymond Nunn, 56, was wearing a mask and gloves...
Fired Hertz employee accused in road rage incident
Oct. 8—A former Hertz car rental employee is wanted by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office after being accused of following and causing damage to his former supervisor's car Thursday. The road rage incident occurred the same day Luke Martinez, 24, was fired from his job. The supervisor told...
Police investigate armed robbery at Tractor Supply Co.
Oct. 8—Santa Fe police are investigating an armed robbery Friday morning at Tractor Supply Co. on Oliver Drive on the city's southwestern side. The police department said in a news release Friday a security guard who suspected two people of trying to steal merchandise from the store attempted to detain one of them but was disrupted when the other suspect swung a toolbox.
