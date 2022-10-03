Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of bodies found in Kharkiv after Russian retreat; Zaporizhzhia death toll rises to 11
Bodies of 534 civilians including 19 children were found after Russian troops left; at least 15 people are still missing in Zaporizhzhia
Iran protests: Mahsa Amini ‘did not die by blows to head and limbs’, claims coroner
Mahsa Amini, whose death in the custody of Tehran’s morality police has sparked some of the worst unrest seen in years in Iran, did not die as a result of blows to the head and limbs a coroner has claimed.Instead, the coroner says the 22-year-old died from multiple organ failure caused by by cerebral hypoxia, the official news agency IRNA reported.The announcement is likely to provoke even more fury across the country where protests following her death have become commonplace and led to the greatest challenge to Iran’s clerical leaders in years.The 22-year-old was detained in Iran’s capital on...
UN rights body agrees to appoint expert to scrutinize Russia
The U.N.'s top human rights body has voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home
Hijab rules have nothing to do with Islamic tenets and everything to do with repressing women
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was held by Iran’s morality police for not complying with the country’s hijab rules has drawn global attention to the repression of women in Iran. Neighboring Saudi Arabia, a Sunni country, theologically and politically opposed to Shiite Iran, has similar restrictive rules when it comes to women.
Iran says Mahsa Amini died of illness rather than 'blows'
Iran said Friday an investigation into the death in custody of Mahsa Amini found she lost her life to illness rather than reported beatings that sparked three weeks of bloody protests. Anger over her death has sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock Iran in almost three years and a crackdown that has killed dozens of protesters and seen scores arrested.
Biden says U.S. is willing to continue talks with South Korea on EV subsidy
SEOUL — President Joe Biden has expressed willingness to continue talks with South Korea over recent U.S. legislation that denies subsidies to most foreign makers of electric vehicles (EVs), an official from Yoon's office said on Wednesday. Biden gave the assurance in a letter to South Korean President Yoon...
