bocaratontribune.com
Best Foot Forward Hosts Battle of the Bartenders! Palm Beach County charity raises over $36,000 at the Annual Boca Chamber Festival Days Event!
Boca Raton, FL (September 8, 2022) – Best Foot Forward hosted its annual Boca Chamber Festival Days Event, Battle of the Bartenders, held at the Wyndham Hotel Boca Raton on Friday, August 26th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. This event highlights community leaders in the Palm Beach County area, who “battle it out” to garner the most tips during their shift, and all donations and ticket sales are donated to BFF. Best Foot Forward is the only non-profit organization in Palm Beach County dedicated to the educational success of youth who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned and have entered the foster care system.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom Make Second Leadership Gift in Support of Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign
October 6, 2022 – Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom have made another joint transformational gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their latest generosity occurs as the campaign enters its final stages and allows them to join the elite group of donors in the Foundation’s Golden Guild.
Click10.com
Anti-Semitic and racist messages of hate spray painted in Weston community
WESTON, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of hate in Weston. Deputies say someone spray painted racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in several areas of the Weston Hills Country Club community early Wednesday morning. A number of deputies were in the community on Thursday speaking...
WPBF News 25
Ben Carson opens new Reading Room in School District of Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH, Fla. — There is a new Ben Carson Reading Room in the Palm Beach County School District. Carson was there Thursday to officially open it for students. "This is supposed to be a time of joy and learning, and this is what this is all about," Carson said.
South Florida’s Craft Show Comes to Coral Springs
South Florida’s Craft Show is coming to Coral Springs with three festive events — just in time for the holidays. The lineup starts with the Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 4 p.m., with a costume contest, trick or treating, music, and a spooky array of products from local small businesses.
bocaratontribune.com
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces Major Events This Month
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today promoted two major events this month. For more information, please visit www.BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100. Town Hall Talk. Boca Raton in the 1970s. Participants in the panel discussion include Jim Hackett, Buzz McCall, Kerry Koen and Rimmie MacLaren. The event...
hometownnewstc.com
St. Lucie County Adoptable Pets, 10-7-22
I’m a six-month-old boy who’s looking for a calm adult home. Most of my kitten buddies prefer an active household with lots of kids but I’m shy around small children and I would rather have a mature lap to sit on. I am very loving and playful,...
bocaratontribune.com
It’s a Fashion Show with Heart! Boca Raton Fashion Show Features Individuals with Intellectual & Development Disabilities
15 JARC Clients Will Walk the Runway at The Addison in Boca Raton to Benefit JARC’s Adult Day Training Program. Boca Raton, FL – It’s time for another fun-filled and heartwarming event presented by JARC Florida! “A Fashion Show with Heart!” will be held at The Addison’s courtyard in Boca where guests can watch as 15 individuals with intellectual or development disabilities walk the runway and show off Women’s Fashion from aho! Atelier & Accessories and Men’s Fashion from Robert Graham. The JARC FL Clients will strut along the catwalk to the emceeing of entertainer and Master of Ceremonies Sam Simon.
Wellington man travels by boat to Pine Island to find his father
A Wellington man who lost connection with his father on Florida's coast during Hurricane Ian rounded up a group of his close friends to go find him.
pethelpful.com
Kind People Evacuate Pets From Florida Rescue Impacted by 'Ian' in Video That's Touching Hearts
So many animals are in need after Hurricane Ian. And now an animal rescue in West Palm Beach, Florida is sharing their efforts to save some of the animals that needed the most help. It's just so heartbreaking to see how much these animals have been displaced. The staff at...
Pumpkin Patches in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach
As we wait for summer to truly be over in South Florida (we can dream, right?), heading to a pumpkin patch is one way to get in the mood for fall. Whether you're looking to take a bright orange gourd home or enjoy baked goods and fun activities in an autumn-themed atmosphere, here are locations across Palm Beach County to visit, listed from south to north:
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in West Palm Beach 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in West Palm Beach 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in West Palm Beach, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in West Palm Beach as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in...
Health Inspections: Violations temporarily close 5 restaurants from Boca Raton to Singer Island
Thirty-two restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 27 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 601 violations during 178 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 193 violations as high priority, 177 violations as...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital Expands Liver & Kidney Transplant Programs, adds Specialists Hannah Kerr, MD, and David Reich, MD
October 5, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital continues to expand its solid organ transplant program and recently appointed Hannah Kerr, MD, as Surgical Director of the Kidney Transplant Program and David J. Reich, MD, FACS, as Surgical Director of the Liver Transplant Program and Chief of the Innovative Technology and Therapeutics Program.
850wftl.com
Local teen dead after jumping from building at school
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– — A high school student is dead after the student reportedly jumped from a third-story building at their school. The incident took place at Fort Lauderdale High School Thursday around 10:00 a.m. The student was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he later died...
bocaratontribune.com
Live Finale Rescheduled to October 21 for RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl IdolPresented by City of Boca Raton
Tickets Now on Sale to Benefit Spirit of Giving’s Annual Holiday Gift Drive;. Tickets Purchased for Original Date Will be Honored. BOCA RATON, Fla. (October 4, 2022) – The 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Idol talent competition presented by the City of Boca Raton has been rescheduled to Friday, October 21 at 6 p.m. Organizers report that all previous ticket sales from the September date will be honored for the new event date. The final round of competition in the quest to find the 2022 bowl game National Anthem performer will be an open-to-the-public event at the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center.
17-year-old student dies at Fort Lauderdale High School
A 17-year-old senior jumped from a third-floor balcony to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School on Thursday morning, stunning classmates and staff who witnessed the efforts to save him. “This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community is feeling the pain of this, and we send out condolences to the family as well,” Broward School ...
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
Mix beauty, tastiness, sustainability in 'Eat Your Landscape' at Mounts
So it's happened again. You're walking out of the grocery store and thinking to yourself "Did I really just drop nearly $100 on these three tiny bags of food?" Maybe there's even a bit of self-doubt and thoughts of, "Do I just suck at shopping?" or possibly, "Are there classes for bad shoppers?" ...
cw34.com
Affordable housing bond for teachers, nurses other essential workers in Palm Beach County
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Affordable housing in Palm Beach County is hard to find. In November, voters will be asked if they want to approve a $200 million housing bond to underwrite a massive housing project county leaders say will significantly help nurses, teachers, first responders and essential workers afford to live.
