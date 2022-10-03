Boca Raton, FL (September 8, 2022) – Best Foot Forward hosted its annual Boca Chamber Festival Days Event, Battle of the Bartenders, held at the Wyndham Hotel Boca Raton on Friday, August 26th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. This event highlights community leaders in the Palm Beach County area, who “battle it out” to garner the most tips during their shift, and all donations and ticket sales are donated to BFF. Best Foot Forward is the only non-profit organization in Palm Beach County dedicated to the educational success of youth who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned and have entered the foster care system.

