WANE-TV
Court docs: 16-year-old charged with murder in Wildwood Avenue killing; accused of setting up fake drug deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police used witnesses, home surveillance footage and even a location app on a cell phone to corner a 16-year-old accused of shooting another teen during what may have been a fake drug deal this past weekend, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.
wtvbam.com
Female pedestrian critically injured when struck by vehicle on SR 120 near Fremont, Indiana
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – An Angola woman was critically injured Thursday morning when she was struck by a vehicle on State Road 120 west of Fremont. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded just before 6:50 a.m. and found a vehicle parked on the side of the road which was driven by 27-year-old Kaylee Phibbs of Bronson.
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty of killing another in the woods
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who took a friend into a wooded area, shot him, then left him to die has been found guilty. An Allen County jury on Thursday convicted Anthony Lopez, Jr., now 42, of Murder and Being a Felon Carrying a Handgun in the April 10 shooting death of William Jeffrey Kintzel, 63, in a wooded area off McCormick Avenue. He was also convicted on a third charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime that could add 20 years on to the sentence of murder at 65 years.
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting in BG
Two Lima men were arrested for disorderly conduct for incidents in downtown Bowling Green. At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police were patrolling downtown when an officer observed a large crowd congregating in the 100 block of North Main Street and was told by a bystander a man was trying to fight people as they passed.
wfft.com
Angola woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Steuben County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident that left an Angola woman in critical condition. Police say they responded to a call about a suspicious woman walking around screaming and trying to wave down traffic in the 300 block of West S.R. 120, west of Fremont.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Teen enters guilty plea in vape shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne teenager charged with murder and robbery entered a guilty plea Thursday to the charge of robbery in connection with the April shooting death of Luke Borrer in the parking lot of a church on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.
WANE-TV
Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly vape deal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of two teens arrested in the shooting death of a man during an apparent vape deal last spring has pleaded guilty. Swar Hit, 16, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of Level 2 felony Robbery related to the shooting death of 21-year-old Luke Borror in the lot of the New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road on April 6.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD seeking help identifying suspect in shooting investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in an ongoing investigation. FWPD says the man shown in the photos above is wanted in connection with an ongoing...
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
wtvbam.com
Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
wfft.com
Suspected vehicle in Steuben County hit and run involving two minors identified
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run that occurred in the 1500 block of West CR 275 North in Pleasant Township Saturday night has been identified. The incident happened near Lake James around 8:55 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say two boys, ages 12 and...
wfft.com
Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Decatur child, two others injured in morning crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 14-year-old girl was among those injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Adams County. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, around 7:20 Tuesday morning, Cameron Southworth, of Dunkirk, was driving south on CR 200 W and ran a stop sign at the intersection of CR 500 N.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two young teens injured after hit-and-run in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left two young teens injured Saturday. According to a release shared on the department’s Facebook page, deputies are investigating a crash that happened on 1500 West CR 275 North in Pleasant Township. They say it happened Saturday just before 9 p.m. after they received calls about a crash involving two pedestrians.
wfft.com
Man killed in Wildwood Avenue shooting identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man who was killed in a shooting on Wildwood Avenue on Sunday has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office says the shooting victim is 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza of Fort Wayne. Police say Esparza was in his vehicle when someone fired multiple shots...
abc57.com
Goshen Police asking for help identifying person in surveillance photos
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen Police have released surveillance photos of a person they would like to identify as part of a theft investigation. If you have any information about this person's identity, please call 574-533-8661 or email police@goshencity.com. Please reference case number 22GOS03375.
13abc.com
Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the evening of January 3, 2017, Katie Ferguson was sitting in her front room reading. According to Toledo Police, just after 8:30 p.m., someone fired multiple shots into the bay window of Katie’s home on Atlantic Avenue. The 40-year-old mother was hit multiple...
WANE-TV
Allen County Prosecutor: ‘we see more domestic battery than we ever have’
Flowers in the St. Marys River Wednesday to honor domestic battery victims. If Mike McAlexander, Allen County’s chief deputy prosecutor, had to guess, domestic battery is a crime men dominate by at least a three to one margin, if not higher. Because of legislative changes in the last 10...
WIBC.com
Man From Fort Wayne Among Two Aryan Circle Members Convicted for Violent Attack
WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury convicted two members of the Aryan Circle Monday for violent crimes that included assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, William Chunn, 39, of Humble, Texas and Aaron Rentfrow, 40, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, were members of the Aryan Circle which is known as a race-based and violent prison gang that has hundreds of members throughout the country in and out of prison.
