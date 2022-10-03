ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, IN

WANE-TV

Jury finds man guilty of killing another in the woods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who took a friend into a wooded area, shot him, then left him to die has been found guilty. An Allen County jury on Thursday convicted Anthony Lopez, Jr., now 42, of Murder and Being a Felon Carrying a Handgun in the April 10 shooting death of William Jeffrey Kintzel, 63, in a wooded area off McCormick Avenue. He was also convicted on a third charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime that could add 20 years on to the sentence of murder at 65 years.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
sent-trib.com

Lima man arrested for fighting in BG

Two Lima men were arrested for disorderly conduct for incidents in downtown Bowling Green. At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police were patrolling downtown when an officer observed a large crowd congregating in the 100 block of North Main Street and was told by a bystander a man was trying to fight people as they passed.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wfft.com

Angola woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Steuben County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident that left an Angola woman in critical condition. Police say they responded to a call about a suspicious woman walking around screaming and trying to wave down traffic in the 300 block of West S.R. 120, west of Fremont.
ANGOLA, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Teen enters guilty plea in vape shooting death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne teenager charged with murder and robbery entered a guilty plea Thursday to the charge of robbery in connection with the April shooting death of Luke Borrer in the parking lot of a church on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Teen pleads guilty for role in deadly vape deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of two teens arrested in the shooting death of a man during an apparent vape deal last spring has pleaded guilty. Swar Hit, 16, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of Level 2 felony Robbery related to the shooting death of 21-year-old Luke Borror in the lot of the New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road on April 6.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD seeking help identifying suspect in shooting investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in an ongoing investigation. FWPD says the man shown in the photos above is wanted in connection with an ongoing...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wtvbam.com

Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
QUINCY, MI
wfft.com

Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
MONROEVILLE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Decatur child, two others injured in morning crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 14-year-old girl was among those injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Adams County. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, around 7:20 Tuesday morning, Cameron Southworth, of Dunkirk, was driving south on CR 200 W and ran a stop sign at the intersection of CR 500 N.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two young teens injured after hit-and-run in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left two young teens injured Saturday. According to a release shared on the department’s Facebook page, deputies are investigating a crash that happened on 1500 West CR 275 North in Pleasant Township. They say it happened Saturday just before 9 p.m. after they received calls about a crash involving two pedestrians.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Man killed in Wildwood Avenue shooting identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man who was killed in a shooting on Wildwood Avenue on Sunday has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office says the shooting victim is 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza of Fort Wayne. Police say Esparza was in his vehicle when someone fired multiple shots...
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the evening of January 3, 2017, Katie Ferguson was sitting in her front room reading. According to Toledo Police, just after 8:30 p.m., someone fired multiple shots into the bay window of Katie’s home on Atlantic Avenue. The 40-year-old mother was hit multiple...
TOLEDO, OH
WIBC.com

Man From Fort Wayne Among Two Aryan Circle Members Convicted for Violent Attack

WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury convicted two members of the Aryan Circle Monday for violent crimes that included assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, William Chunn, 39, of Humble, Texas and Aaron Rentfrow, 40, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, were members of the Aryan Circle which is known as a race-based and violent prison gang that has hundreds of members throughout the country in and out of prison.
FORT WAYNE, IN

