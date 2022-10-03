ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer slashed in the face in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man with a knife allegedly slashed an NYPD officer’s nose in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said. The officer, along with a partner, responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife on Andrews Avenue around 7:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Police found the […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
uppereastsite.com

Gunpoint Robbery on UES Subway by Suspect Hauling Moped: NYPD

Just weeks after Governor Kathy Hochul announced surveillance cameras would be put in every subway car in an effort to deter crime and help catch those responsible— an Upper East Side subway train became the scene of an attempted gunpoint robbery deep underground, according to police. Though those surveillance cameras haven’t been installed yet, Subway station cameras, did spot the suspect hauling a moped through a subway station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Domestic Violence#Dismemberment#Harlem#Violent Crime
PIX11

Woman, 81, struck by DSNY truck in Brooklyn, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 81-year-old woman was struck by a Department of Sanitation truck in Brooklyn Thursday morning, officials said. The victim injured her leg when the garbage truck hit her near Fifteenth Avenue and 85th Street in Bensonhurst at around 8:34 a.m., police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and is […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Gun-toting crooks raid Manhattan parking garage of four high-end cars, NYPD says

Four crooks raided a lower Manhattan parking garage at gunpoint early Thursday, stealing four high-priced luxury vehicles, police said. The gun-toting quartet, all dressed in black, ran into the below ground SP+ parking garage on Murray St. near Greenwich St. in Tribeca around 4 a.m. One of the thieves held a gun on a parking attendant while the others started opening unlocked cars, looking ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

2 teens missing from Brooklyn treatment facility

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said. Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and  Le’Airra Ivery, 14, were last seen leaving the at-risk youth center at 2050 Dean St. in Crown Heights at around 11:35 p.m., police said. Investigators […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pix11.com

Breaking up with a narcissist

Psychiatrist Dr. Judith Joseph offers tips to people who are trying to break up with a narcissist. Psychiatrist Dr. Judith Joseph offers tips to people who are trying to break up with a narcissist. Man wounded in stabbing in Times Square subway station: …. A man was stabbed inside the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Truck stuck under subway overpass snarls traffic in the Bronx

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A semi-truck stuck under a subway overpass is snarling traffic near a Bronx train station Thursday morning, according to a Citizen video. The tractor-trailer, which appears to be an Amazon delivery truck, is blocking the roadway at Castle Hill Avenue station near Westchester Avenue and traffic is backed up in […]
BRONX, NY
Black Enterprise

Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card

More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Accused killer of FDNY EMS veteran expected to be arraigned

The accused killer of FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling is expected to be arraigned from his bed at Bellevue Hospital on Thursday. Accused killer of FDNY EMS veteran expected to be …. The accused killer of FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling is expected to be arraigned from his bed at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy