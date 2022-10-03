Read full article on original website
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
Duo shoots man, 30, in leg on Bronx street
A 30-year-old man was injured last week after he was shot in the leg by two people on a Bronx street, authorities said.
NYPD officer slashed in the face in the Bronx
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man with a knife allegedly slashed an NYPD officer’s nose in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said. The officer, along with a partner, responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife on Andrews Avenue around 7:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Police found the […]
Man beaten, robbed of backpack with $100K by trio in the Bronx
The NYPD is investigating a man who was beaten and robbed of his backpack containing $100,00 by a trio in the Bronx last month, according to authorities.
Suspect in murder of FDNY EMS Capt. Alison Russo-Elling arraigned
Peter Zisopoulos pleaded not guilty and will undergo an evaluation, on the request of his attorney, to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
uppereastsite.com
Gunpoint Robbery on UES Subway by Suspect Hauling Moped: NYPD
Just weeks after Governor Kathy Hochul announced surveillance cameras would be put in every subway car in an effort to deter crime and help catch those responsible— an Upper East Side subway train became the scene of an attempted gunpoint robbery deep underground, according to police. Though those surveillance cameras haven’t been installed yet, Subway station cameras, did spot the suspect hauling a moped through a subway station.
VIDEO: Man critical after beaten with bat, broom by trio in Bronx home invasion
The NYPD is investigating a home invasion robbery by a trio last month in the Bronx after that left a man critically injured, authorities said.
Man, 67, loses teeth as group surrounds, brutally robs him in Brooklyn
A 67-year-old man lost his teeth and needed multiple stitches to his head after he and another man were surrounded and violently robbed by a group of people in Brooklyn, police said.
Woman, 81, struck by DSNY truck in Brooklyn, police say
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 81-year-old woman was struck by a Department of Sanitation truck in Brooklyn Thursday morning, officials said. The victim injured her leg when the garbage truck hit her near Fifteenth Avenue and 85th Street in Bensonhurst at around 8:34 a.m., police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and is […]
NYC police car hits 'multiple' people in the Bronx, extent of injuries unknown: officials
A New York City police car hit "multiple" people on Thursday afternoon after hitting a vehicle and mounting a curb, according to an NYPD spokesperson.
Gun-toting crooks raid Manhattan parking garage of four high-end cars, NYPD says
Four crooks raided a lower Manhattan parking garage at gunpoint early Thursday, stealing four high-priced luxury vehicles, police said. The gun-toting quartet, all dressed in black, ran into the below ground SP+ parking garage on Murray St. near Greenwich St. in Tribeca around 4 a.m. One of the thieves held a gun on a parking attendant while the others started opening unlocked cars, looking ...
2 teens missing from Brooklyn treatment facility
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said. Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and Le’Airra Ivery, 14, were last seen leaving the at-risk youth center at 2050 Dean St. in Crown Heights at around 11:35 p.m., police said. Investigators […]
Man stabbed at Times Square station in another incident of subway violence
There was another incident of subway crime Tuesday night as the MTA tries to sway commuters back to the system.
pix11.com
Breaking up with a narcissist
Psychiatrist Dr. Judith Joseph offers tips to people who are trying to break up with a narcissist. Psychiatrist Dr. Judith Joseph offers tips to people who are trying to break up with a narcissist. Man wounded in stabbing in Times Square subway station: …. A man was stabbed inside the...
Man arrested, charged with murder after dad of 3 slashed, killed on L train in Brooklyn
Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder after 43-year-old Tommy Bailey was slashed and killed last week on an L train in Brooklyn.
Truck stuck under subway overpass snarls traffic in the Bronx
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A semi-truck stuck under a subway overpass is snarling traffic near a Bronx train station Thursday morning, according to a Citizen video. The tractor-trailer, which appears to be an Amazon delivery truck, is blocking the roadway at Castle Hill Avenue station near Westchester Avenue and traffic is backed up in […]
Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card
More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
Man shot during a struggle with two suspects in East Harlem, police say
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot in the leg last month during a struggle with two men trying to steal his belongings in East Harlem, police said Wednesday. The 44-year-old victim was standing in front of 2314 First Ave. on Sept. 22 at around 4:30 p.m. when the suspects, one acting as […]
pix11.com
Accused killer of FDNY EMS veteran expected to be arraigned
The accused killer of FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling is expected to be arraigned from his bed at Bellevue Hospital on Thursday. Accused killer of FDNY EMS veteran expected to be …. The accused killer of FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling is expected to be arraigned from his bed at...
Teen arrested in fatal Bronx shooting of 17-year-old drill rapper
A teenager is facing murder charges in the fatal Bronx shooting of a drill rapper, police said Tuesday.
