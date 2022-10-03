$250 Rhode Island child tax-credit checks are on their way. Here's what you need to know

Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Taxpayers ask court to block New Hampshire's education property tax
A group of New Hampshire taxpayers have chosen a new target in their quest to sue the state over its school funding system: the statewide education property tax. In a filing in Grafton Superior Court Wednesday, the taxpayers are asking the court to grant an injunction against the tax to stop it from being implemented next year, arguing that it is not applied fairly between property-rich and property-poor towns and is unconstitutional.
YAHOO!
Flag Spruce Initiative hopes to promote positive change in W.Va's economy, education, environment
Oct. 8—As the world was shutting down in spring 2020, brothers Michael and Kylenn Criste started what Kylenn described as an idea Michael had for a COVID project of sorts, which focused on making positive changes in the state of West Virginia. The brothers then shaped Michael's ideas into...
YAHOO!
Riverside rallies from 18 down to beat Martinsburg (W.Va.), 36-35
Oct. 8—Before sending his team back out onto the field for the second half of its game in Martinsburg, W.Va. on Oct. 8, Riverside coach Dave Bors had one last directive for his squad. "This comeback that we're about to have is going to make a heck of a...
Comments / 0