my40.tv
Haywood County Fair kicks off 4-day run at Smoky Mountain Event Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County Fair, rescheduled from the summer, is kicking off its 4-day run Thursday, Oct. 6!. Held at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, the fair will run through Sunday, Oct. 9. It was rescheduled from its original August dates due to the heat at that time of year.
WLOS.com
2 proposed south Buncombe developments to go before county officials Oct. 12
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two developments proposed for the southern part of Buncombe County would add almost 400 apartments and townhouses. One of the complexes would go along Sheehan Road and would include 260 apartments, two dog parks, a clubhouse and a pool. The other development proposes 120 townhomes...
my40.tv
Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
smithmountainlake.com
It's like starting from square one, homeless say as more camps closed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Last week, the city of Asheville gave notice to residents of several homeless camps along Interstate 240 that they needed to relocate as the city will be cleaning up the sites by Tuesday. It's like starting from square one, homeless say as more camps closed...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Is Home to One of the Best “Castles” in America
Have you ever dreamed about what it is like to be a princess/prince? Or maybe even straight to king/queen? A North Carolina mansion is one of the most dazzling castles in America. Honestly, growing up I always thought castles were homes in forests somewhere around the world. Never did I really think I would be close to or even see a castle in person. They just always seemed like such a part of a fantasy we had as children. I guess I was wrong with that one.
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
WLOS.com
Developers submit preliminary plans for boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Developers have submitted preliminary plans to build a five-story boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville. According to the current plans, the Marriott-branded hotel would be located on Depot Street, near the historic courthouse. It would have 75 rooms and two leased spaces for retail or restaurants.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County commissioners increase budget to $5 million for roof of A-B Tech building
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners made a significant budget amendment for a roof replacement at Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College. The original budget was for $1.7 million to replace the roof on the Technology Commercialization Center. Now, that budget has gone up to more than $5 million.
my40.tv
Veterinary Emergency Group opens pet ER on Hendersonville Road in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A pet ER opened Monday in Asheville to help furry friends in need. The Veterinary Emergency Group hospital offers 24/7 emergency care to a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, chickens, goats and more. Pet owners are allowed to stay with their animals throughout all...
Mountain Xpress
Local orgs update Buncombe on opioid response
The opioid crisis is bad everywhere in North Carolina. It’s worse in Buncombe County. According to figures shared with the county Board of Commissioners by Dr. Shuchin Shukla, a physician and opioid crisis educator with the Mountain Area Health Education Center, Buncombe’s rate of overdose deaths has exceeded the statewide average since at least 2016. In 2021, the county suffered 45.2 deaths per 100,000 residents, compared with 35.8 deaths per 100,000 for North Carolina as a whole.
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
my40.tv
Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
thebluebanner.net
Hurricane Ian reaches Asheville
Hurricane Ian hit the Asheville area Friday evening, bringing with it cold 50-degree weather and wind. Ian brought light rain on Friday and throughout the weekend.
WLOS.com
Officials to hold public open house, virtual presentation this month on Max Patch's future
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — New restrictions were instated last summer by the U.S Forest Service because of what officials said was an ongoing littering problem at Max Patch in Madison County. Those restrictions have included no more camping, fires or large crowds. Now, officials are looking to improve...
WLOS.com
Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area
BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
tripsavvy.com
This New South Carolina Lodge Overlooks One of the Country's Best Parks
The city of Greenville, South Carolina, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has given us one more reason to plan a trip to the Palmetto State. Opened in August, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville is The Kessler Collection's second location in South Carolina. Overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy in the city's historic West End district, the seven-story boutique hotel took inspiration from the 32-acre park, where visitors will find walking trails, waterfalls, and public art installations.
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules
The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
my40.tv
Asheville hopes study of local market will increase supply of affordable housing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville city leaders are looking to hire a firm to conduct a “missing middle” housing study, identifying ways the city can address the region’s affordable housing challenges. “I think that the challenge is that there’s less and less rentals available right now,”...
WLOS.com
Vigil for unsolved Asheville murders planned for Friday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An anti-violence group will hold a rally and vigil for unsolved murders in Asheville. The group Society Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) is run by Teresa Mosley. In July, her son, Keith Mosley Jr, was shot and killed, and her husband was killed in 2015. She...
