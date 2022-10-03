ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

my40.tv

Missing monarchs: Why are the butterflies so scarce in WNC this year?

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A phenomenon that normally happens every year in Western North Carolina may not happen this year. And Hurricane Ian may be to blame. Emily Sampson, of Monarch Waystations of Black Mountain, led a tour through a pollinator garden in Black Mountain on Wednesday. Participants were hoping to find and tag migrating monarch butterflies.
kiss951.com

North Carolina Is Home to One of the Best “Castles” in America

Have you ever dreamed about what it is like to be a princess/prince? Or maybe even straight to king/queen? A North Carolina mansion is one of the most dazzling castles in America. Honestly, growing up I always thought castles were homes in forests somewhere around the world. Never did I really think I would be close to or even see a castle in person. They just always seemed like such a part of a fantasy we had as children. I guess I was wrong with that one.
WFAE

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
Mountain Xpress

Local orgs update Buncombe on opioid response

The opioid crisis is bad everywhere in North Carolina. It’s worse in Buncombe County. According to figures shared with the county Board of Commissioners by Dr. Shuchin Shukla, a physician and opioid crisis educator with the Mountain Area Health Education Center, Buncombe’s rate of overdose deaths has exceeded the statewide average since at least 2016. In 2021, the county suffered 45.2 deaths per 100,000 residents, compared with 35.8 deaths per 100,000 for North Carolina as a whole.
my40.tv

Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
thebluebanner.net

Hurricane Ian reaches Asheville

Hurricane Ian hit the Asheville area Friday evening, bringing with it cold 50-degree weather and wind. Ian brought light rain on Friday and throughout the weekend.
WLOS.com

Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area

BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
tripsavvy.com

This New South Carolina Lodge Overlooks One of the Country's Best Parks

The city of Greenville, South Carolina, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has given us one more reason to plan a trip to the Palmetto State. Opened in August, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville is The Kessler Collection's second location in South Carolina. Overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy in the city's historic West End district, the seven-story boutique hotel took inspiration from the 32-acre park, where visitors will find walking trails, waterfalls, and public art installations.
Mountain Xpress

Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules

The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
WLOS.com

Vigil for unsolved Asheville murders planned for Friday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An anti-violence group will hold a rally and vigil for unsolved murders in Asheville. The group Society Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE) is run by Teresa Mosley. In July, her son, Keith Mosley Jr, was shot and killed, and her husband was killed in 2015. She...
